Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3570

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mytarmailS #:
Trust me!!!

50 lots when it was 50 lots, showed screenshots with trades, on the forum, not erased.

but

time goes on

It's already 100.

and that's not the limit.

There will be 1000.

Over time, you stop looking at money as money.

It's just numbers, capital.

nothing more

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:
Look, you're definitely in the humour section, not here.
 
mytarmailS #:
Look, you're definitely in the humour section, not here.

I post here because I want to, and that's my right, which is everybody's right.

I mean, don't play games, it's no use.

Don't you feel sorry for your own time?

This is a serious financial market.

and as Zorich showed in the video above, it's true.

the humour thread is complementary to this one, except for my posts.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

100 already.

Show me that 100-lot trade, you blabbermouth.
 
mytarmailS #:
Show me that 100-lot trade, you non-balaboos.

Can't you see from the chart what happened after the sale?

I'll show you tonight, because the robot is resting and the server was switched off for the night.

the server has a self-written system for terminal management, capital management and the server itself, which I have been writing for two years.

 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

Can't you see from the graph what happened after the sale?

I don't care what the chart shows, I don't see a 100 lot trade.
[Deleted]  
Grandpa, take your pills
 
Renat Akhtyamov #:

50 lots when it was, showed screenshots with trades, on the forum, not erased

but

time goes on

100

and that's not the limit.

There will be 1,000.

Over time, you stop looking at money as money.

It's just numbers, capital.

nothing more

Rena, for forex 100 lots is dust. Even a thousand lots will not move the price of liquid pairs by a single point.
And it is better to keep silent about GEPs - tens and hundreds of thousands of lots, and maybe millions of lots make GEPs there.
If you really traded in 100 lots, you would not write such things.

Especially through the DC you will not affect the price ANYWHERE. ))))
Banks and other market makers move the price, but not retail traders. ))))
But this understanding comes with years. Some people don't get it at all.

 
Aleksey Vyazmikin #:
I've highlighted the last thing I've done this year - let's see if there's any movement in the right direction....

I'm compiling summary metrics - it's a lot to go through and that's not all....

