Chat Request: No SMS - I can not received Message by SMS, Telegram, ... in my devices.
Some phone providers don't accept/receive SMS messages from abroad.
So its not a MQL5.com issue, but your provider's.
Some phone providers don't accept/receive SMS messages from abroad.
So its not a MQL5.com issue, but your provider's.
Thank you so much Eleni Anna Branou
I appreciate your answer very much.
I talked to the operator, they offered these facilities for a small fee.
I will let you know the result tomorrow.
Because your system only sends code 3 times in 24 hours
But it will be much better for me if the message is sent through Telegram.
I will be very grateful if you can send messages from Telegram. Because there is very little economic freedom in Turkey.
@Eleni Anna Branou may be a moderator, but is a user like all of us here. We are not admin nor do we represent MetaQuotes.
We cannot send Telegram message instead for you, because it is not our system, nor do we have any say in it.
You will have to accept that the system works this way and if you really need to speak to the admin, then use the Service Desk - Contacts and requests
- www.mql5.com
@Eleni Anna Branou may be a moderator, but is a user like all of us here. We are not admin nor do we represent MetaQuotes.
We cannot send Telegram message instead for you, because it is not our system, nor do we have any say in it.
You will have to accept that the system works this way and if you really need to speak to the admin, then use the Service Desk - Contacts and requests
Thank you Fernando Carreiro,
I will pay attention to your explanation.
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Dear Friends
I can not received Message by SMS, Telegram, ... in my devices.
I have tried all the methods and even coordinated with the service desk.
But I haven't got any results, and I don't use VPN or other tools. I only use McAfee Antivirus.
Please pay attention to the pictures below.
Best regards