VPS not migrating

I subscribed to a VPS on my mt5, but after subscribing, the migrate button is not enabled so I can click and the VPS says stopped. Please, how do I go about it. Attached below is what the issue looks like.  VPS migrate button disabled
 

Go to your subscription to check something: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

Look at the journal (two logs):

Sergey Golubev, 2020.07.23 13:09

You can check VPS journal/logs to see - it is working or not (if some error so you can find it in the VPS journal on two log files).

and I found one reply (I am not sure that it is related but just in case:

Eleni Anna Branou, 2018.09.08 16:22

I think you have stopped your VPS server, right click on the VPS (in the navigator window) and select: Start Server.

Then synchronize your expert, indicators and charts.


 
Also make sure that you've logged into your MQL5 account with your laudable222 username and not your email.
 
Yeah, I have done that
 

so what's the solution?, I have exactly the same problem, I've tried XM, FP markets and BD swiss accounts and the Migrate options are always light grey and unselectable.


Im going crazy here.

 
Make sure you are logged into your MQL5 account with your wol3003 login and NOT your email, that you use a 64-bit MT5 terminal (if its MT4 you are using) and that you have the latest version of Internet Explorer or Microsoft Edge installed in your computer.

If nothing works, change your MQL5 VP server and try again:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 

It seems like theres no solution so how do i get my money back  i subscribed i have the same issue and theres no answers ive read replies no help because the replier never encounted the same issue so why cant he jst shut the <...> up if he doesnt understand ths problem, mql5 is  useless they keep advertising <...> about vps and they cant even solve ths issue of migration. 

 
If you have same issue so read the posts above for how to fix it by yourself.
If it does not help or if you have the different issue - open separated thread and explain everything in technical details.
How to report technical issues?

-------------------

As I know - there is no refund possibilities in MQL5 VPS. But if you cancel your MQL5 VPS paid subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes."

This always works, try it.

Change your MQL5 VP server and try again:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions


 

hi, can anybody help me please.



 
dll is prohibited on MQL5 VPS (it is written in the Rules).

You can fix this tool by yourself (if you have source code and the programming knowledge for example),
or ask the author/seller of this tool to fix it to be used for MQL5 VPS.

