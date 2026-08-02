Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1410
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Then crawl into a corner and don't eat any more
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ1qS19BzXY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PZ1qS19BzXY
A screenshot from this video from one of the business trainings - not a single man in the room))) Why is that? Apparently the instinct of the ladies goes there to find a rich male. But there's no luck, there's only one guy on the stage, and he's taking their money.
Screenshot from one of the business trainings - not a single man in the room))) What's that about?
Maybe it's a training session on how to find a good husband? Or they came to see their idol...
In general, there is a man near the stage, but it is not clear from the audience or the organizer.
Maybe it's a training session on how to find a good husband. Or they came to see their idol...
In general there isa man near the stage, but it is not clear from the audience or the organizer.
Sound engineer.
Sounder.
I see. Objectively, yes, women are more emotional, and therefore more easily susceptible to hypnosis and NLP.
But I don't understand, does this somehow prove that psychology, as a science, is only harmful to people?
Do you think that these trainings don't really help anyone - I doubt it.
A screenshot from this video from one of the business trainings - not a single man in the room))) Why is that? Apparently the instinct of the ladies is to go there to find a rich male. But here is no luck, only one and that one on the stage, and even shear money from them.
The market is a crowd, and the crowd of men behaves as an individual woman, instinctive, intuitive and stroppy (like our Maxim), if you understand women you understand the market = you trade to profit, or use this skill in a different field, in politics for example.
There are two things that will never lead to success - the differentiation of BP and a passion for psychological training.
So, ARMA is okay, but ARIMA is too much.)
I agree, in general, try to make do with AR)