Hi,
Understand that I will need VPS (Virtual Hosting) in order to copy the signal 24/7 without having my MT5 platform open all day long. But if i am using my mobile to trade and is turned on all day long, do i still need to subscribe to VPS ?
Thanks in advance for your advise.
Your mobile has nothing to do with signal copying, read the instructions carefully.
If your broker uses some kind of suffix after each symbol, like EURUSD. or EURUSDm, then probably mapping is not working as it should and you can't copy this signal with your broker/server setup.
Check the Slippage tab of the signal for the best broker/server setups (green and upper yellow values are best, orange and red to be avoided) and ask the signal provider for advice.
You can get a refund if you cancel within 24 hours of subscription.
You can also move/transfer your subscription to another broker/server setup once a week here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
it's the same way to subscribe to an mt5 signal like mt4. Is not mandatory but It is recommended to use signals with similar trading conditions like leverage and balance.
after activating signal from option in MT5 and ticking all boxes the automated sign beside balance that means the signal is working was visible but once i started migration it disappeared and I found this message in journal
" 2021.04.06 05:18:16.780 Virtual Hosting 6241556: signal processing stopped locally because it was migrated to virtual hosting"
what does that means?
After you migrated your signal subscription to MQL5 VPS, the copying is performed on the virtual server in the cloud, so it is stopped in your local MT5 terminal.
This is normal, you do not need to enable it again locally, because you will copy your signal twice.
the signal provider did 2 trades and in my balance increased but 1 hours ago i saw these tabs in journal
2021.04.06 10:56:57.528 Signal '62110788': signal subscription disabled, enable realtime subscription in 'Signals' settings
2021.04.06 10:56:57.527 Signal '62110788': 'AlterProfit MT5' for 'drhussein83' subscription found, 2021.05.05 expiration, disabled
and this is the last one 5 minutes ago
2021.04.06 11:45:39.807 Network '62110788': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
is it normal?
This is all locally in your MT5 terminal, when you use MQL5 VPS you should only check the MQL5 VPS (right click in the Navigator window) Journal, because this is where the signal copying is performed.
You are another member that you didn't read my instructions carefully, because if you had, you would know what I write in the last step of my instructions (WARNING).
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422