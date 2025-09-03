How to Subscribe to a MT5 Signal - page 7
Hello.
What if I chose Migrate All the first time registering a VPS. Is it dangerous?
If you don't use EAs in your terminal, it will not make a difference, if you do you will migrate your EAs along with your signal subscription.
If that is what you want, it will be OK.
Thanks for the link :) Nevertheless, after communicating with the technical support of my broker, I came to the conclusion that it is better to change the broker to copy. My broker doesn't seem to have such instruments. Once again, I would like to clarify what kind of broker you have, if not a secret :) Thank you.
Discussion about the brokers (especially the recommendations) is prohibited on the forum sorry.
Rules of Using the Signals Service - Subscription to Signals
It is recommended that trading accounts of the Subscriber and Provider be on the same trade server and in the same group of accounts for trading services provided. This will help to minimize the risk of inability to execute buy/sell transactions based on Provider's Signals.
I hope that someone can help me.
I really don't understand why i cannot enable the signal service.
The option itself is gayed out and it seems there is no a way to enable it. I've follow the guide, i'm connected and registered to both my account (Peperstone UK) and mql5 platform.
Have you logged into your MQL5 account in MT5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community tab with your luckye login and NOT your email or any other?
Also are you logged into your trading account with your master and not the investor password?
If you've done the above make sure you've followed all instructions below and then contact your broker.
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
Eleni Anna Branou:
1. Register a MQL5 account: https://www.mql5.com/en/auth_register
2. Open your MT5 platform and go to Menu >> Tools >> Options and click on the Community tab. There you put your Login and Password of your MQL5 account and click OK.
Hello Eleni,
Thank you for your detailed response.
I can get upto this screenshot attached, but when I click on it nothing happens
I don't see any screenshot Stamati.