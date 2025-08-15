Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality - page 6
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
As I have understood it the rating procedure is running once a day. So please have a look again after at least 24 hours.
Yes Jan, you are right, rating updates every few hours or 1-2 days.
Yes Jan, you are right, rating updates every few hours or 1-2 days.
I have also noticed another thing. When having to much text inside a warning block (3+ rows?) then you will also be rated with a bad description.
That's true too, warning blocks/grey paddings should be single lined.
I have complied with all the instructions and regulations above, but my product is still being downgraded.
As we announced earlier now the HTML is considered too
Soon descriptions will also be assessed based on HTML code quality
Another aspect which we plan to evaluate in the future is the quality of the source HTML code of product descriptions. Don't worry if you're unfamiliar with HTML. Descriptions written and formatted directly on the site have proper HTML formatting. Usually, issues occur with descriptions pasted from third-party editors, such as Microsoft Word. To fix the formatting of such text, use the 'Clear Styles' option in the editor:
After that, format the description using standard editor functions. This will produce an acceptable HTML code, which can be viewed by select "HTML" in the editor panel.
You can find a lot of other code styling services on the web by typing 'HTML formatting' in a search query. Such services find errors, remove unnecessary elements and structure the code, making it pretty and readable.
Improve your product descriptions to attract more buyers!
As we announced earlier now the HTML is considered too
Hi Rashid,
Thank you for providing an explanation and direction on how to write the correct description.
I followed your suggestion to use clear style, and only change one sentence.
And for HTML, I click the following visual appears and I don't see anything wrong.
After that I saved. But the rating still hasn't changed.
Is there something I missed?
Hi Rashid,
Thank you for providing an explanation and direction on how to write the correct description.
I followed your suggestion to use clear style, and only change one sentence.
And for HTML, I click the following visual appears and I don't see anything wrong.
After that I saved. But the rating still hasn't changed.
Is there something I missed?
You've disregarded my advice...
You don't have description in all languages, this is a major issue.
Also all these small paragraphs with bullets don't help, try to write normal paragraphed text, only bullets and numbers do not improve rating.
Finally as Jan pointed out earlier in this topic, rating update may take hours or a couple of days to show improvement.
Thats a big fail in my opinion. now i observe this. Make bad description and fall thousands down in a day.. but the first 10 of the sorting tabel have big fail description an stay like a stone without any falling..so i thing someting is going wrong. maybe mql let here products with much sells be the first cause it provide money...so no chance for new products to get good. for me. NEW EAS means NEW EAS..but there are only the same.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality
Strategic Toaster, 2021.12.26 13:09Products aren't ranked by description quality. Finally it's not a writers' competition.
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/371103
"Restricting product functionality under Demo/Free/Trial/Light version is prohibited
According to the Market rules, Products may not contain any operational restrictions which limit application usage (such as time, account, trading symbol and other restrictions). Any paid or free product must not have time limitations and must be fully functional on any trading account."
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
I agree pretty much with the rating system. What I must say though is that it's extremely frustrating to see that there are still products out there (not considered as spam) with for instance "demo" in their names and with symbol limitations. Last summer I really hurried up to adjust all of my demo products according to the new rules in order for them not to be considered as spam. Was it all in vain?
You've disregarded my advice...
You don't have description in all languages, this is a major issue.
Also all these small paragraphs with bullets don't help, try to write normal paragraphed text, only bullets and numbers do not improve rating.
Finally as Jan pointed out earlier in this topic, rating update may take hours or a couple of days to show improvement.
Hi Anna,
You are a friendly and kind person and honestly you are one of my favorite moderators. I really want to follow your suggestion to add product description with multi language, because it will increase the reach of my product and of course will increase the chances of my product to be sold which will automatically increase the rating.
But after reading the "rule" of the product description, there seems to be a difference between "downgraded rating" due to bad description and "increasing rating".
In my case, my product has tried to comply with the following "rules":
I followed the advice of #Jan Flodin and and I waited 24 hours since my last post (see timeline) to write this comment, Because I want to give the rating system a chance to work, and the results are as follows:
Rating before :
Rating after 1 x24 hours
it's true as #Jan Flodin said after 1 x 24 hours there is indeed a change in the rating for the worse, but the downgrade rating due to bad description still hasn't changed
I have followed the instructions, recommendations and rules that have been set by Mql5. What did I miss that caused my product rating to be downgraded?