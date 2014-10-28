Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 12
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I am running earlytopprorat on FXCM-UK demo, Alpari-uk demo, FXDD demo and live Fxcm-uk ...its running good on demo accounts but not on live account.
I am using FXCM's VPS. I thought maybe its because FXCM can control over VPS then I run it on my PC over night but still the same result., it is good on demo yet not on Live (no action what so ever).
Could it be with FXCM? I mean could it be FXCM manipulate the coeds on MT4 to interrupt EAs?
Erster Tag mit Premium - Version sieht sehr gut aus.....
Details folgen.
hier mein erster Tag 7.2.11 live mit Topprorate Profit V6:
today......
Hallo, ich warne! Account gelöscht. Hans zufrieden sein werden. Sein Konto +138 €.
Hi, I warn! Account deleted. Hans will be satisfied. His account +138 €.
today......
Hallo, ich warne! Account gelöscht. Hans zufrieden sein werden. Sein Konto +138 €.
Hi, I warn! Account deleted. Hans will be satisfied. His account +138 €.
Marco, you are a bad loser!
the settings for 0.01 lots 500euro???? thanx
I am selling this EA for 50$ only also demo available free see me on pankajbhaban@gmail.com