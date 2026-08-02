Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3665
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This is a preprocessing function. Clusters do not participate in trading.
Well any superior split in the tree can be called preprocessing, because it leads to that most successful leaf (in your case a cluster).
It builds greedily boundaries, for better categorisation. This is not consistent with saying that examples should be spread as far apart as possible in the feature space.
Yes - tree greed is not a very useful thing for noisy data. I would say - not for better classification, but for fast classification.
The only problem there is that clusters on new data are also floating :) what you have marked is already outdated on new data. That's why you don't need to make too many of them, 2-10 is enough. The fewer clusters, the more reluctant they are to float, or not as fast.
It's the same with leaves. I for example can only trade leaves with 10% error on the traine. On OOS the error is already approaching 40-50%, or even start to drain.
How many leaves are selected there I have not counted, but I think not much.
It's the same with leaves. I, for example, can only trade leaves with 10% error on the traine. On OOS, the error is already approaching 40-50%, and even begin to drain.
How many leaves are selected there I have not counted, but I think not much.
Almost all variants without filtering are draining with spread+commission+swap rate. But MO can sometimes pull out. Here is an example (on the charts only OOS on Walking Forward):
Without filtering: 66k trades
With MO filtering: 5k trades, i.e. 90% filtered out
But still bad. Profit on trayne 7 pts per trade, but on OOS 0.7 pts per 1 trade on average. Profitability has dropped very badly(( Like other MO explorers - is it dropping as badly? In 10 times?
Slippage of only 1 pt will make this trade plum.
But you can see that MO still works.
In general, there is nothing else to catch on ZigZag. The charts above are marked for ZZ moves from 50 pts. It makes little sense to go lower - there is an even stronger base plum and MO is unlikely to pull out. The most interesting was at 200 pts. If we go into strong movements over 500 pts, there will be few deals there and the representativeness of the sample will become small, i.e. there will be little confidence in it on new data.
I think what else to investigate.... to try MA crossings...
Who uses what other algorithms for targeting?