//---Создадим таблицу с исключенными квантовыми отрезками
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_int,"Nomer",1,0);
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_int,"N_drop",1,0);
//arr_Arhiv_Balans.csv
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Fin_Rez_train",1,0);//Финансовый результат на последней итерации выборки train
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Fin_Rez_test",1,0);//Финансовый результат на последней итерации выборки test
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Fin_Rez_exam",1,0);//Финансовый результат на последней итерации выборки exam
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Max_Fin_Rez_train",1,0);//Максимальный Финансовый результат получен на выборки train
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Max_Fin_Rez_test",1,0);//Максимальный Финансовый результат получен на выборки test
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Max_Fin_Rez_exam",1,0);//Максимальный Финансовый результат получен на выборки exam
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_int,"I_Max_Fin_Rez_train",1,0);//Максимальный Финансовый результат получен на итерации на выборки train
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_int,"I_Max_Fin_Rez_test",1,0);//Максимальный Финансовый результат получен на итерации на выборки test
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_int,"I_Max_Fin_Rez_exam",1,0);//Максимальный Финансовый результат получен на итерации на выборки exam
//arr_Quant_Otbor_Analiz.csv
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"P_Delta_train",1,0);//Изменение вероятности на последней итерации выборки train
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"P_Delta_test",1,0);//Изменение вероятности на последней итерации выборки test
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"P_Delta_exam",1,0);//Изменение вероятности на последней итерации выборки exam
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Max_P_Delta_train",1,0);//Максимальное изменение вероятности полученное на выборки train
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Max_P_Delta_test",1,0);//Максимальное изменение вероятности полученное на выборки test
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Max_P_Delta_exam",1,0);//Максимальное изменение вероятности полученное на выборки exam
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_int,"I_Max_P_Delta_train",1,0);//Максимальное изменение вероятности полученное на итерации на выборки train
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_int,"I_Max_P_Delta_test",1,0);//Максимальное изменение вероятности полученное на итерации на выборки test
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_int,"I_Max_P_Delta_exam",1,0);//Максимальное изменение вероятности полученное на итерации на выборки exam
//arr_Vibor_Arhiv.csv
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Proc_Error",1,0);//Процент ошибочно выбранных квантовых отрезков для проведения drop - оценка по выборке exam
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Proc_Error_V_0",1,0);//Процент ошибочно выбранных квантовых отрезков для проведения drop только по вектору 0 - оценка по выборке exam
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Proc_Error_V_1",1,0);//Процент ошибочно выбранных квантовых отрезков для проведения drop только по вектору 1 - оценка по выборке exam
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"Proc_Error_V_2",1,0);//Процент ошибочно выбранных квантовых отрезков для проведения drop только по вектору 2 - оценка по выборке exam
//Quant_Analiz_Ver_Vibora_Q_B_0.csv - контроль эффективности при пороге смещения вероятности 0% на выборках соответствующего цикла drop
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0_Total",1,0);//Всего отобрано квантовых отрезков
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0_Ok_T_0",1,0);//Всего квантовых отрезков смещающих вероятность для целевой "0"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0_Ok_T_1",1,0);//Всего квантовых отрезков смещающих вероятность для целевой "1"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0_AVR_P_Ok_T_0",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "0"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0_AVR_P_Ok_T_1",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "1"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0_AVR_P_All_Ok",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "0" и "1"
//Quant_Analiz_Ver_Vibora_Q_B_5.csv - контроль эффективности при пороге смещения вероятности 5% на выборках соответствующего цикла drop
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5_Total",1,0);//Всего отобрано квантовых отрезков
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5_Ok_T_0",1,0);//Всего квантовых отрезков смещающих вероятность для целевой "0"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5_Ok_T_1",1,0);//Всего квантовых отрезков смещающих вероятность для целевой "1"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5_AVR_P_Ok_T_0",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "0"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5_AVR_P_Ok_T_1",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "1"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5_AVR_P_All_Ok",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "0" и "1"
//Quant_Analiz_Ver_Vibora_Q_Testing_B_0.csv - контроль эффективности при пороге смещения вероятности 0% на начальной выборке
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0t_Total",1,0);//Всего отобрано квантовых отрезков
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0t_Ok_T_0",1,0);//Всего квантовых отрезков смещающих вероятность для целевой "0"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0t_Ok_T_1",1,0);//Всего квантовых отрезков смещающих вероятность для целевой "1"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0t_AVR_P_Ok_T_0",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "0"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0t_AVR_P_Ok_T_1",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "1"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"0t_AVR_P_All_Ok",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "0" и "1"
//Quant_Analiz_Ver_Vibora_Q_Testing_B_5.csv - контроль эффективности при пороге смещения вероятности 5% на начальной выборке
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5t_Total",1,0);//Всего отобрано квантовых отрезков
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5t_Ok_T_0",1,0);//Всего квантовых отрезков смещающих вероятность для целевой "0"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5t_Ok_T_1",1,0);//Всего квантовых отрезков смещающих вероятность для целевой "1"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5t_AVR_P_Ok_T_0",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "0"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5t_AVR_P_Ok_T_1",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "1"
         csv_Write.Add_column(dt_double,"5t_AVR_P_All_Ok",1,0);//Среднее значение процента эффективных квантовых отрезков из всех отобранных для целевой "0" и "1"

         csv_Write.Add_line(Total_Combo,false);//Создадим строки в таблице
 

A little bit about market mechanics

The aggregator of open positions showed a strong change in the ratio of open positions.

Within 15 min the participants changed their positions from long to short. The strength of the change was 7.5 per cent, while the typical change is about 0.5 per cent.


balance screen at the moment of skewing time 9:30 pm


price screen at the moment of skewing, time 9:30.



Screen current


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