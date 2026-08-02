Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3626

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[Deleted]  
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Qualitative comparative analysis(QCA) is probably the more correct method

It looks like a fast search of variants through matrix multiplication. The disadvantage is that it works only with binary data. But it seems to solve the problem through fuzzy sets. Or through one-hot-encoding it is probably possible.

Even newer method to the piggy bank of such approaches, not to forget.

 
mytarmailS #:
Maybe he's gone.

is already here.

or he's come :-))

--

truly, strange things happen to admins :-)

 
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

it's already here.

or it's come :-)

--

truly, strange are the works of admins :-)

but a man's whole past life has flown before his eyes.

It's not like going to the bathhouse.)

;)))

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

Welcome back!)

[Deleted]  
Account exhumed after request for deletion... will have to suffer mentally again :)
 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:
Account exhumed after request for deletion... will have to suffer mentally again :)

how's it going ?


[Deleted]  
Maxim Kuznetsov #:

How's it going in there?


It's been there forever :)
 

By the way, who has looked at the new OpenBLAS maths functions?

We haven't released all the functions yet, work in progress.

 
Renat Fatkhullin #:

By the way, who has looked at the new OpenBLAS maths functions?

We haven't released all the functions yet, work in progress.

an article will be needed to describe these functions

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

an article will be required to describe these functions

ALGLIB is also undocumented :-)

It is not in the documentation, help. Of all the descriptions, there is only a reference in kodobase.

officially it is not there.

--

now there will be another undocumented thing.

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