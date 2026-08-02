Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3662
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
See I don't even have an over-trained graph on my training... aim for the IC and OOS to be similar, this means no pattern drift on new data.
Check out how many data partitioners there are. You have to choose one for each instrument :) Trend strategies are better for the Eurobucks.
If nothing helps, I use markup enhancers.
On 10 MAshkas, study period
No tuning, just started, 5 sec.
See, I even have a graph on training without retraining... strive to make IC and OOS similar, it means that there is no drift of patterns on new data.
Check out how many data partitioners there are. You have to choose one for each instrument :) Trend strategies are better suited for the Eurobucks.
If nothing helps, I connect markup enhancers.
Man, step forward
Man, step forward
3 years of periodic ass....wand it's in python, it takes longer to write in MQL, because there are few ready-made ones.
3 years of periodic ass....wand this is in python, it takes longer to write in MQL because there are few ready
If you haven't wrapped it up in a trade secret yet: how do you explain the robotability of your model? If even hundreds of neurons in 7 layers can't do the job.
Right, tried parsing RL. It all boils down to one thing: the point of a q-table is to memorise history, and putting formulas on top looks like an attempt to memorise "faster". Works great stationary when you need to teach a dummy to walk upright and down stairs.
If you haven't wrapped it up in a trade secret yet: how do you explain the robotability of your model? If even hundreds of neurons in 7 layers can't do the job.
Very innovative ideas。 Can you keep writing articles about this tag clustering method, such as second level clusters, which are not very clear yet？
I'm not ready to fully describe my approach yet. Here is an example of dividing a dataset into groups, where observations with tags 0 and 1 will be maximally far apart in the feature space, e.g. by Euclidean distance.
You can develop this topic and write something interesting based on it.
Did not look, afk
Can I see a screenshot from the statistics page? It would be interesting to know other estimates: what is the duration of training and OOS plots, for example. And everything else for comparison.
Not interesting
Different models, different statistics, different tools. Zero useful information
It is interesting to know how to obtain them.