Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 7

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[Deleted]  

Hi Hans and other traders

I received the Premium version of the EA at about midday US Mountain time yesterday. I have set up 3 demo accounts with FXDD. These are basically the 4 majors for time frames 15mins; 1hr and 4hr. (I have just set up another account for 30min time frame). There were a few losses to start with because my GMT setting was not correct. I fixed this and overnight I made $2,197 profit with only one very small loss. I am using MM1. The other settings are the default settings.

I will report again tomorrow and I would like to know the settings that anyone else has used to give positive results.

Kelvin

[Deleted]  

I refer to my earlier post. Each demo account has a starting balance of $5,000.

Kelvin

[Deleted]  

I'd recommend that Hans add a no Sunday & Thursday trading filter. How do I get the advance version? I've still not received an E/mail from Hans. Hans can you send me your bank details?

Forextch@gmail.com

Mrodri.rod@gmail.com


hansH:

jassim:

I am using this EA since last thursday, it turned my demo account from 10,000 to around 11,500 but unforunatly this week its a bad week for this EA, the current balance is 9,113 and the max drawdown was +%20. The problem was because of large stoplosses ate the small profits. So hansH can you find a solution for this matter in your newr version?


Please wait for a week and check your settings.
[Deleted]  

I found that my timing were not matching your timing. So i updated it. LEt's see how it will go today. Btw, do we close the EA tomorrow? as we know is the first friday in the month.

 
Mrodri:

I'd recommend that Hans add a no Sunday & Thursday trading filter. How do I get the advance version? I've still not received an E/mail from Hans. Hans can you send me your bank details?

Forextch@gmail.com

Mrodri.rod@gmail.com


hansH:

jassim:

I am using this EA since last thursday, it turned my demo account from 10,000 to around 11,500 but unforunatly this week its a bad week for this EA, the current balance is 9,113 and the max drawdown was +%20. The problem was because of large stoplosses ate the small profits. So hansH can you find a solution for this matter in your newr version?


Please wait for a week and check your settings.



I have sent an email.
[Deleted]  

Hallo Hans,

ich habe Dir eine Privatmitteilung geschickt. Könntest Du bitte reinschauen?

Beste Grüße,

GM

 
GeMeL:

Hallo Hans,

ich habe Dir eine Privatmitteilung geschickt. Könntest Du bitte reinschauen?

Beste Grüße,

GM


schon beantwortet.
[Deleted]  

Hi hansh,

Please send me details about premium version of earlyTopProrate

my email is dgfx40@yahoo.com

Thanks

[Deleted]  

tja...

Activtrades Ltd


Account: 199884 Name: 0 Currency: EUR 2010 September 3, 19:16
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
190856242010.09.03 00:27balanceDeposit5 000.00
190875432010.09.03 06:00buy0.50gbpusd1.54190.00000.00002010.09.03 19:001.54350.000.000.0062.11
190875472010.09.03 06:00sell0.50eurusd1.28180.00000.00002010.09.03 19:001.28850.000.000.00-259.99
190875552010.09.03 06:00buy0.50usdjpy84.300.000.002010.09.03 19:0084.450.000.000.0068.94
190875622010.09.03 06:00sell0.50usdchf1.01260.00000.00002010.09.03 19:001.01800.000.000.00-205.84
190875712010.09.03 06:00sell0.50eurchf1.29800.00000.00002010.09.03 19:001.31160.000.000.00-518.45
190875742010.09.03 06:00buy0.50usdcad1.05520.00000.00002010.09.03 19:001.03960.000.000.00-582.35
190875752010.09.03 06:00buy0.50audusd0.90800.00000.00002010.09.03 19:000.91580.000.000.00302.72
190875762010.09.03 06:00sell0.50eurgbp0.83120.00000.00002010.09.03 19:000.83480.000.000.00-215.62
190875772010.09.03 06:00sell0.50nzdusd0.71340.00000.00002010.09.03 19:000.72070.000.000.00-283.28
190875852010.09.03 06:00sell0.50audchf0.91910.00000.00002010.09.03 19:000.93250.000.000.00-510.79
190875862010.09.03 06:00buy0.50chfjpy83.250.000.002010.09.03 19:0082.950.000.000.00-137.88
190875902010.09.03 06:01buy0.50eurjpy108.060.000.002010.09.03 19:00108.770.000.000.00326.38
0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 954.05
Closed P/L: -1 954.05
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: -1 954.05 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 045.95 Equity: 3 045.95 Free Margin: 3 045.95
Details:
Gross Profit: 760.15 Gross Loss: 2 714.20 Total Net Profit: -1 954.05
Profit Factor: 0.28 Expected Payoff: -162.84
Absolute Drawdown: 1 954.05 Maximal Drawdown: 2 342.54 (43.47%) Relative Drawdown: 43.47% (2 342.54)
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 326.38 loss trade: -582.35
Average profit trade: 190.04 loss trade: -339.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (388.49) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 244.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 388.49 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 244.86 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3
 
GeMeL:

tja...

