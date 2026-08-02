Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3573
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it's part of the system and it has a different strategic goal that no one understands.
because no one knows my strategy.
I've already written
such a counter move against a trader can be used to your advantage.
it's part of the system and it has a different strategic goal that no one understands.
because no one knows my strategy.
I've already written
such a counter move against a trader can be used to your advantage.
Found this tome in my cupboard - I'll fill myself with secret knowledge :))))))
Found this tome in my cupboard - I'll fill myself with secret knowledge :))))))
When Maxim accuses me of using NLP, the first thing I think of is NLP, which is described in this book
Before ChatGPT I was not interested in language models, and didn't realise what the claim was :)
My niece needed some books for a college student - went looking through the bookshelves.... I haven't looked in the bookshelves for a long time - I got used to the electronic version.
When Maxim accuses me of using NLP - the first thing I think of is NLP, which is outlined in this book
Before ChatGPT I was not interested in language models, so I didn't realise what the complaint was :)
You seem to be confusing neuro-linguistic programming and natural language processing. The latter is also confused with AI in another thread :)
You seem to be confusing neuro-linguistic programming with natural language processing. The latter is also confused with AI in another thread :)
I'm not a telepath - so what do you mean by NLP?
I'm not a telepath
Yeah I'm not a telepath - so what do you mean by NLP?
I'm not telepathic either, in what context did you ask that :)
I'm not a telepath either, in what context you asked that :)
In response to my message that I had previously perceived NLP in one sense only and misunderstood your reference to NLP, you made an assumption that I was confusing the concepts, so I did not understand this assumption. I assumed that you were talking about NLP (neuro-linguistic programming ) before, so I hinted that I am not a telepath and cannot understand what you were talking about....