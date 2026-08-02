Machine learning in trading: theory, models, practice and algo-trading - page 2580
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SanSanych's hint was DukasKopi
Limit there, up to 3 years of history, bullshit.
No one has any historical data ?????
Limit there, up to 3 years of history, bullshit.
No one has any historical data ?????
I built the last version of the TS with the filter to reduce the risks, you can without the filter then the profit is twice as much but the risks are higher
I built the last version of TS with the filter to reduce the risks, you can without the filter then the profit is twice as much but the risks are higher
Norm, start to trade
No, it's a tslab.
Also wondered how?
I wonder how he builds models on dice...
There's also a C# api, maybe through it.
Norm, run in trade
Nah, it's a tslab.
Also wondered how?
Does it build on dice...
There's also a C# api, maybe through it.
Yes, I do all my calculations in R , I send only prices and vector with buy signal to tslab, I put some cubes for cp and that's it...
I see. You're a sly one, aren't you?
I thought I built this model with dice.)
I see. You're a sly one, aren't you?
I thought for a moment that I had built a model with dice.)