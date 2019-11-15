I'm having trouble uploading EA
You can read the following thread (this link; few
posts only) with the general information about.
EAs that are enough to buy in the MQL5 market, EA is automatically installed into the script directory during installation.
- 2018.12.29
- www.mql5.com
As the title says, copying the EA to the EA installation directory is also not available. Please ask the moderator to help answer...
And read this thread with same issue fixing: Automatic Validation problem
Automatic Validation problem
- 2016.12.19
- www.mql5.com
Hi I have a mql5 code which get failed at automatic validation process. Same code & logic works for mql4 with no problem...
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Hello
I'm trying to upload an EA in the market but when it do the validation I receive this error:
What should I do to solve the problem?
Can I use Custom Indicator in building an EA for market?
please guide me.