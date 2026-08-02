Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3570
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Trust me!!!
50 lots when it was 50 lots, showed screenshots with trades, on the forum, not erased.
but
time goes on
It's already 100.
and that's not the limit.
There will be 1000.
Over time, you stop looking at money as money.
It's just numbers, capital.
nothing more
Look, you're definitely in the humour section, not here.
I post here because I want to, and that's my right, which is everybody's right.
I mean, don't play games, it's no use.
Don't you feel sorry for your own time?
This is a serious financial market.
and as Zorich showed in the video above, it's true.
the humour thread is complementary to this one, except for my posts.
100 already.
Show me that 100-lot trade, you non-balaboos.
Can't you see from the chart what happened after the sale?
I'll show you tonight, because the robot is resting and the server was switched off for the night.
the server has a self-written system for terminal management, capital management and the server itself, which I have been writing for two years.
Can't you see from the graph what happened after the sale?
50 lots when it was, showed screenshots with trades, on the forum, not erased
but
time goes on
100
and that's not the limit.
There will be 1,000.
Over time, you stop looking at money as money.
It's just numbers, capital.
nothing more
Rena, for forex 100 lots is dust. Even a thousand lots will not move the price of liquid pairs by a single point.
And it is better to keep silent about GEPs - tens and hundreds of thousands of lots, and maybe millions of lots make GEPs there.
If you really traded in 100 lots, you would not write such things.
Especially through the DC you will not affect the price ANYWHERE. ))))
Banks and other market makers move the price, but not retail traders. ))))
But this understanding comes with years. Some people don't get it at all.
I've highlighted the last thing I've done this year - let's see if there's any movement in the right direction....
I'm compiling summary metrics - it's a lot to go through and that's not all....
A little bit about market mechanics
The aggregator of open positions showed a strong change in the ratio of open positions.
Within 15 min the participants changed their positions from long to short. The strength of the change was 7.5 per cent, while the typical change is about 0.5 per cent.
balance screen at the moment of skewing time 9:30 pm
price screen at the moment of skewing, time 9:30.
Screen current