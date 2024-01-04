MQL5.community: authorization failed

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MQL5.community: authorization failed

I can't install EA on my MT4 and already send ticket to service desk but no one answer me.

How to fix it ? Thank you


 

Please log in your terminal.


 
Marco vd Heijden:
Please log in your terminal.
I can't login in MT4 but i can login in browser and for sure i types my password is correct.
 
vegeta007:
I can't login in MT4 but i can login in browser and for sure i types my password is correct.

If you have a MQL5 account you should be able to login into it (MQL5 community) in your MT4 platform as well.

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

If you have a MQL5 account you should be able to login into it (MQL5 community) in your MT4 platform as well.

you mean 'MetaTrader Trading Platform Accounts' if this i already  add my trader account.

 
vegeta007:

you mean 'MetaTrader Trading Platform Accounts' if this i already  add my trader account.

No, your broker Metatrader account and the MQL5 community account are 2 different things.

The MQL5 community account is the one you've made in order to be a member of this website.

https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

No, your broker Metatrader account and the MQL5 community account are 2 different things.

The MQL5 community account is the one you've made in order to be a member of this website.

https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register

I already got this and can deposit,buy EA but i can't install it.

 

What are the specifications of your hardware ?

Has it worked before ?

Did you change anything ?

 
Marco vd Heijden:

What are the specifications of your hardware ?

Has it worked before ?

Did you change anything ?

Windows 10 Education (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 8 x Intel Core i7-4790K  @ 4.00GHz, RAM: 3853 / 16284 Mb, HDD: 14577 / 113970 Mb

No i am newbie trader.

 
vegeta007:

Windows 10 Education (x64 based PC), IE 11.00, UAC, 8 x Intel Core i7-4790K  @ 4.00GHz, RAM: 3853 / 16284 Mb, HDD: 14577 / 113970 Mb

No i am newbie trader.


and - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2016.04.10 11:42

Where can I see my purchases?


The "Purchased" tab displays all the products downloaded and purchased using the current MQL5.community account. If MQL5.community account data are not specified in the platform settings, the tab name changes to "Downloads". It displays all downloads and purchases made in the current trading platform regardless of the account.


 
Sergey Golubev:


and - 



When click on install button.


and after this i got message 'MQL5.community: authorization failed' in Journal tab.


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