There are no trading operations - Validation completed with errors
It was discussed many times, for exampe -
This error is specific for expert advisers only. The rule is: expert advisers must trade.
read more here (blog post) about how to fix it: Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
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there are no trading operations - the forum discussion thread
Solving Automatic Validation Problems Arising During Product Submission in MQL5 Market
- 2017.08.07
- www.mql5.com
If you're distributing some products for MetaTrader 4/5 via the Market, you probably know that a special "welcome" stage of automatic product validation has been added recently by MetaQuotes on the
"No history data" is a server side issue from Metaquote, I had many customers that hit this problem and what you can do is just wait a few hours and try again and it will go away.
No history data is what happens when a back tester doesn't have data feed for the requested period.
Regards
understood, i guess i have to wait more since I have already tried after few hours like after 8 hours but the issue persists. I will update the status tomorrow. Thank you.
now, it's just the indicator that is showing the same validation error. I guess I need to wait for another day. Any suggestions?
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I am trying to upload a newer version of my ea with some ui display but I'm getting the following errors. This happens when I upload my indicator too.
Anyone experiencing the same issue? Is there a fix for this or it's an internal issue on mql?
I would really appreciate any help on this one.
Have a great day everyone.