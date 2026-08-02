Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3629
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This is another tricky function that sometimes helps to flatten the balance curve on new data.
In training, old data is not as important as the newest data. Because time series, patterns change and all that. Most models support sample weights. You can give more weight to recent observations and less weight to older ones.
I wonder if anyone has managed to use standard approaches to feature selection for trading purposes.
I tried to use lasso and multicollinearity control to find FA signs - I did not find any significant ones at all.
I wonder if anyone has ever been able to use standard approaches to feature selection to their advantage in trading.
I tried to use lasso and multicollinearity control to find FA signs - I did not find any significant ones at all.
I didn't find any significant ones at all.
Maybe it's the target? What is it?
And predictors are natural values of economic indicators, or their returns, or deviations from the forecast?
Maybe it's the target? What is it?
And predictors are natural values of economic indicators, or their returns, or there deviations from the forecast?
There were several variants of targets: logreturns, difference between the middle of bars, volatility. There were also variants with classification (continuation of movement/ reversal), etc.
The signs were taken from the local calendar.
But the essence of my question is different. This is a mini-questionnaire - has anyone managed to benefit from the standard MoD ways of sifting signs?
There were several variants of targets: logreturns, difference between the middle of bars, volatility. There were also variants with classification (continuation of movement/ reversal), etc.
I.e. the targets are about the impact of the news on the price in the next hours after its release?
The signs were taken from the local calendar.
I think they should be processed additionally. Perhaps some indicators have natural trends....
But the essence of my question is different. This is a mini-questionnaire - has anyone managed to benefit from the standard methods of feature screening for MO?
And what is usefulness?
Usually there are two goals:
1. To reduce the number of features.
2. To improve the results of learning on new data
The first goal is achieved by various standard methods. Earlier on the forum I already showed such examples, when a comparable model with a hundred predictors was obtained on a couple of predictors.
The second goal is also achievable, but it is about randomness, and since the market is volatile, the results can float away on new data.
I think that in economic indicators we should first understand whether the value of the indicator is positive for the rate of a particular currency or not globally. Then understand why traders react to positive news for the economy as negative.
I threw out the most rubbish features in terms of "importance", and the results were worse without them than with them.
I got the impression that feature selection methods work either on small dimensions only, or on series with strong patterns only.
or do not work at all :)
I.e. the target about the impact of the news on the price in the hours following its release?
No, classical macroeconomic models in the spirit of BEER (I mentioned in my thread about FA) - FA influence on large (I have monthly) timeframes.
I think they should be processed additionally. Perhaps some indicators have natural trends....
There should be no special trends there, since the data are mostly streaming (per period), not accumulative. In terms of data normalisation, I relied on those built into R models - they are usually default there.
1. Reduce the number of attributes.
2. Improve training results on new data
First of all the first, of course, is to make the number of features (over 400 for EURUSD initially) become less than the number of months (just over 200).
The first goal is achieved by various standard methods. Earlier on the forum I have already shown similar examples, when a comparable model with a hundred predictors was obtained using a pair of predictors.
Interested in easily reproducible methods using standard packages. The main thing, of course, is that crossvalidation should show sufficient significance of the remaining features - as a rule, this is the problem.
For example, you can always do a linear regression and then select a few significant features for it. But if this is repeated many times during the crossvalidation process, then each time different features turn out to be significant, and in the end you may end up with 0 significant features.
I think that in economic indicators one should first understand whether the value of the indicator is positive for the exchange rate of a particular currency or not globally. Then understand why traders react to positive news for the economy as negative.
Threw out the most rubbish features in terms of "importance", the results were worse without them than with them.
I got the impression that feature selection methods work either only on small dimensions or on series with strong patterns only.
or do not work at all :)