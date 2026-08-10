Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 19
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That's good then. I'm stuck at the proof of address. They keep saying something about the color quality even after scanning at 2400 dpi.
Yes, they are a bit particular about their specs.
Does epayments have any other withdrawal options from them other than the card? It seems the card does not support some countries.
That's good then. I'm stuck at the proof of address. They keep saying something about the color quality even after scanning at 2400 dpi.
Yes, at first I encountered a problem as well. Many times I was rejected.
The current residence document must be the same as the one you filled out by registering with the same name and current residence. In addition, the uploading of documents must come from actual photos that have not been scanned and submitted as JPG images, not PDF files.
Hope that will be helpful to you.
respect
Yes, at first I encountered a problem as well. Many times I was rejected.
The current residence document must be the same as the one you filled out by registering with the same name and current residence. In addition, the uploading of documents must come from actual photos that have not been scanned and submitted as JPG images, not PDF files.
Hope that will be helpful to you.
respect
Okay i have been scanning will try photos. Though in the upload form pdf is listed as a supported file type.
We have a corporate account with ePayments for a year. Apart from the high fees on bank withdrawals, never had any problem.
We have a corporate account with ePayments for a year. Apart from the high fees on bank withdrawals, never had any problem.
So without paypal I have to open another account just to withdraw few euros from this website. Not so comfortable. I don't like this choice :)