Market Product rating calculation now includes description quality - page 2
Thank you for your very cool algorithm...
The only thing I changed was the cross-link list to my other products. I'm not a Spammer.
I would like to personally shake hands with the genius who invented this algorithm...
THANK YOU!
Which one rating we can consider as good. 629 or 6349 ?
As I wrote above the smaller is better.#629 means that this product is ranked 629th in this category, so 629th is better than 6349th.
I need to understand something weird. I did at most of my products (i did the review on 15 products, I have 36) the review following the current rules.
8 now are green. The other 7, nothing changed....neither the position, neither the warning.
It seems that not all products are re-evaluated every day. Am I correct about this?
I have the same feeling Roberto, let's wait and see.This is a whole new experience and I guess we have to be sympathetic and patient to those who work towards it.
I agree with you in every way. All of us here who create software know the difficulties.
Hey! Today my product is even better! Decayed 30 points and I dont ahve a clue on what is happening...
Really cool marketplace...
And I'm complaining because I am very strict, conscious and seriously to the rules and my products... BUT...
Thank YOU!
Please Remember, as with any Currency in the World, Trust IS everything...
Why do you think your product should be more popular?
A correct description may change the rating.... little bit. But it can't take your product to the top-10.
WHY do you think you can start commenting in the middle of a thread without reading everything in the first place??
Did you read what I POSTED BEFORE?
My Product was positioned on the #629 even as being flagged as "improper/whatever".
After my corrections to adhere to the current "laws", my product plummeted to the rating I posted lately...That's my complaint!
Of course, I read the whole topic before answering.
This is just a coincidence, the rating can't change so dramatically due to the description.
Keep your products high quality and they will be popular. Good luck!
Hi. How is the ranking system issues corrections progressing?
Today on the main page there are some products totally out of the rules, without comments, without reviews, and a low number of downloads.
Making it clear that we do have a ranking system issue. Please be humble and check it out instead of saying it's all right.