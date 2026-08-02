Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3573

New comment
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

it's part of the system and it has a different strategic goal that no one understands.

because no one knows my strategy.

I've already written

such a counter move against a trader can be used to your advantage.

Do you practice voodoo?
[Deleted]  
Renat Akhtyamov #:

it's part of the system and it has a different strategic goal that no one understands.

because no one knows my strategy.

I've already written

such a counter move against a trader can be used to your advantage.

Rena, if you are already obscenely rich, it's time to share with the boys :) then we'll close this thread and not bother you. You can buy it back.
 

Found this tome in my cupboard - I'll fill myself with secret knowledge :))))))


 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Found this tome in my cupboard - I'll fill myself with secret knowledge :))))))

LIKE
 

When Maxim accuses me of using NLP, the first thing I think of is NLP, which is described in this book

NLP

Before ChatGPT I was not interested in language models, and didn't realise what the claim was :)

My niece needed some books for a college student - went looking through the bookshelves.... I haven't looked in the bookshelves for a long time - I got used to the electronic version.

[Deleted]  
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

When Maxim accuses me of using NLP - the first thing I think of is NLP, which is outlined in this book

Before ChatGPT I was not interested in language models, so I didn't realise what the complaint was :)

You seem to be confusing neuro-linguistic programming and natural language processing. The latter is also confused with AI in another thread :)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

You seem to be confusing neuro-linguistic programming with natural language processing. The latter is also confused with AI in another thread :)

I'm not a telepath - so what do you mean by NLP?

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

I'm not a telepath

:)

Unless you have to be a telepath to tell the difference between a brick and a spanner....
[Deleted]  
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:

Yeah I'm not a telepath - so what do you mean by NLP?

I'm not telepathic either, in what context did you ask that :)

 
Maxim Dmitrievsky #:

I'm not a telepath either, in what context you asked that :)

In response to my message that I had previously perceived NLP in one sense only and misunderstood your reference to NLP, you made an assumption that I was confusing the concepts, so I did not understand this assumption. I assumed that you were talking about NLP (neuro-linguistic programming ) before, so I hinted that I am not a telepath and cannot understand what you were talking about....

1...356635673568356935703571357235733574357535763577357835793580...3743
New comment