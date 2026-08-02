Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2685
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and in such ancient ways.
By what means?
On old books, for example, technical analysis, martingales of all sorts, on indicators.
Posted documentation on the new features of the built-in matrices and vectors:
Please go through the descriptions of functionality.
If you can give us your comments and ideas, it would be very much appreciated.
Renat, could you please tell me if multidimensional matrices are not available?
Where the matrix represents an n-dimensional space.
A multidimensional representation would be nice.
matrix matrix_a(4, 8, 3);
Renat, can you please tell me if multidimensional matrices are not available?
Where the matrix is an n-dimensional space.
A multidimensional representation would benice.
You can use the usual standard arrays up to the 4th dimension or your own classes. But the maths would already have to be done yourself.
We've done a good job with the basic maths of vectors and matrices. If developers use them, it will cover 99% of the needs.
Of course, we will expand the set of maths further.
The new ones are no better.
How do I know if this signal has alpha
Posted documentation on the new features of the built-in matrices and vectors:
Please go through the descriptions of the functionality.
If you can give us your comments and ideas, it would be very much appreciated.
I have not found initialisation by array values, it would be convenient to get rid of loops.
For example, you need to transfer values from the indicator buffer to a vector or matrix.
I don't seem to have any more questions so far, everything is well described
I didn't find initialisation by array values, it would be convenient to get rid of loops.
For example, you need to transfer values from the indicator buffer to a vector or matrix
I don't seem to have any more questions so far, everything is well described
The next set of functions is various exchanges between MqlRates, MqlTick, etc., including direct receiving of price data into vectors and matrices.
The article with detailed examples is almost ready.
The next set of functions is a variety of exchanges between MqlRates, MqlTick, etc., including direct retrieval of price data into vectors and matrices.
The article with detailed examples is almost ready.
Engle Granger and Dickey-Fuller tests.
And for matrices Johansen test.