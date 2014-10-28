Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 6

New comment
[Deleted]  
hansH:
ehis:

Hi, I changed my settings to 4 - 9 - 17 as recommended. But when i compared my trades of 27th to those of 'crashtestdummy', I see that i have more wrong trades, the result of which was i big loss in my acct. See result below:

I want to ask if my bad trades was as a result of time settings or demo version.

Note that the following trades were wrong:

EURUSD - SELL instead of BUY

USDJPY - SELL instead of BUY

USDCHF - SELL instead of BUY

EURJPY - SELL instead of BUY

All these 4 pairs went the wrong way any my trades closed in a loss at 17hrs MT4 time (+3 GMT).

Please contact me on how to get the premium version (ehisimafidon@gmail.com)

Account: 75825 Name: Ehis Imafidon Currency: USD 2010 August 27, 23:29
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
13431094 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 eurusd 1.2708 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 1.2726 0.00 0.00 0.00 -90.00
13431090 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 usdjpy 84.36 0.00 0.00 2010.08.27 17:00 84.69 0.00 0.00 0.00 -194.83
13431087 2010.08.27 04:00 buy 0.50 audusd 0.8857 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 0.8902 0.00 0.00 0.00 225.00
13431148 2010.08.27 04:14 buy 0.50 nzdusd 0.7045 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 0.7051 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
13431093 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 usdcad 1.0584 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 1.0609 0.00 0.00 0.00 -117.82
13431088 2010.08.27 04:00 buy 0.50 eurgbp 0.8189 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 0.8217 0.00 0.00 0.00 216.79
13431092 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 gbpusd 1.5520 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 1.5487 0.00 0.00 0.00 165.00
13431139 2010.08.27 04:13 sell 0.50 usdchf 1.0227 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 1.0255 0.00 0.00 0.00 -136.52
13431091 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 eurjpy 107.18 0.00 0.00 2010.08.27 17:00 107.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 -365.83
0.00 0.00 0.00 -268.21
Closed P/L: -268.21
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: -268.21 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 430.53 Equity: 4 430.53 Free Margin: 4 430.53


Hi,

the demo version is ok. Test it with my settings.

Post me your email address for premium information.

Best regards,

hansH.


Thanks for this Hans, can you send me more info on settings? Thanks twexpress@mwt.net
[Deleted]  

I tested this EA with some sucess but my MT4 crashed a few times this week (alpari uk demo)

I dont know what the problem could be.

If you have any newer version could you send it to my email : bostjanpirih@gmail.com

Thanks 

 
metalriff:
hansH:
ehis:

Hi, I changed my settings to 4 - 9 - 17 as recommended. But when i compared my trades of 27th to those of 'crashtestdummy', I see that i have more wrong trades, the result of which was i big loss in my acct. See result below:

I want to ask if my bad trades was as a result of time settings or demo version.

Note that the following trades were wrong:

EURUSD - SELL instead of BUY

USDJPY - SELL instead of BUY

USDCHF - SELL instead of BUY

EURJPY - SELL instead of BUY

All these 4 pairs went the wrong way any my trades closed in a loss at 17hrs MT4 time (+3 GMT).

Please contact me on how to get the premium version (ehisimafidon@gmail.com)

Account: 75825 Name: Ehis Imafidon Currency: USD 2010 August 27, 23:29
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
13431094 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 eurusd 1.2708 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 1.2726 0.00 0.00 0.00 -90.00
13431090 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 usdjpy 84.36 0.00 0.00 2010.08.27 17:00 84.69 0.00 0.00 0.00 -194.83
13431087 2010.08.27 04:00 buy 0.50 audusd 0.8857 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 0.8902 0.00 0.00 0.00 225.00
13431148 2010.08.27 04:14 buy 0.50 nzdusd 0.7045 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 0.7051 0.00 0.00 0.00 30.00
13431093 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 usdcad 1.0584 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 1.0609 0.00 0.00 0.00 -117.82
13431088 2010.08.27 04:00 buy 0.50 eurgbp 0.8189 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 0.8217 0.00 0.00 0.00 216.79
13431092 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 gbpusd 1.5520 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 1.5487 0.00 0.00 0.00 165.00
13431139 2010.08.27 04:13 sell 0.50 usdchf 1.0227 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.27 17:00 1.0255 0.00 0.00 0.00 -136.52
13431091 2010.08.27 04:00 sell 0.50 eurjpy 107.18 0.00 0.00 2010.08.27 17:00 107.80 0.00 0.00 0.00 -365.83
0.00 0.00 0.00 -268.21
Closed P/L: -268.21
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: -268.21 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 430.53 Equity: 4 430.53 Free Margin: 4 430.53


Hi,

the demo version is ok. Test it with my settings.

