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Hi, I changed my settings to 4 - 9 - 17 as recommended. But when i compared my trades of 27th to those of 'crashtestdummy', I see that i have more wrong trades, the result of which was i big loss in my acct. See result below:
I want to ask if my bad trades was as a result of time settings or demo version.
Note that the following trades were wrong:
EURUSD - SELL instead of BUY
USDJPY - SELL instead of BUY
USDCHF - SELL instead of BUY
EURJPY - SELL instead of BUY
All these 4 pairs went the wrong way any my trades closed in a loss at 17hrs MT4 time (+3 GMT).
Please contact me on how to get the premium version (ehisimafidon@gmail.com)
Hi,
the demo version is ok. Test it with my settings.
Post me your email address for premium information.
Best regards,
hansH.
Thanks for this Hans, can you send me more info on settings? Thanks twexpress@mwt.net
I tested this EA with some sucess but my MT4 crashed a few times this week (alpari uk demo)
I dont know what the problem could be.
If you have any newer version could you send it to my email : bostjanpirih@gmail.com
Thanks
Hi, I changed my settings to 4 - 9 - 17 as recommended. But when i compared my trades of 27th to those of 'crashtestdummy', I see that i have more wrong trades, the result of which was i big loss in my acct. See result below:
I want to ask if my bad trades was as a result of time settings or demo version.
Note that the following trades were wrong:
EURUSD - SELL instead of BUY
USDJPY - SELL instead of BUY
USDCHF - SELL instead of BUY
EURJPY - SELL instead of BUY
All these 4 pairs went the wrong way any my trades closed in a loss at 17hrs MT4 time (+3 GMT).
Please contact me on how to get the premium version (ehisimafidon@gmail.com)
Hi,
the demo version is ok. Test it with my settings.
Post me your email address for premium information.
Best regards,
hansH.
Thanks for this Hans, can you send me more info on settings? Thanks twexpress@mwt.net
I will send you an email.
I am using this EA since last thursday, it turned my demo account from 10,000 to around 11,500 but unforunatly this week its a bad week for this EA, the current balance is 9,113 and the max drawdown was +%20. The problem was because of large stoplosses ate the small profits. So hansH can you find a solution for this matter in your newr version?
Greetings Hans & fellow Traders,
I hope all is well. After testing 19 currency pairs I decided on these: http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/
I'd also highly recommend that if you're using this EA on a live account that you use wise MM rules otherwise you'll kill your account, if using proper lots sizes you'll be fine with this great EA.
I'd recommend that you not use this EA with a 0.50 lots size on a 5K or less starting balance, this is asking for big problems.
The EA look very good versus the 95% BS junk bots currently on the market.
Hans, let me know when the (Advance Version) is ready for purchase.
Marc Rod
Mrodri.rod@gmail.com
Forextch@gmail.com
http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/
Greetings Hans & fellow Traders,
I hope all is well. After testing 19 currency pairs I decided on these: http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/
I'd also highly recommend that if you're using this EA on a live account that you use wise MM rules otherwise you'll kill your account, if using proper lots sizes you'll be fine with this great EA.
I'd recommend that you not use this EA with a 0.50 lots size on a 5K or less starting balance, this is asking for big problems.
The EA look very good versus the 95% BS junk bots currently on the market.
Hans, let me know when the (Advance Version) is ready for purchase.
Marc Rod
Mrodri.rod@gmail.com
Forextch@gmail.com
http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/
Hi Marc,
please be objective in the forum. I have the EA recommended selective for nine pairs without changing of settings. Various statements from the trading account was published by me. The result is very positive. No EA will make every day just profits. Losses are a fact of day trading. The decisive factor is the weekly earnings.
Best regards from Germany,
hansH.
I am using this EA since last thursday, it turned my demo account from 10,000 to around 11,500 but unforunatly this week its a bad week for this EA, the current balance is 9,113 and the max drawdown was +%20. The problem was because of large stoplosses ate the small profits. So hansH can you find a solution for this matter in your newr version?
Please wait for a week and check your settings.
Hallo Hans,
du wolltest mir eine E-Mail schicken mit den Einstellungen für 0,1 und 0,2 Lots. bazillus-virus@hotmail.de
Du erinnerst dich ?
Außerdem habe ich einige Fragen zu deinem EA.
Ich habe 2 identische Rechner laufen. Auf dem einen arbeitet dein EA mit einem 5 Digit Broker.(CGI)
Auf dem anderen arbeitet dein EA mit einem 6 Digit Broker. (Alpari)
Der 5 Digit Broker produziert gute Gewinne, der 6 Digit Broker war nach 3 Tagen Pleite.
