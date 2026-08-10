Withdrawal Via Paypal and Funds that are "locked". - page 7

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Hai my account i use my girlfriend name nurhasanah,, this is my first time n  o experian , after that I bank in RM 1040..after 2 day that broker Nair from oinvest cal n teach about forex ..and ask me in my account how much money i got, I say 5 to ten thousand only..he want i tranfer that money and I say will try..when he cal next day ask me are already tranfer the money,,I say when discuss with my gf we don't want do that..he talk loudly like angry because I not follow him. Everytime cal just ask same question...now I want open account can't  i just want to know where my money..tq
 
Soewono Effendi:
TWO WEEKS ?

YES

 

Relax guys. Iv'e contacted service desk on behalf all of us regarding the greyed out paypal button. hopefully they will sort it soon.

 
Kenneth Parling:

PayPal been one of my e-wallet and payment method for several years and served me very well without any trouble at all. I have no intention to use the 2 other services which i'm not even registered with. Why is not Skrill an option in this place? So now i'm punished because of sum politicians playing around.....well as always 'the people' get caught up in between these wars

All this and that, here and here makes me think twice about this place...Should i really stay put here or remove everything i go and head on to some other place where i'll definitely think i will get better service. 

I must say i'm very disappointed on how things are the way they are here......

I hope PayPal payment method will be back soon, since like you, I am not interested in other payment methods.
 
Hi friends
I also have this problem, I can't withdraw my money because the PayPal button is grayed out as in the attached screenshot.
I have contacted the service office regarding this problem and hope to solve it as soon as possible.
Files:
prob_paypal.jpg  159 kb
 
Ahmed Oumessaoud:
Hi friends
I also have this problem, I can't withdraw my money because the PayPal button is grayed out as in the attached screenshot.
I have contacted the service office regarding this problem and hope to solve it as soon as possible.

Patience....the only thing you can do is wait and as you see you are not alone here ;)

 
Kenneth Parling:

Patience....the only thing you can do is wait and as you see you are not alone here ;)

At least we should be told whats happening and what they are doing to resolve it via email or at least in the messaging. Not just shut down stuff without warning nor info. It would have saved a lot of time and energy released in the forum. Energy released enough to fry an egg.

 
Tonny Obare:

At least we should be told whats happening and what they are doing to resolve it via email or at least in the messaging. Not just shut down stuff without warning nor info. It would have saved a lot of time and energy released in the forum. Energy released enough to fry an egg.

agree on that one ;) but take a look at Terms and Conditions....

https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms#part_3

3.4. MetaQuotes Ltd may make available to You various payment processing methods. You agree to abide by any relevant terms and conditions or other legal agreement, whether with MetaQuotes Ltd or a third party, that governs Your use of a given payment processing method. You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd may add or remove payment processing methods in its sole discretion and without notice to You.

Terms of Use of MQL5.community
Terms of Use of MQL5.community
  • www.mql5.com
Please read these www.mql5.com Terms of Use carefully. Capitalized terms used herein shall be defined as set forth in Section 1 of these Terms of Use. 1. Terms and Definitions 1.1. For purposes of these Terms of Use, the following terms shall have the meanings as specified below: MetaQuotes Ltd: means the MetaQuotes Ltd company which is the...
 
Kenneth Parling:

agree on that one ;) but take a look at Terms and Conditions....

https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms#part_3

3.4. MetaQuotes Ltd may make available to You various payment processing methods. You agree to abide by any relevant terms and conditions or other legal agreement, whether with MetaQuotes Ltd or a third party, that governs Your use of a given payment processing method. You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd may add or remove payment processing methods in its sole discretion and without notice to You.

yep... a good way to *trust people* (money)
 
Kenneth Parling:

agree on that one ;) but take a look at Terms and Conditions....

https://www.mql5.com/en/about/terms#part_3

3.4. MetaQuotes Ltd may make available to You various payment processing methods. You agree to abide by any relevant terms and conditions or other legal agreement, whether with MetaQuotes Ltd or a third party, that governs Your use of a given payment processing method. You agree that MetaQuotes Ltd may add or remove payment processing methods in its sole discretion and without notice to You.

You still can deposit using PAYPAL though, that would mean PAYPAL is removed so that most members can not withdraw, a sign of cashflow issue, as many would guess.

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