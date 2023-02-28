Why my paid signal was changed to free

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Hello, I created paid signal from mt5 with metatrade demo account. When finished my signal auto changed to free. Why that? Is paid signal need real account?
 
I think you cannot have a paid signal with a demo account and you cannot subscribe to a paid signal with a demo account either
 
That is correct.
 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
That is correct.
Thank you

 
Eleni Anna Branou #:
That is correct.

That is not correct.

I was just doing some test, believing you and I just subscrived to a paid signal from a demo account. Damn it

EDIT: As noted by Fernando, I misunderstood that Eleni was answering to the OP and not to Lorentzos (see next posts). So no issue, except maybe some confusion.

[Deleted]  
@Alain Verleyen #: That is not correct. I was just doing some test, believing you and I just subscrived to a paid signal from a demo account. Damn it

As far as I know, the subscriber (customer) can follow a paid signal with either a real or demo account without any issue (and I think it is mentioned in the rules).

However, the signal provider can only charge (have a paid signal) when using a real account. If a signal provider uses a demo or cent account, then they can only provide it for free and charge for it.

In essence, @Eleni Anna Branou is correct in her statement.

EDIT: Also, the subscriber (customer) can follow a free signal only with a demo account and not a real account.
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

As far as I know, the subscriber (customer) can follow a paid signal with either a real or demo account without any issue (and I think it is mentioned in the rules).

However, the signal provider can only charge (have a paid signal) when using a real account. If a signal provider uses a demo or cent account, then they can only provide it for free and charge for it.

In essence, @Eleni Anna Branou is correct in her statement.

She answered "That is correct" right ?

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why my paid signal was changed to free

Lorentzos Roussos, 2023.02.09 15:33

I think you cannot have a paid signal with a demo account and you cannot subscribe to a paid signal with a demo account either
So, no she is not correct in her statement.
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #: She answered "That is correct" right ? So, no she is not correct in her statement.
Yes, she is correct. She answered the OP's question ... "I created paid signal from mt5 with metatrade demo account. When finished my signal auto changed to free. Why that? Is paid signal need real account?"
[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen #:  

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Why my paid signal was changed to free

Lorentzos Roussos, 2023.02.09 15:33

I think you cannot have a paid signal with a demo account and you cannot subscribe to a paid signal with a demo account either
So, no she is not correct in her statement.

You are quoting Lorentzos and not Eleni! Eleni answered the OP, not Lorentzos.

 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You are quoting Lorentzos and not Eleni! Eleni answered the OP, not Lorentzos.

Oh I see, you are probably right but it's misleading because her answer comes after Lorentzos post.

Thank you.

 
Alain Verleyen #:

Oh I see, you are probably right but it's misleading because her answer comes after Lorentzos post.

Thank you.

Sorry , i owe you a very expensive pizza

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