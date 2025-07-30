There are no trading operations - Validation completed with errors

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Hello fellow developers and traders, 


I am trying to upload a newer version of my ea with some ui display but I'm getting the following errors. This happens when I upload my indicator too. 

Anyone experiencing the same issue? Is there a fix for this or it's an internal issue on mql?



I would really appreciate any help on this one.

Have a great day everyone.  
 

It was discussed many times, for exampe - 

This error is specific for expert advisers only. The rule is: expert advisers must trade.

read more here (blog post) about how to fix it: Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market 

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there are no trading operations - the forum discussion thread

Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
  • 2017.08.07
  • www.mql5.com
If you're distributing some products for MetaTrader 4/5 via the Market, you probably know that a special "welcome" stage of automatic product validation has been added recently by MetaQuotes on the
 
"No history data" is a server side issue from Metaquote, I had many customers that hit this problem and what you can do is just wait a few hours and try again and it will go away.

No history data is what happens when a back tester doesn't have data feed for the requested period.

Regards
 
understood, i guess i have to wait more since I have already tried after few hours like after 8 hours but the issue persists. I will update the status tomorrow. Thank you.
 
now, it's just the indicator that is showing the same validation error. I guess I need to wait for another day. Any suggestions?
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