Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3566
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What about the last one? The regression one.
It's not a TS, just potential entry points, so if you take all the signals in a row, it's a 100% loss.
If you know it's going to fall but don't know where to sell, you switch on the "sell only" mode and it trades #1022.
This is not a TS, just potential entry points, if you take all the signals in a row, then 100% failure.
If you know that it will fall but don't know where to sell, you switch on the device in "sell only" mode and it trades #1022.
And if you combine signals from different TFs. Without backtests, it's hard to evaluate.I got into markup of trades. How much the results on forward trades depend on the markup rather than on the signs.
and if you combine signals from different TFs. In general, without backtests, of course, it is difficult to evaluate.
It can't be described by a usual backtest.
I think that this model describes some kind of arbitrageurs sliding, they see this outlier/anomaly/sliding and enter thus making a small impulse, and I enter with them for a while.
So different TFs, I don't think it will work...
and if you combine signals from different TFs. Without backtests, of course, it's hard to evaluate.I got into markup of trades. How much the results on forward trades depend on the markup and not on the signs.
Exactly!
And also on the point of separation into classes.
And there should be a lot of signs (100 or more) and you should be able to select from them (no more than 10) the most related to the marks.
I created a prediction algorithm on the hourly and even the minutes.
It is actually possible to forecast 24 points a day ahead.
There you go, that's right.
a million options
You're not gonna believe this, but it's the most accurate prediction.I mean, nobody knows where the price is going to go.
There you go, that's right.
a million options
You're not gonna believe this, but it's the most accurate prediction.I mean, nobody knows where the price is going to go.
Are you for real. or are you pretending to be?
The multicoloured ones are right.
The rest is human heuristics.
No one knows who's going to think of what and where and when they're going to hit.
The price will react differently than you think it's gonna average out.
It's not?
Or do you think it's going to follow the trajectory that you've made fat.
Just come down to reality and don't ask stupid questions.
For example, I've traded 100 lots in real money.
the price will go down, no matter how you draw ;)))))).
Learn to earn with your head, don't torture your computer processor, it's useless.
I have a robot, of course, but it executes what my brain came up with, the whole algorithm, from start to finish.
I'm getting into marking deals.
Any new ideas in this direction?
Any new ideas in that direction?
A recombination of old ones. You won't know until you test it all.
There is still material for 5 more articles, probably, I'm too lazy to write.