Beide Broker arbeiten mit 5000Euro und mit Hebel 1:200, und auch sonst ist alles identisch.
Woran kann es liegen das der 6 Digit Broker schon Pleite ist.
Gruß aud Thüringen
Thomas
Hallo Hans,
du wolltest mir eine E-Mail schicken mit den Einstellungen für 0,1 und 0,2 Lots. bazillus-virus@hotmail.de
Du erinnerst dich ?
Außerdem habe ich einige Fragen zu deinem EA.
Ich habe 2 identische Rechner laufen. Auf dem einen arbeitet dein EA mit einem 5 Digit Broker.(CGI)
Auf dem anderen arbeitet dein EA mit einem 6 Digit Broker. (Alpari)
Der 5 Digit Broker produziert gute Gewinne, der 6 Digit Broker war nach 3 Tagen Pleite.
Beide Broker arbeiten mit 5000Euro und mit Hebel 1:200, und auch sonst ist alles identisch.
Woran kann es liegen das der 6 Digit Broker schon Pleite ist.
Gruß aud Thüringen
Thomas
Hallo Thomas,
3 x gesendet, 3 x retour, nächster Versuch nach 20:00 Uhr. Mailfach bitte aufräumen ....
GCI ist ein 4-Digits-Broker (4 Dezimalstellen für Paare <10, Alpari ist ein 5-Digits-Broker.
Deine Alpari-Pleite-Ergebnisse werden vermutlich Zufallsergebnisse mit dern Demo-Version sein, weil Du mit dieser Version nur umständlich den Zeitunterschied zur GMTime einstellen kannst. Die Premium-Version macht das automatisch.
without comments ....
ODL Securities
Account: 889867944
Name: Demo4kw35
Currency: EUR
2010 August 30, 19:51
Closed Transactions:
Ticket
Open Time
Type
Size
Item
Price
S / L
T / P
Close Time
Price
Commission
Taxes
Swap
Profit
41440333
2010.08.30 05:00
buy
0.50
usdchf
1.03027
0.00000
1.03027
2010.08.30 18:00
1.02516
0.00
0.00
0.00
-196.67
41450722
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.10
eurusd
1.27327
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.30 18:00
1.26728
0.00
0.00
0.00
47.27
41444073
2010.08.30 05:02
sell
0.30
eurgbp
0.82014
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.30 18:00
0.81964
0.00
0.00
0.00
18.30
41450742
2010.08.30 08:21
sell
0.10
eurjpy
107.957
0.000
0.000
2010.08.30 18:00
107.384
0.00
0.00
0.00
53.36
41451969
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.20
audusd
0.89846
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.30 18:00
0.89363
0.00
0.00
0.00
76.23
41440320
2010.08.30 05:00
buy
0.50
usdjpy
85.426
0.000
85.426
2010.08.30 18:00
84.721
0.00
0.00
0.00
-328.35
41442607
2010.08.30 07:48
sell
0.50
usdcad
1.04873
0.00000
1.04873
2010.08.30 18:00
1.05832
0.00
0.00
0.00
-357.53
41440327
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.50
nzdusd
0.71014
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.30 18:00
0.70900
0.00
0.00
0.00
44.98
41448116
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.10
audusd
0.89846
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.30 15:20
0.89552
0.00
0.00
0.00
23.16
41445550
2010.08.30 08:21
sell
0.20
eurjpy
107.957
0.000
0.000
2010.08.30 14:15
107.437
0.00
0.00
0.00
96.80
41446194
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.20
eurusd
1.27327
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.30 14:15
1.26806
0.00
0.00
0.00
82.17
41440341
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.50
gbpusd
1.55192
0.00000
1.55192
2010.08.30 13:05
1.55192
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
41440338
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.20
audusd
0.89846
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.30 12:22
0.89596
0.00
0.00
0.00
39.40
41440331
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.20
eurusd
1.27327
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.30 10:49
1.27075
0.00
0.00
0.00
39.66
41443750
2010.08.30 08:21
sell
0.20
eurjpy
107.957
0.000
0.000
2010.08.30 10:03
107.706
0.00
0.00
0.00
46.61
41440362
2010.08.30 05:02
sell
0.20
eurgbp
0.82014
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.30 08:36
0.81767
0.00
0.00
0.00
60.42
41441182
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.10
eurjpy
108.742
0.000
0.000
2010.08.30 08:21
107.992
0.00
0.00
0.00
69.45
41440912
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.20
eurjpy
108.742
0.000
0.000
2010.08.30 06:24
108.228
0.00
0.00
0.00
94.98
41440326
2010.08.30 05:00
sell
0.20
eurjpy
108.742
0.000
0.000
2010.08.30 06:05
108.494
0.00
0.00
0.00
45.72
0.00
0.00
0.00
-44.04
Closed P/L:
-44.04
Open Trades:
Ticket
Open Time
Type
Size
Item
Price
S / L
T / P