Activtrades Ltd


Account: 199884 Name: 0 Currency: EUR 2010 September 3, 19:16
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
19085624 2010.09.03 00:27 balance Deposit 5 000.00
19087543 2010.09.03 06:00 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.5419 0.0000 0.0000 2010.09.03 19:00 1.5435 0.00 0.00 0.00 62.11
19087547 2010.09.03 06:00 sell 0.50 eurusd 1.2818 0.0000 0.0000 2010.09.03 19:00 1.2885 0.00 0.00 0.00 -259.99
19087555 2010.09.03 06:00 buy 0.50 usdjpy 84.30 0.00 0.00 2010.09.03 19:00 84.45 0.00 0.00 0.00 68.94
19087562 2010.09.03 06:00 sell 0.50 usdchf 1.0126 0.0000 0.0000 2010.09.03 19:00 1.0180 0.00 0.00 0.00 -205.84
19087571 2010.09.03 06:00 sell 0.50 eurchf 1.2980 0.0000 0.0000 2010.09.03 19:00 1.3116 0.00 0.00 0.00 -518.45
19087574 2010.09.03 06:00 buy 0.50 usdcad 1.0552 0.0000 0.0000 2010.09.03 19:00 1.0396 0.00 0.00 0.00 -582.35
19087575 2010.09.03 06:00 buy 0.50 audusd 0.9080 0.0000 0.0000 2010.09.03 19:00 0.9158 0.00 0.00 0.00 302.72
19087576 2010.09.03 06:00 sell 0.50 eurgbp 0.8312 0.0000 0.0000 2010.09.03 19:00 0.8348 0.00 0.00 0.00 -215.62
19087577 2010.09.03 06:00 sell 0.50 nzdusd 0.7134 0.0000 0.0000 2010.09.03 19:00 0.7207 0.00 0.00 0.00 -283.28
19087585 2010.09.03 06:00 sell 0.50 audchf 0.9191 0.0000 0.0000 2010.09.03 19:00 0.9325 0.00 0.00 0.00 -510.79
19087586 2010.09.03 06:00 buy 0.50 chfjpy 83.25 0.00 0.00 2010.09.03 19:00 82.95 0.00 0.00 0.00 -137.88
19087590 2010.09.03 06:01 buy 0.50 eurjpy 108.06 0.00 0.00 2010.09.03 19:00 108.77 0.00 0.00 0.00 326.38
0.00 0.00 0.00 -1 954.05
Closed P/L: -1 954.05
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: -1 954.05 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 3 045.95 Equity: 3 045.95 Free Margin: 3 045.95
Details:
Gross Profit: 760.15 Gross Loss: 2 714.20 Total Net Profit: -1 954.05
Profit Factor: 0.28 Expected Payoff: -162.84
Absolute Drawdown: 1 954.05 Maximal Drawdown: 2 342.54 (43.47%) Relative Drawdown: 43.47% (2 342.54)
Total Trades: 12 Short Positions (won %): 6 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 326.38 loss trade: -582.35
Average profit trade: 190.04 loss trade: -339.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (388.49) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-1 244.86)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 388.49 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 244.86 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 3

Hi GeMel,

you should cancel your comment. It is false!

This is the statement with right parameters and original profit splitting!

ODL Securities

Account: 889857820 Name: Demo 41608 Currency: EUR 2010 September 3, 18:10
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41498504 2010.09.03 05:00 sell 0.50 eurgbp 0.83173 0.00000 0.00000 2010.09.03 18:00 0.83420 0.00 0.00 0.00 -148.05
41509330 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.30 usdcad 1.05418 0.00000 1.04918 2010.09.03 18:00 1.03955 0.00 0.00 0.00 -327.62
41510362 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.10 nzdusd 0.71458 0.71708 0.00000 2010.09.03 15:37 0.72018 0.00 0.00 0.00 43.54
41498498 2010.09.03 05:00 sell 0.50 usdchf 1.01213 0.00000 1.01713 2010.09.03 14:08 1.01713 0.00 0.00 0.00 -190.88
41498523 2010.09.03 05:00 sell 0.50 usdjpy 84.222 0.000 84.722 2010.09.03 14:00 84.722 0.00 0.00 0.00 -229.44
41506277 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.28268 1.28268 0.00000 2010.09.03 12:52 1.28268 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41503584 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.30 gbpusd 1.54199 1.54199 0.00000 2010.09.03 12:52 1.54199 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41509811 2010.09.03 07:12 buy 0.10 audusd 0.90900 0.91150 0.00000 2010.09.03 12:34 0.91650 0.00 0.00 0.00 58.35
41508320 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.71458 0.71458 0.00000 2010.09.03 12:34 0.71967 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.19
41509762 2010.09.03 07:12 buy 0.20 audusd 0.90900 0.90900 0.00000 2010.09.03 12:30 0.91409 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.35
41501680 2010.09.03 07:12 buy 0.20 audusd 0.90900 0.00000 0.00000 2010.09.03 12:30 0.91168 0.00 0.00 0.00 41.83
41506246 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.10 eurjpy 108.055 108.305 0.000 2010.09.03 12:30 108.797 0.00 0.00 0.00 68.20
41498511 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.20 usdcad 1.05418 0.00000 0.00000 2010.09.03 12:18 1.05675 0.00 0.00 0.00 37.89
41498527 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.71458 0.00000 0.00000 2010.09.03 11:51 0.71711 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.41
41498513 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.28268 0.00000 0.00000 2010.09.03 10:25 1.28524 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.84
41504360 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.20 eurjpy 108.055 108.055 0.000 2010.09.03 10:24 108.545 0.00 0.00 0.00 90.29
41498524 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.20 eurjpy 108.055 0.000 0.000 2010.09.03 09:04 108.304 0.00 0.00 0.00 45.98
41498519 2010.09.03 05:00 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.54199 0.00000 0.00000 2010.09.03 08:14 1.54457 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.24
0.00 0.00 0.00 -231.88
Closed P/L: -231.88
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: -231.88 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 12 775.56 Equity: 12 775.56 Free Margin: 12 775.56
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