Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 22
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I tried web money it was in Russian i dont have a problem with that, but its wallet system was horrible. I did not sit well putting my credit card number there. If the layout of the system flowed logically then maybe i could do it. Its like a patched sofware a bit here a bit there. If there is another method as you mention please share it as they only seem to have 4 options from where i am. The only option that could work for me is Webmoney but too risky so i chose not to do business here until Paypal comes back. I am using services outside of MQL5 for the moment.
My paymented jobs didnt add to my balance. right now they show minus hours.
Yes im facing the same issue with 2 of my payments
I just found another problem with fund.
MQL5.com do not release the fund for withdrawal even though the fund was due for release after 7 days.
Now it shows - 5 hours.
I never seen -5 hours before.
I think this means that fund should be relesed for withdrawal 5 hours ago.
Does anyone have the same problem ?
Please check yours this is getting really wired.
I just found another problem with fund.
MQL5.com do not release the fund for withdrawal even though the fund was due for release after 7 days.
Now it shows - 5 hours.
I never seen -5 hours before.
I think this means that fund should be relesed for withdrawal 5 hours ago.
Does anyone have the same problem ?
Please check yours this is getting really wired.
I just found another problem with fund.
MQL5.com do not release the fund for withdrawal even though the fund was due for release after 7 days.
Now it shows - 5 hours.
I never seen -5 hours before.
I think this means that fund should be relesed for withdrawal 5 hours ago.
Does anyone have the same problem ?
Please check yours this is getting really wired.
I just found another problem with fund.
MQL5.com do not release the fund for withdrawal even though the fund was due for release after 7 days.
Now it shows - 5 hours.
I never seen -5 hours before.
I think this means that fund should be relesed for withdrawal 5 hours ago.
Does anyone have the same problem ?
Please check yours this is getting really wired.
Yes I have seen the same thing. I have multiple payments with minus hours, the largest is now -18 hours. I've never seen this before. This is not a good sign when they are not even releasing payments after the 7 days is cleared...
Yes I have seen the same thing. I have multiple payments with minus hours, the largest is now -18 hours. I've never seen this before. This is not a good sign when they are not even releasing payments after the 7 days is cleared...
wait for a day or so, it should be released afterwards. Have patience please.
wait for a day or so, it should be released afterwards. Have patience please.
I have had a lot of patience since this PayPal thing started and I said nothing, but I did notice this minus hours which is something new and I've never seen it since being a seller on mql5.
We wait 7 days for our payments to be verified and clear and now its going past the 7 days which is not normal.
Unfortunately, PayPal is temporary unavailable due to technical issues. We are working on fixing it.
Please try again later or use another payment system.We are sorry for inconvenience.
Best regards,
MQL5.com Support Team
Guys, I think the time has come to face reality. Paypal is one of the most used online payment system in the world. I believe it is also the most used in MQL5. If for more than 2 weeks it's been out for technical reasons, I honestly don't believe he'll be back. If it were something really important to them, the problem would already be solved. What we have to do now is look for new ways to move our money. That simple.