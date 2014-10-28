Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 7
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Hi Hans and other traders
I received the Premium version of the EA at about midday US Mountain time yesterday. I have set up 3 demo accounts with FXDD. These are basically the 4 majors for time frames 15mins; 1hr and 4hr. (I have just set up another account for 30min time frame). There were a few losses to start with because my GMT setting was not correct. I fixed this and overnight I made $2,197 profit with only one very small loss. I am using MM1. The other settings are the default settings.
I will report again tomorrow and I would like to know the settings that anyone else has used to give positive results.
Kelvin
I refer to my earlier post. Each demo account has a starting balance of $5,000.
Kelvin
I'd recommend that Hans add a no Sunday & Thursday trading filter. How do I get the advance version? I've still not received an E/mail from Hans. Hans can you send me your bank details?
Forextch@gmail.com
Mrodri.rod@gmail.com
hansH:
I am using this EA since last thursday, it turned my demo account from 10,000 to around 11,500 but unforunatly this week its a bad week for this EA, the current balance is 9,113 and the max drawdown was +%20. The problem was because of large stoplosses ate the small profits. So hansH can you find a solution for this matter in your newr version?
Please wait for a week and check your settings.
I found that my timing were not matching your timing. So i updated it. LEt's see how it will go today. Btw, do we close the EA tomorrow? as we know is the first friday in the month.
I'd recommend that Hans add a no Sunday & Thursday trading filter. How do I get the advance version? I've still not received an E/mail from Hans. Hans can you send me your bank details?
Forextch@gmail.com
Mrodri.rod@gmail.com
hansH:
I am using this EA since last thursday, it turned my demo account from 10,000 to around 11,500 but unforunatly this week its a bad week for this EA, the current balance is 9,113 and the max drawdown was +%20. The problem was because of large stoplosses ate the small profits. So hansH can you find a solution for this matter in your newr version?
Please wait for a week and check your settings.
I have sent an email.
Hallo Hans,
ich habe Dir eine Privatmitteilung geschickt. Könntest Du bitte reinschauen?
Beste Grüße,
GM
Hallo Hans,
ich habe Dir eine Privatmitteilung geschickt. Könntest Du bitte reinschauen?
Beste Grüße,
GM
schon beantwortet.
Hi hansh,
Please send me details about premium version of earlyTopProrate
my email is dgfx40@yahoo.com
Thanks
tja...
Activtrades Ltd
tja...
Activtrades Ltd
Hi GeMel,
you should cancel your comment. It is false!
This is the statement with right parameters and original profit splitting!