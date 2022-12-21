Chat Request: No SMS - I can not received Message by SMS, Telegram, ... in my devices.

New comment
[Deleted]  

Dear Friends

I can not received Message by SMS, Telegram, ... in my devices.

I have tried all the methods and even coordinated with the service desk.

But I haven't got any results, and I don't use VPN or other tools. I only use McAfee Antivirus.

Please pay attention to the pictures below.

Best regards


No SMS


notification


Service Desk Chat Request No SMS

 

Some phone providers don't accept/receive SMS messages from abroad.

So its not a MQL5.com issue, but your provider's.

[Deleted]  
Eleni Anna Branou #:

Some phone providers don't accept/receive SMS messages from abroad.

So its not a MQL5.com issue, but your provider's.

Thank you so much  Eleni Anna Branou

I appreciate your answer very much.

I talked to the operator, they offered these facilities for a small fee.

I will let you know the result tomorrow.

Because your system only sends code 3 times in 24 hours

But it will be much better for me if the message is sent through Telegram.

I will be very grateful if you can send messages from Telegram. Because there is very little economic freedom in Turkey.

[Deleted]  
Yildirim Idrakli #: Thank you so much  Eleni Anna Branou. I appreciate your answer very much. I talked to the operator, they offered these facilities for a small fee. I will let you know the result tomorrow. Because your system only sends code 3 times in 24 hours. But it will be much better for me if the message is sent through Telegram. I will be very grateful if you can send messages from Telegram. Because there is very little economic freedom in Turkey.

@Eleni Anna Branou may be a moderator, but is a user like all of us here. We are not admin nor do we represent MetaQuotes.

We cannot send Telegram message instead for you, because it is not our system, nor do we have any say in it.

You will have to accept that the system works this way and if you really need to speak to the admin, then use the Service Desk - Contacts and requests

Contact Us
Contact Us
  • www.mql5.com
Send your messages and see the history of your requests to the mql5.com support team even if you are not registered on the website.
[Deleted]  
Fernando Carreiro #:

@Eleni Anna Branou may be a moderator, but is a user like all of us here. We are not admin nor do we represent MetaQuotes.

We cannot send Telegram message instead for you, because it is not our system, nor do we have any say in it.

You will have to accept that the system works this way and if you really need to speak to the admin, then use the Service Desk - Contacts and requests

Thank you Fernando Carreiro,

I will pay attention to your explanation.

New comment