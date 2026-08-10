Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 20

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Tonny Obare:

That's good then. I'm stuck at the proof of address. They keep saying something about the color quality even after scanning at 2400 dpi.

Hey Tonny, I'm facing the same with address proof. They just don't accept my file. I've sent in very high resolution with almost 28MB size.


Every time that they refuse my address proof, I've tried to get a better and better image. Maybe I had tried 4 or 5 times. And now, they just don't reply more my uploads neither my Support tickets.

It is really annoying.

 
Eklon Eleuterio:

Hey Tonny, I'm facing the same with address proof. They just don't accept my file. I've sent in very high resolution with almost 28MB size.


Every time that they refuse my address proof, I've tried to get a better and better image. Maybe I had tried 4 or 5 times. And now, they just don't reply more my uploads neither my Support tickets.

It is really annoying.

me too.
I sent credit card statement pdf printed using google chrome, rejected, reason: Do not accept edited pdf !!! 
Tried to explain, ignored.
Told them I can't share my pin protected pdf of credit card statement. That would mean I have to give them my pin.
What an ignorance.

Try to google epayments rating and you'll find on trustpilot.

Totally frustating.
 
Soewono Effendi:
me too.
I sent credit card statement pdf printed using google chrome, rejected, reason: Do not accept edited pdf !!! 
Tried to explain, ignored.
Told them I can't share my pin protected pdf of credit card statement. That would mean I have to give them my pin.
What an ignorance.

Try to google epayments rating and you'll find on trustpilot.

Totally frustating.

Yes, friend... looks like we're facing the same.


I'm not sure if it is a company that we should work with.


MQL5.com should give us more options to withdraw money. I know bout what they are facing, but there's a gap without any news and no way to withdraw .


And you are right, I've just notice those ratings on trustpilot.

 
Soewono Effendi:
...
Try to google epayments rating and you'll find on trustpilot.
...

Done

https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.epayments.com

https://www.trustpilot.com/review/www.paypal.com

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This is becoming such a pain in the buns. Cannot deposit and cannot withdraw.. I was starting to think I was the only one having issues depositing via CC and paypal, those are the ones I can use since I reside in the United states. When the system starts running please add more options for USA traders. Instead of renting an indicator I am trying to go directlyto  the sellers website if he/she got any and selling the products so I can buy them which I really hate to do because I cannot rent them on mql5, this is such a waste of people's time 
 
Soewono Effendi:
me too.
I sent credit card statement pdf printed using google chrome, rejected, reason: Do not accept edited pdf !!! 
Tried to explain, ignored.
Told them I can't share my pin protected pdf of credit card statement. That would mean I have to give them my pin.
What an ignorance.

Try to google epayments rating and you'll find on trustpilot.

Totally frustating.

Me too,

But I tried to print the credit card statement and scan it using scanner.

Then I send the scanner result, and my account is approved, you can try this.

 

paypal will come back?

 
Himma Youssef:

paypal will come back?

Support Team 2019.09.03 13:12  
Hello,


Unfortunately, PayPal is temporary unavailable due to technical issues. We are working on fixing it.

Please try again later or use another payment system.

We are sorry for inconvenience.

Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
 
Martynas Tamosauskas:
Support Team 2019.09.03 13:12  
Hello,


Unfortunately, PayPal is temporary unavailable due to technical issues. We are working on fixing it.

Please try again later or use another payment system.

We are sorry for inconvenience.

Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team

Thanks for the info :) . Hoping it will be fixed

 

Since August we have been carrying out legal reorganization and changing our payment system.

Unfortunately the shutdown of old systems and the launch of new ones is a complicated process. We hope to complete it as soon as possible. We are going to return PayPal too.

Sorry for the inconvenience, please.
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