Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3618
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Well, show yourself, you'll get your fill.
The competition is interesting, unusual. Already > 5k participants. Money withdrawal seems to be in crypto, so withdrawal in RF should not be a big problem.
Prado made some vidosiki there to help.
I found out a bit late, I'll try to figure it out in time :)
The dataset is very complicated and takes a long time to learn. I still don't understand the meaning of what is happening. Submits are glitchy, my model has not been ranked yet. It's somewhere in the top 100 so far.
Oh, it's in the rankings
The dataset is very complicated and takes a long time to learn. I still don't understand the meaning of what is happening. Submits are glitchy, my model has not been ranked yet. It's somewhere in the top 100 so far.
Oh, it's in the rankings
Nice work.!!!!!!.
Give me a link to the leaderboard.
beauty!!!!!!
give me a link to leaderboard
Well, go to the link above, go to the site, you'll see
.
this is a normal state
The dataset is very complex
Can you post it here along with the targeting?)
Can you post it here along with the targeting)?
There's a gig and a half of it, it's on the site in the notebook on colaba
Already found it. Is the whole notebook with all the code or one parquet file sent for verification?