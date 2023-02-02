VPS
What happens to EA if I shut computer down!
Kiran Kumar Balloru Madhava, 2017.11.30 04:45
It is advisable to run the EAs in VPS. Cost of VPS starts with around $10 a month. If you are running the EA in your computer and if you shut down the computer, EA will stop working. No new trades will be placed. Exisiting positions will close if stop loss or profit limits are kept. Hope this info helps. forexveda
MQL5 VPS
(64-bit MT5 and 32-bit MT4 to use Virtual Hosting)
Looking for an expert troubleshooting with MT4 VPS server!
Sergey Golubev, 2019.07.16 19:31
and, please, find some information which you should know (just in case you missed something there) -
----------------
1. How to subscribe to VPS (step by step instruction) - #4
2. VPS log files to check the possible issue - Virtual Platform logs
2. latency/ping - small thread (it is related to your image)
3. how to check MQL5 VPS (how to monitor) - post #1
4. Synchronize - the thread (you really need it)
5. explanation about MQL5 VPS in KISS way (just to make it shorter) - post #6
6. this is the post #872 where I collected many news and particularities (I hope you do not need it)
7. you can move your VPS subscription from one account to another - post #2
Slawa, 2016.06.28 16:36
You can run multiple EAs on one virtual hosting server right now. Without additional pay.
Why do You want pay more money? There are no plans to multiply payments for virtual hosting
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2014.11.07 14:46
Why Virtual Hosting On The MetaTrader 4 And MetaTrader 5 Is Better Than Usual VPS
Renting a virtual server right from the MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 terminals is the optimal way to ensure uninterrupted work of your trading robots and Signal subscriptions. Essentially, it is an analogue of a VPS though it is better and more suitable for addressing needs and challenges that a trader comes across. The server can be rented straight from your MetaTrader. It takes only a couple mouse clicks for Experts Advisors, indicators, scripts together with Signal subscriptions and settings to be transferred to the virtual server. The Virtual Hosting Cloud network was developed specially for MetaTrader and has all the advantages of a native solution.Certainly, there are alternatives to virtual hosting but a closer look reveals that they do not compete. The first thing that comes to mind is using a home computer as a budget option. It could work, however a stable internet connection and uninterrupted power supply are not guaranteed. A VPS can be rented from a suitable provider found on the internet. That could be feasible but it implies a manual search for a server having minimum latency with the required Forex-broker's. Such a puzzle does not suit everyone.
Slawa, 2016.06.28 16:25
It must be 64-bit client terminal to use virtual hosting
2016.06.28 17:25:02.177 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 1347 started (MetaQuotes Software Corp.)
Sergey Golubev, 2016.10.01 20:30How it works (video and there are some prices too).
Activations (Market with MQL5 VPS):
How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
Products purchased on the Market and launched on the chart are also moved during migration. They remain completely functional, and the number of available activations is not decreased. Automatic licensing of purchased products without spending available activations is provided only for the virtual terminal.
Sergey Golubev, 2018.04.05 18:18
MQL5 VPS is for Metatrader 4 and Metatrader 5 - Forex VPS for
MetaTrader 4/5
So, you can check only the following: your EA (robot) is using dll, or not (because dll is not supported by MQL5 VPS).
...
Is 'Allow DLL import' and 'Allow modification of signal setting ' in MQL4 Indicators dangerous?
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.09 06:05
Rules of Using the Virtual Hosting Service MetaTrader (Forex VPS)
No DLLs are allowed on a Virtual terminal. There is no physical capacity to use DLLs there.
If a program launched on a Virtual terminal tries to call a function from any DLL, this EX4/EX5 program is immediately stopped due to a critical error. Any DLL calls are forbidden.
Subscribing to the signal, and want to know - how can i close atrade after the signal has open from my account without open again:
hello .. i need help .. i need to know
Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.08.07 16:30
Unsubscribe or unsynchronize with the signal (untick the: enable real time signal subscription, in signal settings and synchronize with VPS) and close the trade.
