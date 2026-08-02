Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 3569
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I've got a major sale there , the result
you're not the only one who sold
I've got a serious sale there , result:
Yep.
I don't care if you sketch it, it'll still work for me!!!
All hail the great Rene!
All hail the great Rene!!!
I'm not talking about glory, I'm talking about the head of the greats.
I feel sorry for her,
torturing it for nothing.
They fill their heads with neural nonsense.
Well, it won't bring any income, it's a fact.
Well, I've already told you about 100% regularities.
above is one of them: always against the trader.
You'd better think how to get such a thing in your favour.
;)
It's not about the glory, it's about the head of the Greats.
I feel sorry for her,
tortured for nothing
filling her head with neural nonsense.
It won't bring in any money, that's a fact.
Well, I've already told you about all the 100% patterns.
above is one of them: always against the trader
think better how to get such a thing in your favour.
;)
this is how the mainstream understanding of forex looks like....
that's how the mainstream understanding of forex looks like....
Zorich, where did you get lost?
I've been saying for a long time, there are no fish where they are looking.
only one thing
they're just trying to screw themselves and others up.
♪ time goes by, the years go by ♪
and still
nicht ferstein and do bicycle invention ;)
people on the internet: the MoD is always a drain
ну нннеееетттт, прутno one has a positive stake, the risk is 0 point zero, what for, live your life and try to earn less than the bank interest ????
I've already pissed 100 lots out of 50 quid.
Even a moron would realise that everything has been glued together for a long time.
Patterns are not a bread and butter.
They've been there, they are there, and they will be there.
And there's no need to look for anything.
And there's no need to be clever, either.
You just have to take it in your hands and think, that's all.
Of course, the first impression is that there's nothing to do here, there's no way to make money.
I mean, sell more expensive, buy cheaper, there's no other way.
If you sell, the price will go up, you can't go to a therapist.
but the principle is like this, there's no other way.
Another question here
how to make money on such a thing???
So turn on your skull, if you get it, then respect.
Not yet.
out of 50 quid, I've already pissed away 100 lots.