Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3572
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
what you promised
Rena, if you actually sold EURCHF at 0.9630 on 28 June, you are now in a drawdown of the order of 1000 5-figure pips.
Rena, if you actually sold EURCHF at 0.9630 on 28 June, you are now in a drawdown of the order of 1000 5-figure pips.
naturally
and that's on the real.
But I guess what I wanted to tell you has been moderated and you can't read it anymore.
and I don't like to repeat myself.
Is this proof that price always goes against Rena's trades? ) even if it's on a demo.
honourable, this is proof of the real.
Honourable, this is proof of the real thing.
Then I'm sorry.
then I'm sorry.
Finally.
I also wrote that this is a pattern that will never go away.
and you have to be able to use it to your advantage.
I hope it's clear to everyone, since there are already 100 lots here, that I, for example, know how to do it and it's possible.
and it was ......
haha
50 quid in the beginning
;)))
what you promised
My EA has been shorting EURCHF since 1 July - it is clearly overbought at the moment.
My EA has been shorting EURCHF since 1 July - it is clearly overbought at the moment.
my posts are only illustrations to the research of the participants of the thread and are not the intention to make a prediction.
main goal: price will go where it wants, the deal at first acts on the price movement, volume too.
and nobody knows where the price will go.
so, of course, the machine can be trained, but it's not clear what to do,
maybe randomness.
That's it, the thought is over.
my posts are merely illustrations of the research of the thread members and are not intended to make a prediction
main goal: price will go where it wants, the deal at first acts on the price movement, volume also
and nobody knows where the price will go
So, of course, the machine can be trained, but it's not clear what to do,
perhaps randomness
And that's it, that's the end of the idea.
Why did you open that position? On a dime?
Well, why did you open that position? On a dime?
It's part of the system and it has a different strategic goal that no one understands.
because nobody knows my strategy.
I've already written.
such a contradiction against a trader can be used in his favour.