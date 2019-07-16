pausing my vps
yigal NASSI:
hi everyone
can i pause my vps for the time that i no trading
so the time that i rent the vps will not expire ?
You can pause your MQL5 VPS server from working, but you can't pause the time in order to save on subscription fees.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
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hi everyone
can i pause my vps for the time that i no trading
so the time that i rent the vps will not expire ?