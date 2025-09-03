How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - page 3
Yes, always with username and never with email.
What else can I try?
I've logged into the account on the broker's terminal and MT5's & stop/start VPS & migrated settings on both terminals.
(thanks for your quick reply!)
What do you mean both terminals?
You can't 1 signal subscription in 2 MT5 terminals.
Post some screenshot of your problem please.
ICMarkets have a terminal; MT5 has a terminal. I can log into the my account on either (but I don't log into both at the same time)
They both show the same status - old signal is unsubscribed, new signal sub doesn't show
I only have one signal sub.
JOurnal: 2020.08.26 17:36:06.310 Signal 'xxxx45': subscription not found
Are you sure you have an active signal subscription here?
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
If yes and you are making all the steps mentioned in the first post of this topic and doesn't work, contact the Service Desk.
I would like to see your Community tab and your Signals settings on a screenshot though.
:=)
I've done this before and it worked perfectly...
Signal subscription is per trading account.
So, check your Metatrader - the Metatrader should be connected with the trading account which you are using for subscription.
screenshot - top right, sub confirmation
You have a: 'financial operations are limited' message on your account, probably that is the reason of your issue, contact the Service Desk.
I also said I want to see your subscriptions page here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
The message that you've subscribed succesfully doesn't mean that you have an active subscription right now!