How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - page 8
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In need help please. Subscribed to a signal yesterday. But no trade took place on my account despite seen that the signal provider had some trades today. I can't figure out what is the reason behind. Still new trying to get the understanding of how it works
In need help please. Subscribed to a signal yesterday. But no trade took place on my account despite seen that the signal provider had some trades today. I can't figure out what is the reason behind. Still new trying to get the understanding of how it works
Check the subscription procedure (in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - the instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
-------------------
Besides, if you are using MQL5 VPS so check VPS journal about what was written there - check something about mapping ("no symbol found" issue):
Thank you, I followed all the steps and everything is fine
I only have one question: If I turn off my computer, the VPS will not stop. Will it stay running?
Thank you, I followed all the steps and everything is fine
I only have one question: If I turn off my computer, the VPS will not stop. Will it stay running?
If you use MQL5 VPS and you have migrated successfully, you can close your computer without any problem.
Right click on your MQL5 VPS >> Journals, to check that everything runs smoothly.
I followed the instructions to the letter, only difference is that I use another VPS than MQL5 so I only followed the first 11 steps. I received "subscription enabled", "synchronization finished successfully" and "ping to signal server 2.14 ms, to trade server 3.14 ms" but no "signal enabled" message in the journal yet, is it normal, why is this?
You have the 'suscription enabled' message in the first line, you are fine.
The 'signal enabled' message is only visible when you use MQL5 VPS and you migrate your signal subscription to it.
I tried both [redacted] broker and [redacted] account on Meta5 but after subscribe it still couldn't copy even the provider keep trading 10-15 position per day.
It show:
1. Signal XXX': signal copying for 'XAUUSD' is prohibited by your broker
2. Signal XXX: XAUUSD symbol not found.
How to solve this? [redacted] account only have XAUUSD.r is it different from XAUUSD? while [redacted] account has XAUUSD but it still show this msg.
It show:
1. Signal XXX': signal copying for 'XAUUSD' is prohibited by your broker
2. Signal XXX: XAUUSD symbol not found.
How to solve this? [redacted] account only have XAUUSD.r is it different from XAUUSD? while [redacted] account has XAUUSD but it still show this msg.
Please note, that many prop-firms don't allow signal following nor signal provisioning and so, they block it on the trade servers. Also, if they suspect that you are trying to follow a signal, you will be immediately disqualified and will not receive your profit shares nor get a refund of your entry fee.
As for the broker, it will probably not work because of the different symbols not mapping correctly, but I am sure that @Eleni Anna Branou will be able to offer some advice.
Also, you may have noticed that I redacted your post, because broker discussions, recommendations or suggestions are not allowed on the forum.