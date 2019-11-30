Can not active as seller. SMS problem.
Telegram may work instead of sms but you should install telegram on desktop computer and associate it with phone number -
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How to confirm the phone in the profile, if the SMS does not reach ???
Volha Loyeva , 2019.06.24 11:19The problem with the Telegram was solved by installing it on a PC. The code did not arrive on the mobile device with Telegram, but came to the PC with Telegram.
Sergey Golubev:Well! It worked!
Telegram may work instead of sms but you should install telegram on desktop computer and associate it with phone number -
Install Telegram mobile app, dont need a PC.
Thank you so much bro!
Just enter another number. It worked for me.
I have tried all the methods and have not received the code
harbi151:Try to download Telegram on CH play or Appstore.
I have tried all the methods and have not received the code
They will send you the code after you complete setup Telegram and request again code.
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All thing are ready but, i can not received any SMS to active mobile phone number.
I try to complain in "Contacts and requests" option but they didnt reply me and throught email as well.
I need some suggestion... :((