Price
Commission
Taxes
Swap
Profit
No transactions
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Floating P/L:
0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket
Open Time
Type
Size
Item
Price
S / L
T / P
Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal:
0.00
Credit Facility:
0.00
Closed Trade P/L:
-44.04
Floating P/L:
0.00
Margin:
0.00
Balance:
9 955.96
Equity:
9 955.96
Free Margin:
9 955.96
ODL Securities
Account: 889867944
Name: Demo4kw35
Currency: EUR
2010 August 31, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
Ticket
Open Time
Type
Size
Item
Price
S / L
T / P
Close Time
Price
Commission
Taxes
Swap
Profit
41459313
2010.08.31 05:00
buy
0.50
audusd
0.89428
0.00000
0.89428
2010.08.31 18:00
0.89048
0.00
0.00
0.00
-149.66
41461618
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.30
eurusd
1.26566
0.00000
1.26566
2010.08.31 18:00
1.26984
0.00
0.00
0.00
-98.75
41466642
2010.08.31 05:50
sell
0.30
nzdusd
0.70017
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 18:00
0.69810
0.00
0.00
0.00
48.90
41467776
2010.08.31 05:00
buy
0.10
usdcad
1.05963
1.06213
0.00000
2010.08.31 16:33
1.06620
0.00
0.00
0.00
48.55
41467731
2010.08.31 06:40
buy
0.10
eurgbp
0.81998
0.82248
0.00000
2010.08.31 15:09
0.82756
0.00
0.00
0.00
91.59
41459322
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.50
usdjpy
84.260
0.000
84.260
2010.08.31 14:56
84.260
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
41459848
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.30
eurjpy
106.653
0.000
107.653
2010.08.31 14:00
107.653
0.00
0.00
0.00
-278.67
41468773
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.10
usdchf
1.02292
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 13:03
1.01774
0.00
0.00
0.00
40.01
41463909
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.10
usdchf
1.02292
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 13:03
1.01776
0.00
0.00
0.00
39.86
41462097
2010.08.31 05:00
buy
0.20
usdcad
1.05963
1.05963
0.00000
2010.08.31 12:30
1.06441
0.00
0.00
0.00
70.85
41464905
2010.08.31 06:40
buy
0.20
eurgbp
0.81998
0.81998
0.00000
2010.08.31 12:27
0.82499
0.00
0.00
0.00
121.46
41461536
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.10
gbpusd
1.54629
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 11:30
1.53874
0.00
0.00
0.00
59.58
41460282
2010.08.31 05:50
sell
0.20
nzdusd
0.70017
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 11:23
0.69768
0.00
0.00
0.00
39.29
41461495
2010.08.31 06:40
buy
0.20
eurgbp
0.81998
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 09:16
0.82249
0.00
0.00
0.00
61.03
41463884
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.10
usdchf
1.02292
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 08:23
1.02004
0.00
0.00
0.00
22.26
41459303
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.20
usdchf
1.02292
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 08:22
1.02025
0.00
0.00
0.00
41.27
41459298
2010.08.31 05:00
buy
0.20
usdcad
1.05963
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 07:04
1.06206
0.00
0.00
0.00
36.21
41459326
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.20
eurusd
1.26566
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 06:44
1.26314
0.00
0.00
0.00
39.90
41459907
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.20
gbpusd
1.54629
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 06:42
1.54123
0.00
0.00
0.00
80.09
41459338
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.20
gbpusd
1.54629
0.00000
0.00000
2010.08.31 05:43
1.54375
0.00
0.00
0.00
40.18
41459320
2010.08.31 05:00
sell
0.20
eurjpy
106.653
0.000
0.000
2010.08.31 05:43
106.400
0.00
0.00
0.00
47.56
0.00
0.00
0.00
401.51
Closed P/L:
401.51
Open Trades:
Ticket
Open Time
Type
Size
Item
Price
S / L
T / P
Price
Commission
Taxes
Swap
Profit
No transactions
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
Floating P/L:
0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket
Open Time
Type
Size
Item
Price
S / L
T / P
Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal:
0.00
Credit Facility:
0.00
Closed Trade P/L:
401.51
Floating P/L:
0.00
Margin:
0.00
Balance:
10 357.47
Equity:
10 357.47
Free Margin:
10 357.47
######### Server failure: late trading with four digits. ########
GCI Financial Ltd.
