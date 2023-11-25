How to fix Product rating lowered for bad description
Hello Everyone,
After modifying the description of the product what to do next or How long it takes mql5 to detect the change or How the change is detected???
I modified the description but I am still getting the same error and Thanks for your assistance
If you click on Bad Description link you will see advice on how to improve it.
These ratings are updated every some hours or a couple of days.
Thank you for your reply. Yes I followed all the advices to improve but still the rating is not updated for more than 3 days and I check some products in mql5 after they pass the rating check, they put back their links on descriptions and they are still have a good rating. is ths auto rating really work????
Product rating is not all about description, there are a lot of other factors that take part in it, title, screenshots, videos and even price.
It seems like rating algorithm can't detect the change it has been a week now I am getting this
Product rating lowered for bad description but I fixed the problem, I put back the way it was before but it seems the algo can't detect the change
The change you tried was removing the bold text in all caps , and the previous un-penalized description was with the all caps text ?
Maybe its the video linked ? It's title is 1000 to 3 million.
Hi mql5 community
Recently i have improved product descriptions based on mql5 rules and rating articles, but my product rate still remained same as before even after some days, how we can renew rating determination ? , is there any interval that mql5 bots recheck and recalculate rates ?
Usually they update within a few hours or 1-2 days.
In any case I see that you've translated your descriptions to all languages, but you've still got a lot of bullets in them.
Try writing larger blocks of text, like paragraphs.
Thank you for your response.
I have updated the product description for one of them, and after 5 days, the rating improved from 11,000 to 13,00. It was a positive experience.
Another question that I believe is important for other developers as well: Do users receive notifications for new upgrades on downloaded products?
I have free products with more than 5,000 downloads, and I want to upgrade them. How can I notify these users about this new update?
Yes, they do receive system PM notifications about updates.
