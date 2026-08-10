Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 7
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TWO WEEKS ?
YES
Relax guys. Iv'e contacted service desk on behalf all of us regarding the greyed out paypal button. hopefully they will sort it soon.
PayPal been one of my e-wallet and payment method for several years and served me very well without any trouble at all. I have no intention to use the 2 other services which i'm not even registered with. Why is not Skrill an option in this place? So now i'm punished because of sum politicians playing around.....well as always 'the people' get caught up in between these wars
All this and that, here and here makes me think twice about this place...Should i really stay put here or remove everything i go and head on to some other place where i'll definitely think i will get better service.
I must say i'm very disappointed on how things are the way they are here......
Patience....the only thing you can do is wait and as you see you are not alone here ;)
Patience....the only thing you can do is wait and as you see you are not alone here ;)
At least we should be told whats happening and what they are doing to resolve it via email or at least in the messaging. Not just shut down stuff without warning nor info. It would have saved a lot of time and energy released in the forum. Energy released enough to fry an egg.
At least we should be told whats happening and what they are doing to resolve it via email or at least in the messaging. Not just shut down stuff without warning nor info. It would have saved a lot of time and energy released in the forum. Energy released enough to fry an egg.
agree on that one ;) but take a look at Terms and Conditions....
https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms#part_3
3.4. MetaQuotes Ltd may make available to You various payment processing methods. You agree to abide by any relevant terms and conditions or other legal agreement, whether with MetaQuotes Ltd or a third party, that governs Your use of a given payment processing method. You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd may add or remove payment processing methods in its sole discretion and without notice to You.
agree on that one ;) but take a look at Terms and Conditions....
https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms#part_3
3.4. MetaQuotes Ltd may make available to You various payment processing methods. You agree to abide by any relevant terms and conditions or other legal agreement, whether with MetaQuotes Ltd or a third party, that governs Your use of a given payment processing method. You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd may add or remove payment processing methods in its sole discretion and without notice to You.
agree on that one ;) but take a look at Terms and Conditions....
https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms#part_3
3.4. MetaQuotes Ltd may make available to You various payment processing methods. You agree to abide by any relevant terms and conditions or other legal agreement, whether with MetaQuotes Ltd or a third party, that governs Your use of a given payment processing method. You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd may add or remove payment processing methods in its sole discretion and without notice to You.
You still can deposit using PAYPAL though, that would mean PAYPAL is removed so that most members can not withdraw, a sign of cashflow issue, as many would guess.