Why my paid signal was changed to free
That is correct.
That is not correct.
I was just doing some test, believing you and I just subscrived to a paid signal from a demo account. Damn it
EDIT: As noted by Fernando, I misunderstood that Eleni was answering to the OP and not to Lorentzos (see next posts). So no issue, except maybe some confusion.
As far as I know, the subscriber (customer) can follow a paid signal with either a real or demo account without any issue (and I think it is mentioned in the rules).
However, the signal provider can only charge (have a paid signal) when using a real account. If a signal provider uses a demo or cent account, then they can only provide it for free and charge for it.
In essence, @Eleni Anna Branou is correct in her statement.EDIT: Also, the subscriber (customer) can follow a free signal only with a demo account and not a real account.
As far as I know, the subscriber (customer) can follow a paid signal with either a real or demo account without any issue (and I think it is mentioned in the rules).
However, the signal provider can only charge (have a paid signal) when using a real account. If a signal provider uses a demo or cent account, then they can only provide it for free and charge for it.
In essence, @Eleni Anna Branou is correct in her statement.
She answered "That is correct" right ?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why my paid signal was changed to free
Lorentzos Roussos, 2023.02.09 15:33I think you cannot have a paid signal with a demo account and you cannot subscribe to a paid signal with a demo account either
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Why my paid signal was changed to free
Lorentzos Roussos, 2023.02.09 15:33I think you cannot have a paid signal with a demo account and you cannot subscribe to a paid signal with a demo account either
You are quoting Lorentzos and not Eleni! Eleni answered the OP, not Lorentzos.
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