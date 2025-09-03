How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - page 4

Sergey Golubev:

Signal subscription is per trading account.
So, check your Metatrader - the Metatrader should be connected with the trading account which you are using for subscription.

correct. that's how I'm set up; the sub shows as active for the correct account in metatrader
 

I do to step 4 and Click to blue color  but nothing happen  

i do not see the green Subscribe on the right side 

How to do this case ?

 
Sascha:

I do to step 4 and Click to blue color  but nothing happen  

i do not see the green Subscribe on the right side 

How to do this case ?

Make sure that you fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is akilit; do not use your email for login).
And make sure that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your computer.

After you search for the signal and get search result so - click on Signals:

 

 

2020.12.29 15:06:16.022 Signal '43012628': signal copying for 'CADJPY' is prohibited by your broker

2020.12.29 15:06:16.022 Signal '43012628': symbol CADJPY not found


Please help me, I cannot copy the signal, I talk with broker they says  "this restriction is from your signals side. Kindly contact your signal provider for the issue."


 
Jaydeep4366:

 

Try to enable all the symbols in the Market Watch, and read this post for more details: post
Jaydeep4366:

 

If your broker uses some kind of suffix after each symbol, like EURUSD. or EURUSDm, then probably mapping is not working as it should and you can't copy this signal with your broker/server setup.

Check the Slippage tab of the signal for the best broker/server setups (green and upper yellow values are best, orange and red to be avoided) and ask the signal provider for advice.

  
When I copy a provider that opens 5 or 6 operations with 20 pips difference, the copying results in 1 operation that increases the lot as he copies, how can the operations be individualized?
 
Tomas Tizeira Del Campillo:

I don't understand, post some screenshot of your issue please.

 
Hello guys, I have a micro account on XM and it closed all my trades and on the signal it is still on, can anyone help me. ?
 
lucas studart:
Hello guys, I have a micro account on XM and it closed all my trades and on the signal it is still on, can anyone help me. ?

Maybe some margin stop out on your side, check the MQL5 VPS (or MT4/5 terminal) Journal logs and post some screenshot.

