Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 20
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That's good then. I'm stuck at the proof of address. They keep saying something about the color quality even after scanning at 2400 dpi.
Hey Tonny, I'm facing the same with address proof. They just don't accept my file. I've sent in very high resolution with almost 28MB size.
Every time that they refuse my address proof, I've tried to get a better and better image. Maybe I had tried 4 or 5 times. And now, they just don't reply more my uploads neither my Support tickets.
It is really annoying.
Hey Tonny, I'm facing the same with address proof. They just don't accept my file. I've sent in very high resolution with almost 28MB size.
Every time that they refuse my address proof, I've tried to get a better and better image. Maybe I had tried 4 or 5 times. And now, they just don't reply more my uploads neither my Support tickets.
It is really annoying.
me too.
Yes, friend... looks like we're facing the same.
I'm not sure if it is a company that we should work with.
MQL5.com should give us more options to withdraw money. I know bout what they are facing, but there's a gap without any news and no way to withdraw .
And you are right, I've just notice those ratings on trustpilot.
Done
https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.epayments.com
https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.paypal.com
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me too.
Me too,
But I tried to print the credit card statement and scan it using scanner.
Then I send the scanner result, and my account is approved, you can try this.
paypal will come back?
paypal will come back?
Unfortunately, PayPal is temporary unavailable due to technical issues. We are working on fixing it.
Please try again later or use another payment system.We are sorry for inconvenience.
Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
Unfortunately, PayPal is temporary unavailable due to technical issues. We are working on fixing it.
Please try again later or use another payment system.We are sorry for inconvenience.
Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
Thanks for the info :) . Hoping it will be fixed
Since August we have been carrying out legal reorganization and changing our payment system.
Unfortunately the shutdown of old systems and the launch of new ones is a complicated process. We hope to complete it as soon as possible. We are going to return PayPal too.Sorry for the inconvenience, please.