Account: 221158
Name: Wittenberg
Currency: EUR
2010 September 1, 11:07
Closed Transactions:
Ticket
Open Time
Type
Size
Item
Price
S / L
T / P
Close Time
Price
Commission
Taxes
Swap
Profit
6552412
2010.09.01 02:33
balance
Deposit
10 000.00
6552563
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.20
eurusd
1.2719
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 04:44
1.2745
0.00
0.00
0.00
40.80
6552565
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.20
usdchf
1.0160
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 04:57
1.0134
0.00
0.00
0.00
40.19
6552566
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.20
eurjpy
107.28
0.00
0.00
2010.09.01 03:14
107.02
0.00
0.00
0.00
48.59
6552567
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.20
audusd
0.9010
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 05:03
0.9036
0.00
0.00
0.00
40.73
6552568
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.20
nzdusd
0.7043
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 05:43
0.7069
0.00
0.00
0.00
40.65
6552570
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.20
usdjpy
84.36
0.00
0.00
2010.09.01 03:40
84.11
0.00
0.00
0.00
46.79
6552571
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.50
gbpusd
1.5404
0.0000
1.5404
2010.09.01 07:53
1.5404
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
6552573
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.20
usdcad
1.0619
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 06:15
1.0594
0.00
0.00
0.00
36.85
6552904
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.30
eurjpy
107.28
0.00
107.28
2010.09.01 08:15
107.28
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
6553420
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.10
usdjpy
84.36
0.00
0.00
2010.09.01 05:55
84.07
0.00
0.00
0.00
26.96
6554467
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.20
eurusd
1.2719
1.2719
0.0000
2010.09.01 05:03
1.2770
0.00
0.00
0.00
79.87
6554646
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.20
usdchf
1.0160
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 08:18
1.0110
0.00
0.00
0.00
77.29
6554763
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.10
audusd
0.9010
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 05:28
0.9042
0.00
0.00
0.00
25.04
6554766
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.10
eurusd
1.2719
1.2744
0.0000
2010.09.01 05:28
1.2776
0.00
0.00
0.00
44.61
6555021
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.10
audusd
0.9010
0.9010
0.0000
2010.09.01 05:55
0.9056
0.00
0.00
0.00
35.95
6555022
2010.09.01 05:28
buy
0.20
eurusd
1.2778
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 06:15
1.2804
0.00
0.00
0.00
40.61
6555182
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.20
nzdusd
0.7043
0.7043
0.0000
2010.09.01 10:03
0.7093
0.00
0.00
0.00
77.96
6555292
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.10
audusd
0.9010
0.9035
0.0000
2010.09.01 10:00
0.9086
0.00
0.00
0.00
59.17
6555469
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.20
usdcad
1.0619
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 08:36
1.0569
0.00
0.00
0.00
73.71
6555472
2010.09.01 05:28
buy
0.20
eurusd
1.2778
1.2778
0.0000
2010.09.01 08:29
1.2829
0.00
0.00
0.00
79.51
6556597
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.10
usdchf
1.0160
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 08:27
1.0085
0.00
0.00
0.00
57.98
6556897
2010.09.01 05:28
buy
0.10
eurusd
1.2778
1.2803
0.0000
2010.09.01 09:12
1.2853
0.00
0.00
0.00
58.35
6557063
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.10
usdcad
1.0619
0.0000
0.0000
2010.09.01 10:00
1.0543
0.00
0.00
0.00
55.99
6559108
2010.09.01 02:47
buy
0.10
nzdusd
0.7043
0.7043
0.0000
2010.09.01 10:25
0.7094
0.00
0.00
0.00
39.79
0.00
0.00
0.00
1 127.39
Closed P/L:
1 127.39
Open Trades:
Ticket
Open Time
Type
Size
Item
Price
S / L
T / P
Price
Commission
Taxes
Swap
Profit
6552569
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.50
eurgbp
0.8256
0.0000
0.8256
0.8287
0.00
0.00
0.00
-187.04
6555293
2010.09.01 02:47
sell
0.20
usdjpy
84.36
0.00
0.00
84.60
0.00
0.00
0.00
-44.31
0.00
0.00
0.00
-231.35
Floating P/L:
-231.35
Working Orders:
Ticket
Open Time
Type
Size
Item
Price
S / L
T / P
Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal:
10 000.00
Credit Facility:
0.00
Closed Trade P/L:
1 127.39
Floating P/L:
-231.35
Margin:
137.35
Balance:
11 127.39
Equity:
10 896.04
Free Margin:
10 758.69