How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - page 4
Signal subscription is per trading account.
So, check your Metatrader - the Metatrader should be connected with the trading account which you are using for subscription.
I do to step 4 and Click to blue color but nothing happen
i do not see the green Subscribe on the right side
How to do this case ?
Make sure that you fill Community tab in Metatrader with your forum login and forum password (your forum login is akilit; do not use your email for login).
And make sure that you have Internet Explorer the latest version installed on your computer.
After you search for the signal and get search result so - click on Signals:
2020.12.29 15:06:16.022 Signal '43012628': signal copying for 'CADJPY' is prohibited by your broker
2020.12.29 15:06:16.022 Signal '43012628': symbol CADJPY not found
Please help me, I cannot copy the signal, I talk with broker they says "this restriction is from your signals side. Kindly contact your signal provider for the issue."
If your broker uses some kind of suffix after each symbol, like EURUSD. or EURUSDm, then probably mapping is not working as it should and you can't copy this signal with your broker/server setup.
Check the Slippage tab of the signal for the best broker/server setups (green and upper yellow values are best, orange and red to be avoided) and ask the signal provider for advice.
When I copy a provider that opens 5 or 6 operations with 20 pips difference, the copying results in 1 operation that increases the lot as he copies, how can the operations be individualized?
I don't understand, post some screenshot of your issue please.
Hello guys, I have a micro account on XM and it closed all my trades and on the signal it is still on, can anyone help me. ?
Maybe some margin stop out on your side, check the MQL5 VPS (or MT4/5 terminal) Journal logs and post some screenshot.