If you don't use a VPS, just untick the: enable real time signal subscription, in signal settings and close the trade.
---------------
How to transfer the files (for example, txt file) to VPS -
Rashid Umarov , 2019.02.13 15:52
First, read the online VPS help , there is also a video.
To transfer your own files to MetaTrader VPS, you need to specify the propert compiler in the code. It requires a certain level of ownership of the subject.
Slava , 2019.02.13 15:52
To transfer a file to a hosting server (as well as a tester agent), you need to use the directive
#property tester_file "<file_name>"
------------
Cancel subscription-
Just some good news related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
Slava , 2019.02.20 07:45If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
1. Why Virtual Hosting On The MetaTrader 4 And MetaTrader 5 Is Better Than Usual VPS
2. How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting
- www.mql5.com
Sergey Golubev, 2018.11.24 18:01
VPS is the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
To make this copy of your Metatrader in cloud so you need to open chart (or charts) and attach your EA to the chart (or to the charts) to ready to trade.
After that - you make the migration: you are synchronizing your Metatrader with open charts with EA attached to the charts - with the copy of your Metatrader in the cloud.
Once you synchronized (once you sent everything to VPS) so you can close your pc (in you want): your EA will work on VPS (means: your EA will work on the copy of your Metatrader in cloud).
And all those actions (with possibe errors) are written in your VPS log files (you can check it inside your home Metatrader).
---------------
To make it shorter:
- Your MQL5 VPS = your "2nd Metatrader in cloud". I mean: there is the cloud (somewhere). And there is "your second Metatrader" there ... this "second Metatrader in cloud" is empty ... you will need to provide migration/synchronize.
- Migration = sending your EAs/indicators/open charts from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- You can synchronize the settings/open charts/EAs/settings of your EAs/changing the settings of your EA/opened charts
- from your home Metatrader with MQL5 VPS (with "your Metatrader in cloud"). You can synchronize many time (as many as you
want).
- Only open chart(s) with attached EA(s) can be migrated (can be synchronized) from your home Metatrader to MQL5 VPS (to "your Metatrader in cloud").
- Your EA(s) will work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud"), and you can close your home Metatrader, or use your home Metatrader with the other trading account, or any.
- Autotrading is always On in MQL5 VPS ("your second Metatrader in cloud" is having autotrading to be always ON irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader).
- (limitation) Your EA will not work on MQL5 VPS (on "your 2nd Metatrader in cloud") if EA is using dll irrespective off - you allowed dll or not in your home Metatrader (irrespective of the settings of your home Metatrader). It is necessary to see the code or to be a coder to know: your EA is using/calling dll or not).
- (limitation) It must be 64-bit client terminal (MT5) to use
virtual hosting - means: your home Metatrader 5 should be 64-bit.
MT4 does not have this limitation (because MT4 is always on 32-bit).
---------------
Hello , i am quit a newbe. I am following 4 signals. 2 on MT4 and 2 on MT5. I have one signal on MT4 with VPS. But do i need a VPS on every signal apart. So 4 VPS connections?
and it is what you need to know related to MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 -
- How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - new updated instruction: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422
- 2020.04.01
- www.mql5.com
My ea (gps) does not work in the mql5 VPN.
If Ea does not work with MQL5 VPS (because Ea is using dll, or for any other reasons) so you can check VPS server.
If it does not help so - it means that you (your EA) can not use this kind of VPS 9I can not have any suggestion related to it sorry).
As to refund so I did not find refund options in MQL5 VPS Rules here (by the way, you can check the rules).
I found the following related to it (post #872):
If you cancel a paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."
- www.mql5.com
What difference does it make trading with and without a VPS?
This is old post but it will give you an idea about -
Hello , i am quit a newbe. I am following 4 signals. 2 on MT4 and 2 on MT5. I have one signal on MT4 with VPS. But do i need a VPS on every signal apart. So 4 VPS connections?