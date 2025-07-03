Discussing the article: "Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 01): Building the SQLite3 Library, Inspired by Python"
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Check out the new article: Implementing Practical Modules from Other Languages in MQL5 (Part 01): Building the SQLite3 Library, Inspired by Python.
The sqlite3 module in Python offers a straightforward approach for working with SQLite databases, it is fast and convenient. In this article, we are going to build a similar module on top of built-in MQL5 functions for working with databases to make it easier to work with SQLite3 databases in MQL5 as in Python.
Has it ever happened to you that you want one or two of your favorite modules, libraries, frameworks, etc., present in another programming language apart from MQL5 inside MQL5? It happens a lot to me.
There is a huge number of developers in the MQL5 community that come from different coding backgrounds; some come from web development like myself, some come from Android development, and many more coding backgrounds present today. This means most programmers are familiar with different languages such as JavaScript, Java, Python, C++, C#, Just to name a few.
In those different languages, coders come across different coding tools (modules), useful modules that we just want to use anywhere possible. For example, I love using the NumPy module offered in Python for mathematical calculations, to the extent that I had to implement a similar library once in MQL5, in this article.
While an attempt to implement a module, tool, framework, etc., from one language into another— in this case into MQL5, could produce a slightly different functionality and outcome(s) due to the distinct nature of programming languages, but having a similar syntax or experience might be sufficient to make product development in MQL5 easy and a fun experience for developers familiar with different languages. Not to mention, we might learn some valuable information in the process that could solidify our programming skills in general.
Author: Omega J Msigwa