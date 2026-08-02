Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 1411
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So, ARMA is okay, but ARIMA is too much.)
I agree, in general I try to do with AR)
ARIMA is good for predicting such BP
I see. Objectively, yes, women are more emotional, and therefore more easily susceptible to hypnosis and NLP.
But I don't understand, does this somehow prove that psychology, as a science, is only harmful to people?
Do you think that these trainings do not really help anyone - I doubt it.
However, this hour-long video can be summed up in one well-known folk wisdom: "water doesn't flow under a rolling stone".
for predicting such a BP arima is suitable
Here we can limit ourselves to the TS-row.
They are good for young people with little experience.
However, this entire hour-long video clip can be summed up in one well-known folk wisdom: "water doesn't flow under a lying stone".
Just here it is popular because we do not want to work on their personal growth with an individual specialist, but there is a need for it. Psychology is associated with psychiatry, which is still perceived extremely negatively, including due to the excessive empowerment of the industry and the neglect of patients. That is, people's fears are justified with regard to psychiatry, which is why all sorts of dubious personalities earn at the expense of their charisma. It is necessary to create favorable conditions for the development of private individual psychotherapy, and to begin with paying for these services with the OMC at normal prices.
Just here it is popular because we do not want to work on their personal growth with an individual specialist, but there is a need for it. Psychology is associated with psychiatry, which is still perceived extremely negatively, including due to the excessive empowerment of the industry and the neglect of patients. That is, people's fears are justified with regard to psychiatry, which is why all sorts of dubious personalities earn at the expense of their charisma. It is necessary to create favorable conditions for the development of private individual psychotherapy, and to begin with paying for these services with the obligatory medical insurance at normal prices.
With understanding psychology begins the road to success in the market, only a person who understands HIMself can expect to make a profit, if this understanding is not there, the exchange market can heavily fined for this oversight, namely the 99% who are losing everything (indicators, MO, optimization, etc.) just to avoid looking "inside themselves." at their inner "I", how it reacts to certain market fluctuations and risk. Subconsciousness always knows the truth, it knows where the crowd moves, but fears and greed completely distort the reaction, and without detailed introspection it's impossible to distinguish between the true voice and emotions.
With understanding psychology begins the road to success in the market, only a person who understands HIMself can count on profit, if this understanding is absent, the exchange market can heavily penalized for such a mistake, it's precisely those 99% who lose, do everything (indicators, MO, optimization, etc.) only that would not look "inside themselves". at their inner "I", at how it reacts to certain market fluctuations and risks. Subconsciousness always knows the truth, it knows where the crowd moves, but fears and greed completely distort the reaction and without detailed introspection it is impossible to distinguish where the voice is true and where it is emotion.
Sometimes a person's target can be a plum - an unconscious goal, for example, when he is tired of trading.
In reality I do not know traders, so it is difficult for me to judge without having watched a person from the side.
That's right guys, you should have learned python from the cradle. Great job.
Most people here could only study lisp in diapers.
Most people here could only learn lisp in diapers.
I've had it since diapers: Basics - Corvette, Focal - BC 0010, Pascal on BVM, 486 - Turbo Pascal 7, Pentium 1 - C ++ , .....Delphi... whatever now, they are all the same
the target platform and frameworks knowledge is important nowadays, nobody needs naked Python