Post me your email address for premium information.

Best regards,

hansH.


Thanks for this Hans, can you send me more info on settings? Thanks twexpress@mwt.net

I will send you an email.
[Deleted]  

I am using this EA since last thursday, it turned my demo account from 10,000 to around 11,500 but unforunatly this week its a bad week for this EA, the current balance is 9,113 and the max drawdown was +%20. The problem was because of large stoplosses ate the small profits. So hansH can you find a solution for this matter in your newr version?

[Deleted]  

Greetings Hans & fellow Traders,

I hope all is well. After testing 19 currency pairs I decided on these: http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/

I'd also highly recommend that if you're using this EA on a live account that you use wise MM rules otherwise you'll kill your account, if using proper lots sizes you'll be fine with this great EA.

I'd recommend that you not use this EA with a 0.50 lots size on a 5K or less starting balance, this is asking for big problems.

The EA look very good versus the 95% BS junk bots currently on the market.

Hans, let me know when the (Advance Version) is ready for purchase.

Marc Rod

Mrodri.rod@gmail.com

Forextch@gmail.com

http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/

 
Mrodri:

Greetings Hans & fellow Traders,

I hope all is well. After testing 19 currency pairs I decided on these: http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/

I'd also highly recommend that if you're using this EA on a live account that you use wise MM rules otherwise you'll kill your account, if using proper lots sizes you'll be fine with this great EA.

I'd recommend that you not use this EA with a 0.50 lots size on a 5K or less starting balance, this is asking for big problems.

The EA look very good versus the 95% BS junk bots currently on the market.

Hans, let me know when the (Advance Version) is ready for purchase.

Marc Rod

Mrodri.rod@gmail.com

Forextch@gmail.com

http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/



Hi Marc,

please be objective in the forum. I have the EA recommended selective for nine pairs without changing of settings. Various statements from the trading account was published by me. The result is very positive. No EA will make every day just profits. Losses are a fact of day trading. The decisive factor is the weekly earnings.

Best regards from Germany,

hansH.

 
jassim:

I am using this EA since last thursday, it turned my demo account from 10,000 to around 11,500 but unforunatly this week its a bad week for this EA, the current balance is 9,113 and the max drawdown was +%20. The problem was because of large stoplosses ate the small profits. So hansH can you find a solution for this matter in your newr version?


Please wait for a week and check your settings.
[Deleted]  

Hallo Hans,

du wolltest mir eine E-Mail schicken mit den Einstellungen für 0,1 und 0,2 Lots. bazillus-virus@hotmail.de

Du erinnerst dich ?

Außerdem habe ich einige Fragen zu deinem EA.

Ich habe 2 identische Rechner laufen. Auf dem einen arbeitet dein EA mit einem 5 Digit Broker.(CGI)

Auf dem anderen arbeitet dein EA mit einem 6 Digit Broker. (Alpari)

Der 5 Digit Broker produziert gute Gewinne, der 6 Digit Broker war nach 3 Tagen Pleite.

Beide Broker arbeiten mit 5000Euro und mit Hebel 1:200, und auch sonst ist alles identisch.

Woran kann es liegen das der 6 Digit Broker schon Pleite ist.

Gruß aud Thüringen

Thomas

 
Nevercold:

Hallo Hans,

du wolltest mir eine E-Mail schicken mit den Einstellungen für 0,1 und 0,2 Lots. bazillus-virus@hotmail.de

Du erinnerst dich ?

Außerdem habe ich einige Fragen zu deinem EA.

