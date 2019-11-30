Can not active as seller. SMS problem.

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All thing are ready but, i can not received any SMS to active mobile phone number.

I try to complain in "Contacts and requests" option but they didnt reply me and throught email as well.

I need some suggestion... :((

No support from them.

 

Telegram may work instead of sms but you should install telegram on desktop computer and associate it with phone number -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to confirm the phone in the profile, if the SMS does not reach ???

Volha Loyeva , 2019.06.24 11:19

The problem with the Telegram was solved by installing it on a PC. The code did not arrive on the mobile device with Telegram, but came to the PC with Telegram.
 
Sergey Golubev:

Telegram may work instead of sms but you should install telegram on desktop computer and associate it with phone number -

Well! It worked!
Install Telegram mobile app, dont need a PC.
Thank you so much bro!
[Deleted]  
Just enter another number. It worked for me.
 

I have tried all the methods and have not received the code

 
harbi151:

I have tried all the methods and have not received the code

Try to download Telegram on CH play or Appstore.
They will send you the code after you complete setup Telegram and request again code.
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