Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3568
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For some time I have been asking myself a question that will bring a smile to some people's faces: at the current level of development, do bots that actually use artificial intelligence exist? Or is that just bragging?
"Artificial Intelligence" is a fiction of marketers, there is nothing like it currently known to the public.
The term "machine learning" is the most appropriate meaning, and there are such advisors in the market, but whether they will be better than those whose logic was invented entirely by humans is not a fact.
A recombination of the old ones. You won't know until you test it all.
There is still material for 5 more articles probably, I'm too lazy to write.
I see, well, yes - it can also be educational to go through the variants of the existing ones.
I did a bruteforce of settings and realised that it's not realistic to go through everything :).
I've highlighted the group that I've made last for this year - let's see if there is a movement in the right direction....
I think they've made auto arima in python too, go for it.
I have an in-built coprocessor in my brain for forecasting by such methods for the medium term :)
I don't get it.
I don't get it, but whatever.
10 years as an analyst. Starting from techanalysis and Elliott waves to fractals and regression models. I see outcomes with > 50% accuracy :) I think with these patterns even in my life.
What does Elliott and technical analysis have to do with it?
What does Eliot have to do with tech analysis?
Because forecasts are also based on past prices.
Because forecasts are also based on past prices.
Yes, everything is based on past prices.
colourful - right
the rest is human heuristics
No one knows who's gonna think of what and where and when they're gonna hit.
The price will react differently than you think it will.
It's not?
Or do you think it's gonna follow the trajectory you've painted with the fat one?
Just come down to reality and don't ask stupid questions.
For example, I've traded 100 lots in real money.
the price will go down, no matter how you draw it ;))))))
Learn to earn money with your head, don't torture the processor of your computer, it's useless.
I have a robot, of course, but it executes what my brain came up with, the whole algorithm, from start to finish.
I've got a serious sale there , a result:
// even gapped
//ahahahaha
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so think why I did it, what I wanted to achieve, whether it is possible to control the quote, in which case the plus will exceed the minus ??? ? ;))))))even if you sketch it, it will go the way I want!!!!
I've got a serious sale there , result:
you're not the only one