Ich habe 2 identische Rechner laufen. Auf dem einen arbeitet dein EA mit einem 5 Digit Broker.(CGI)

Auf dem anderen arbeitet dein EA mit einem 6 Digit Broker. (Alpari)

Der 5 Digit Broker produziert gute Gewinne, der 6 Digit Broker war nach 3 Tagen Pleite.

Beide Broker arbeiten mit 5000Euro und mit Hebel 1:200, und auch sonst ist alles identisch.

Woran kann es liegen das der 6 Digit Broker schon Pleite ist.

Gruß aud Thüringen

Thomas


Hallo Thomas,

3 x gesendet, 3 x retour, nächster Versuch nach 20:00 Uhr. Mailfach bitte aufräumen ....

GCI ist ein 4-Digits-Broker (4 Dezimalstellen für Paare <10, Alpari ist ein 5-Digits-Broker.

Deine Alpari-Pleite-Ergebnisse werden vermutlich Zufallsergebnisse mit dern Demo-Version sein, weil Du mit dieser Version nur umständlich den Zeitunterschied zur GMTime einstellen kannst. Die Premium-Version macht das automatisch.

 

without comments ....

ODL Securities

Account: 889867944

Name: Demo4kw35

Currency: EUR

2010 August 30, 19:51

Closed Transactions:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

41440333

2010.08.30 05:00

buy

0.50

usdchf

1.03027

0.00000

1.03027

2010.08.30 18:00

1.02516

0.00

0.00

0.00

-196.67

41450722

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.10

eurusd

1.27327

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.30 18:00

1.26728

0.00

0.00

0.00

47.27

41444073

2010.08.30 05:02

sell

0.30

eurgbp

0.82014

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.30 18:00

0.81964

0.00

0.00

0.00

18.30

41450742

2010.08.30 08:21

sell

0.10

eurjpy

107.957

0.000

0.000

2010.08.30 18:00

107.384

0.00

0.00

0.00

53.36

41451969

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.20

audusd

0.89846

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.30 18:00

0.89363

0.00

0.00

0.00

76.23

41440320

2010.08.30 05:00

buy

0.50

usdjpy

85.426

0.000

85.426

2010.08.30 18:00

84.721

0.00

0.00

0.00

-328.35

41442607

2010.08.30 07:48

sell

0.50

usdcad

1.04873

0.00000

1.04873

2010.08.30 18:00

1.05832

0.00

0.00

0.00

-357.53

41440327

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.50

nzdusd

0.71014

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.30 18:00

0.70900

0.00

0.00

0.00

44.98

41448116

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.10

audusd

0.89846

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.30 15:20

0.89552

0.00

0.00

0.00

23.16

41445550

2010.08.30 08:21

sell

0.20

eurjpy

107.957

0.000

0.000

2010.08.30 14:15

107.437

0.00

0.00

0.00

96.80

41446194

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.20

eurusd

1.27327

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.30 14:15

1.26806

0.00

0.00

0.00

82.17

41440341

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.50

gbpusd

1.55192

0.00000

1.55192

2010.08.30 13:05

1.55192

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

41440338

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.20

audusd

0.89846

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.30 12:22

0.89596

0.00

0.00

0.00

39.40

41440331

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.20

eurusd

1.27327

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.30 10:49

1.27075

0.00

0.00

0.00

39.66

41443750

2010.08.30 08:21

sell

0.20

eurjpy

107.957

0.000

0.000

2010.08.30 10:03

107.706

0.00

0.00

0.00

46.61

41440362

2010.08.30 05:02

sell

0.20

eurgbp

0.82014

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.30 08:36

0.81767

0.00

0.00

0.00

60.42

41441182

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.10

eurjpy

108.742

0.000

0.000

2010.08.30 08:21

107.992

0.00

0.00

0.00

69.45

41440912

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.20

eurjpy

108.742

0.000

0.000

2010.08.30 06:24

108.228

0.00

0.00

0.00

94.98

41440326

2010.08.30 05:00

sell

0.20

eurjpy

108.742

0.000

0.000

2010.08.30 06:05

108.494

0.00

0.00

0.00

45.72

0.00

0.00

0.00

-44.04

Closed P/L:

-44.04

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

No transactions

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Floating P/L:

0.00

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

No transactions

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

0.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

Closed Trade P/L:

-44.04

Floating P/L:

0.00

Margin:

0.00

Balance:

9 955.96

Equity:

9 955.96

Free Margin:

9 955.96

ODL Securities

Account: 889867944

Name: Demo4kw35

Currency: EUR

2010 August 31, 19:59

Closed Transactions:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

41459313

2010.08.31 05:00

buy

0.50

audusd

0.89428

0.00000

0.89428

2010.08.31 18:00

0.89048

0.00

0.00

0.00

-149.66

41461618

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.30

eurusd

1.26566

0.00000

1.26566

2010.08.31 18:00

1.26984

0.00

0.00

0.00

-98.75

41466642

2010.08.31 05:50

sell

0.30

nzdusd

0.70017

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 18:00

0.69810

0.00

0.00

0.00

48.90

41467776

2010.08.31 05:00

buy

0.10

usdcad

1.05963

1.06213

0.00000

2010.08.31 16:33

1.06620

0.00

0.00

0.00

48.55

41467731

2010.08.31 06:40

buy

0.10

eurgbp

0.81998

0.82248

0.00000

2010.08.31 15:09

0.82756

0.00

0.00

0.00

91.59

41459322

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.50

usdjpy

84.260

0.000

84.260

2010.08.31 14:56

84.260

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

41459848

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.30

eurjpy

106.653

0.000

107.653

2010.08.31 14:00

107.653

0.00

0.00

0.00

-278.67

41468773

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.10

usdchf

1.02292

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 13:03

1.01774

0.00

0.00

0.00

40.01

41463909

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.10

usdchf

1.02292

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 13:03

1.01776

0.00

0.00

0.00

39.86

41462097

2010.08.31 05:00

buy

0.20

usdcad

1.05963

1.05963

0.00000

2010.08.31 12:30

1.06441

0.00

0.00

0.00

70.85

41464905

2010.08.31 06:40

buy

0.20

eurgbp

0.81998

0.81998

0.00000

2010.08.31 12:27

0.82499

0.00

0.00

0.00

121.46

41461536

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.10

gbpusd

1.54629

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 11:30

1.53874

0.00

0.00

0.00

59.58

41460282

2010.08.31 05:50

sell

0.20

nzdusd

0.70017

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 11:23

0.69768

0.00

0.00

0.00

39.29

41461495

2010.08.31 06:40

buy

0.20

eurgbp

0.81998

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 09:16

0.82249

0.00

0.00

0.00

61.03

41463884

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.10

usdchf

1.02292

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 08:23

1.02004

0.00

0.00

0.00

22.26

41459303

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.20

usdchf

1.02292

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 08:22

1.02025

0.00

0.00

0.00

41.27

41459298

2010.08.31 05:00

buy

0.20

usdcad

1.05963

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 07:04

1.06206

0.00

0.00

0.00

36.21

41459326

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.20

eurusd

1.26566

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 06:44

1.26314

0.00

0.00

0.00

39.90

41459907

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.20

gbpusd

1.54629

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 06:42

1.54123

0.00

0.00

0.00

80.09

41459338

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.20

gbpusd

1.54629

0.00000

0.00000

2010.08.31 05:43

1.54375

0.00

0.00

0.00

40.18

41459320

2010.08.31 05:00

sell

0.20

eurjpy

106.653

0.000

0.000

2010.08.31 05:43

106.400

0.00

0.00

0.00

47.56

0.00

0.00

0.00

401.51

Closed P/L:

401.51

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

No transactions

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

Floating P/L:

0.00

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

No transactions

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

0.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

Closed Trade P/L:

401.51

Floating P/L:

0.00

Margin:

0.00

Balance:

10 357.47

Equity:

10 357.47

Free Margin:

10 357.47

######### Server failure: late trading with four digits. ########

GCI Financial Ltd.

