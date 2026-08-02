Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3571
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The market gave another 8 minutes to get in.....
(don't ask me why I didn't log in, I'm only human)
The market gave another eight minutes to get in....
(don't ask me why I didn't go in, I'm only human)
Any word on what happened?
Any word on what happened?
There were a lot of factors that came together, kind of a resonance.
To put it very simply, yesterday people believed very strongly in shorting.
today they believe in the short again at the same price.
The market maker had a buy, and they added to it.
Well, that's a very simplistic way of looking at it and not taking into account a lot of other factors.
To put it very simply, yesterday people believed very strongly in shorting.
Even I closed my buy where I should have added to the whole catlette....
Then I tried to re-enter the buy twice, but I caught the stops.
Any word on what happened?
finalising yesterday's goals :)
A little bit about the mechanics of the market
The open positions aggregator showed a strong change in the ratio of open positions.
Within 15 min the participants changed their positions from long to short. The strength of the change was 7.5 %, while the typical change is about 0.5 %.
And before that it was the other way round :)
And before that it was the other way round :)
That's the sweetest part.
It means that MM has some sales left there and the price will return there to close it.
The same principle as the TS with closing gaps.
what you promised
what you promised
Where does it say 100 lots?
where does it say 100 lots?
Teach your computer to see it.
It's complicated, but....
can you?
;)