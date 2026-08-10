Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 19

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Tonny Obare:

That's good then. I'm stuck at the proof of address. They keep saying something about the color quality even after scanning at 2400 dpi.

Yes, they are a bit particular about their specs.

 
Tonny Obare:

Does epayments have any other withdrawal options from them other than the card? It seems the card does not support some countries.



 
Tonny Obare:

That's good then. I'm stuck at the proof of address. They keep saying something about the color quality even after scanning at 2400 dpi.

Yes, at first I encountered a problem as well. Many times I was rejected.

The current residence document must be the same as the one you filled out by registering with the same name and current residence. In addition, the uploading of documents must come from actual photos that have not been scanned and submitted as JPG images, not PDF files.

Hope that will be helpful to you.

respect

 
Paranchai Tensit:

Yes, at first I encountered a problem as well. Many times I was rejected.

The current residence document must be the same as the one you filled out by registering with the same name and current residence. In addition, the uploading of documents must come from actual photos that have not been scanned and submitted as JPG images, not PDF files.

Hope that will be helpful to you.

respect

Okay i have been scanning will try photos. Though in the upload form pdf is listed as a supported file type.

 
Hello !!  but will paypal be back in the options ? many thanks
 

We have a corporate account with ePayments for a year. Apart from the high fees on bank withdrawals, never had any problem.

 
Nitin Raj:

We have a corporate account with ePayments for a year. Apart from the high fees on bank withdrawals, never had any problem.

So without paypal I have to open another account just to withdraw few euros from this website. Not so comfortable. I don't like this choice :) 

 
For e-payments , for those outside UK , did you use an official lawyer translation of the bill (for proof of adress) ? 
 
Hello !!  but will paypal be back in the options ? many thanks
 
That is fine if you live in a country where Safecharge or Epayments work. The only way it seems you can deal with this mob is to get a Visa card as Mastercard not accepted. Even still they wont answer if a Visa will work as its linked to Safecharge which is not usable in Australia. Are they completely shutdown for business I have been patient over 2 weeks now.
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