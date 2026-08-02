Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2688
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Following my advice will save you time and nerves.
The highlighted sentence sounds funny.
And don't ascribe to me the desire to teach or ask for something. I just contemplate and give my assessment. The fact that the project has already passed the peak of its development is obvious. The topic of crypto is failed, with the ML topic in the role of catching up, there is no normal browser version and, it seems, will not be.
Webterminal modern here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/trading
The crypto theme is plastered and dragged to the legal bottom by players en masse every week. Therefore, we do not touch it. We do not discuss this topic.
With the ML topic we are not in the catching up, but amongst the quality of those working on the topic and offering integrated solutions. Let's see what we will consistently build up in the next 6 months.
Few languages have native types vector, matrix, complex and operations on them. It is difficult to build machine learning without these.
To offer consumers to deploy Python + Tensorflow (+CUDA for dessert) is suicide and inability to protect and sell the fruits of their labour.
But we are striving for one *.ex5 file within a common terminal without the need to put anything additional. And OpenCL support covers the widest range of accelerators unlike CUDA.
How does this bundle differ from the new https://github.com/Kinzel/mt5R package ?
The bundle is by no means new and apparently (like most) abandoned by the author. The last activity was 1.5 years ago. R is so much in demand that it is only driven by hype
Had a quick look - Kinzel's package assumes data exchange via files or (if *.mqh is missing in the project) via socket; Original approach - not to publish all source files :-)
The package is by no means new and apparently (like most) abandoned by the author. The last activity was 1.5 years ago. R is so much in demand that it is only driven by hype
Had a quick look - Kinzel's package assumes data exchange via files or (if *.mqh is missing in the project) via socket; Original approach - not to publish all source files :-)
The highlighted sentence sounds ridiculous.
I agree, but the funny thing is that it corresponds to the real story.
... Crypto theme is failed, with ML theme in the role of catching up, there is no normal browser version and, it seems, there won't be any more.
And there are also long-standing problems with trading exchange instruments (with the eternal dodging from metaquotes to brokers and back). But everything is quite good with retail forex, which kind of hints at the point.
Everything is published there, you didn't look carefully...
Oups...not from the terminal delivery, and it's not in the package.
Well, it doesn't matter. IMHO such things should be solved through Middle-ware - at least intermediate bases. Terminal supplies history and quotes, takes decisions/forecasts and trades on them. Debugged and tested tools do the calculations. Normal "division of labour" and the infrastructure for it is all there. Not for free, but there :-) Except for the terminal, of course. Otherwise, rent as many gigabytes and teraflops as you need and calculate whatever you want, whatever you know how to do.
The mt-R at some stage was just a terminal solution - it started R and communicated with it via pipe. Probably still is
How does this bundle differ from the new package https://github.com/Kinzel/mt5R?
They seem to have different areas - in your link trading and getting quotes, and in mine - exchanging arrays and running commands in R.
It may also matter that in C# you can work with R in mt-R style (some portability)
And so another, seemingly positive topic, has been reduced to a discussion of the problems of stRajduzhdushchih 😆 And for example the same crypto exchanges do not give Rapi, only python? And I wrote for several years that nobody needs R
PiaRem slowly) By the way, it's unclear why no one has made an analogue of mt-R for python. I remember you had an article about sockets, but there it seemed to be possible to transfer only data, not commands.