Account: 221158

Name: Wittenberg

Currency: EUR

2010 September 1, 11:07

Closed Transactions:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Close Time

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

6552412

2010.09.01 02:33

balance

Deposit

10 000.00

6552563

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.20

eurusd

1.2719

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 04:44

1.2745

0.00

0.00

0.00

40.80

6552565

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.20

usdchf

1.0160

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 04:57

1.0134

0.00

0.00

0.00

40.19

6552566

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.20

eurjpy

107.28

0.00

0.00

2010.09.01 03:14

107.02

0.00

0.00

0.00

48.59

6552567

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.20

audusd

0.9010

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 05:03

0.9036

0.00

0.00

0.00

40.73

6552568

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.20

nzdusd

0.7043

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 05:43

0.7069

0.00

0.00

0.00

40.65

6552570

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.20

usdjpy

84.36

0.00

0.00

2010.09.01 03:40

84.11

0.00

0.00

0.00

46.79

6552571

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.50

gbpusd

1.5404

0.0000

1.5404

2010.09.01 07:53

1.5404

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

6552573

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.20

usdcad

1.0619

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 06:15

1.0594

0.00

0.00

0.00

36.85

6552904

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.30

eurjpy

107.28

0.00

107.28

2010.09.01 08:15

107.28

0.00

0.00

0.00

0.00

6553420

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.10

usdjpy

84.36

0.00

0.00

2010.09.01 05:55

84.07

0.00

0.00

0.00

26.96

6554467

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.20

eurusd

1.2719

1.2719

0.0000

2010.09.01 05:03

1.2770

0.00

0.00

0.00

79.87

6554646

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.20

usdchf

1.0160

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 08:18

1.0110

0.00

0.00

0.00

77.29

6554763

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.10

audusd

0.9010

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 05:28

0.9042

0.00

0.00

0.00

25.04

6554766

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.10

eurusd

1.2719

1.2744

0.0000

2010.09.01 05:28

1.2776

0.00

0.00

0.00

44.61

6555021

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.10

audusd

0.9010

0.9010

0.0000

2010.09.01 05:55

0.9056

0.00

0.00

0.00

35.95

6555022

2010.09.01 05:28

buy

0.20

eurusd

1.2778

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 06:15

1.2804

0.00

0.00

0.00

40.61

6555182

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.20

nzdusd

0.7043

0.7043

0.0000

2010.09.01 10:03

0.7093

0.00

0.00

0.00

77.96

6555292

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.10

audusd

0.9010

0.9035

0.0000

2010.09.01 10:00

0.9086

0.00

0.00

0.00

59.17

6555469

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.20

usdcad

1.0619

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 08:36

1.0569

0.00

0.00

0.00

73.71

6555472

2010.09.01 05:28

buy

0.20

eurusd

1.2778

1.2778

0.0000

2010.09.01 08:29

1.2829

0.00

0.00

0.00

79.51

6556597

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.10

usdchf

1.0160

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 08:27

1.0085

0.00

0.00

0.00

57.98

6556897

2010.09.01 05:28

buy

0.10

eurusd

1.2778

1.2803

0.0000

2010.09.01 09:12

1.2853

0.00

0.00

0.00

58.35

6557063

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.10

usdcad

1.0619

0.0000

0.0000

2010.09.01 10:00

1.0543

0.00

0.00

0.00

55.99

6559108

2010.09.01 02:47

buy

0.10

nzdusd

0.7043

0.7043

0.0000

2010.09.01 10:25

0.7094

0.00

0.00

0.00

39.79

0.00

0.00

0.00

1 127.39

Closed P/L:

1 127.39

Open Trades:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Price

Commission

Taxes

Swap

Profit

6552569

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.50

eurgbp

0.8256

0.0000

0.8256

0.8287

0.00

0.00

0.00

-187.04

6555293

2010.09.01 02:47

sell

0.20

usdjpy

84.36

0.00

0.00

84.60

0.00

0.00

0.00

-44.31

0.00

0.00

0.00

-231.35

Floating P/L:

-231.35

Working Orders:

Ticket

Open Time

Type

Size

Item

Price

S / L

T / P

Market Price

No transactions

Summary:

Deposit/Withdrawal:

10 000.00

Credit Facility:

0.00

Closed Trade P/L:

1 127.39

Floating P/L:

-231.35

Margin:

137.35

Balance:

11 127.39

Equity:

10 896.04

Free Margin:

10 758.69

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