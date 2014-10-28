Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 2

New comment
 
English Pleaseeeeeeeeee
 
adaheem:
English Pleaseeeeeeeeee


Sorry,

ZD is the server time difference to the Act. Time in hours.

Negative results are normal in every program - but look at my transactions published on this site. I trade even with the premium version - and very successfully.

It should preferably be initially made to my basic settings unchanged. Under these circumstances, I can then also express a concrete, if necessary.

If you are a "back tester" and thus no serious trader, then I can not help you. My advice: Set up a demo account with 10,000 EUR or USD and test on a platform at least five pairs of two weeks. If you find then that you were fearless and did not intervene manually into the program, then you transfer a nice donation to your SPCA and trade real.

------

My trading time is from 7 to 12:00. The closing time is clock 20:00. These times are German times.

The start and end time must be the right server time. If GermanTime is 7:00 (GTM=5) and your ServerTime = 6 then StartHour = 6, EndHour = 11, ClosingHour = 19 and ZD always is 0.

Best regards,

hansH.

adaheem:
English Pleaseeeeeeeeee
 

Ähm Hans,


wie meinst du das jetzt mit 6:45 Uhr zu 20:15 Uhr ? Handelszeiten sind doch von 7 - 12 Uhr und closing ist 20 Uhr .....

(bin blond.... ;) )


Danke im voraus

MfG

 
blauhund2003:

Ähm Hans,


wie meinst du das jetzt mit 6:45 Uhr zu 20:15 Uhr ? Handelszeiten sind doch von 7 - 12 Uhr und closing ist 20 Uhr .....

(bin blond.... ;) )


Danke im voraus

MfG


if you have the PC switched on 6:45 to 20:15, the program is working correctly.
 

Ok Hans ;), i understand you ....

Thank you very much for your hard work :)


Best Regards

 

Currency: EUR 2010 August 24, 14:18
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41350976 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70349 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 14:15 0.70628 0.00 0.00 0.00 43.97
41350992 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.26420 0.00000 1.26420 2010.08.24 14:03 1.26420 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41358448 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 14:02 0.87978 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.92
41358948 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 14:01 83.645 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.93
41350999 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.50 usdchf 1.04092 0.00000 1.04092 2010.08.24 13:24 1.04092 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41354503 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:21 83.858 0.00 0.00 0.00 58.49
41358616 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.10 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:20 105.869 0.00 0.00 0.00 70.28
41357976 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.10 usdcad 1.05640 1.05890 0.00000 2010.08.24 12:19 1.06393 0.00 0.00 0.00 56.19
41354365 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.20 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:18 106.102 0.00 0.00 0.00 96.32
41353379 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 12:14 0.88234 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.30
41354155 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 usdcad 1.05640 1.05640 0.00000 2010.08.24 11:48 1.06146 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.59
41354103 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:13 84.196 0.00 0.00 0.00 69.61
41354065 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.20 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:11 106.297 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.46
41351053 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 usdcad 1.05640 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 08:04 1.05891 0.00 0.00 0.00 37.59
41352934 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:04 84.428 0.00 0.00 0.00 95.20
41352945 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:03 106.633 0.00 0.00 0.00 68.46
41351107 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 07:44 0.88483 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.78
41352807 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:20 106.833 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.22
41350989 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:20 84.667 0.00 0.00 0.00 50.15
41351001 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:17 107.108 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.62
41351728 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 07:16 1.53781 0.00 0.00 0.00 81.78
41350980 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 06:01 1.54045 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.89
0.00 0.00 0.00 1 327.75
Closed P/L: 1 327.75
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41351026 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.50 eurgbp 0.81932 0.00000 0.00000 0.82162 0.00 0.00 0.00 139.97
41352771 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 1.54563 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.94
41361483 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.10 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 83.788 0.00 0.00 0.00 35.62
41362254 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.30 nzdusd 0.70349 0.70349 0.00000 0.70744 0.00 0.00 0.00 93.31
0.00 0.00 0.00 247.96
Floating P/L: 247.96

[Deleted]  
hansH:

Currency: EUR 2010 August 24, 14:18
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41350976 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70349 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 14:15 0.70628 0.00 0.00 0.00 43.97
41350992 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.26420 0.00000 1.26420 2010.08.24 14:03 1.26420 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41358448 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 14:02 0.87978 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.92
41358948 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 14:01 83.645 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.93
41350999 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.50 usdchf 1.04092 0.00000 1.04092 2010.08.24 13:24 1.04092 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41354503 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:21 83.858 0.00 0.00 0.00 58.49
41358616 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.10 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:20 105.869 0.00 0.00 0.00 70.28
41357976 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.10 usdcad 1.05640 1.05890 0.00000 2010.08.24 12:19 1.06393 0.00 0.00 0.00 56.19
41354365 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.20 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:18 106.102 0.00 0.00 0.00 96.32
41353379 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 12:14 0.88234 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.30
41354155 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 usdcad 1.05640 1.05640 0.00000 2010.08.24 11:48 1.06146 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.59
41354103 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:13 84.196 0.00 0.00 0.00 69.61
41354065 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.20 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:11 106.297 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.46
41351053 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 usdcad 1.05640 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 08:04 1.05891 0.00 0.00 0.00 37.59
41352934 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:04 84.428 0.00 0.00 0.00 95.20
41352945 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:03 106.633 0.00 0.00 0.00 68.46
41351107 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 07:44 0.88483 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.78
41352807 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:20 106.833 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.22
41350989 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:20 84.667 0.00 0.00 0.00 50.15
41351001 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:17 107.108 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.62
41351728 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 07:16 1.53781 0.00 0.00 0.00 81.78
41350980 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 06:01 1.54045 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.89
0.00 0.00 0.00 1 327.75
Closed P/L: 1 327.75
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41351026 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.50 eurgbp 0.81932 0.00000 0.00000 0.82162 0.00 0.00 0.00 139.97
41352771 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 1.54563 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.94
41361483 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.10 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 83.788 0.00 0.00 0.00 35.62
41362254 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.30 nzdusd 0.70349 0.70349 0.00000 0.70744 0.00 0.00 0.00 93.31
0.00 0.00 0.00 247.96
Floating P/L: 247.96


Hi HansH,

Very good system. Such a simple logic yet it works very nicely.

I was just wondering have you tested it on demo account and does it work consistently for almost everyday?

I just started it on demo account and so far it is working fine.

Please let me know your testing results.

 
netFX:
hansH:

Currency: EUR 2010 August 24, 14:18
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41350976 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70349 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 14:15 0.70628 0.00 0.00 0.00 43.97
41350992 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.26420 0.00000 1.26420 2010.08.24 14:03 1.26420 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41358448 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 14:02 0.87978 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.92
41358948 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 14:01 83.645 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.93
41350999 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.50 usdchf 1.04092 0.00000 1.04092 2010.08.24 13:24 1.04092 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41354503 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:21 83.858 0.00 0.00 0.00 58.49
41358616 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.10 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:20 105.869 0.00 0.00 0.00 70.28
41357976 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.10 usdcad 1.05640 1.05890 0.00000 2010.08.24 12:19 1.06393 0.00 0.00 0.00 56.19
41354365 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.20 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:18 106.102 0.00 0.00 0.00 96.32
41353379 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 12:14 0.88234 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.30
41354155 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 usdcad 1.05640 1.05640 0.00000 2010.08.24 11:48 1.06146 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.59
41354103 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:13 84.196 0.00 0.00 0.00 69.61
41354065 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.20 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:11 106.297 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.46
41351053 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 usdcad 1.05640 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 08:04 1.05891 0.00 0.00 0.00 37.59
41352934 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:04 84.428 0.00 0.00 0.00 95.20
41352945 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:03 106.633 0.00 0.00 0.00 68.46
41351107 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 07:44 0.88483 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.78
41352807 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:20 106.833 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.22
41350989 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:20 84.667 0.00 0.00 0.00 50.15
41351001 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:17 107.108 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.62
41351728 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 07:16 1.53781 0.00 0.00 0.00 81.78
41350980 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 06:01 1.54045 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.89
0.00 0.00 0.00 1 327.75
Closed P/L: 1 327.75
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41351026 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.50 eurgbp 0.81932 0.00000 0.00000 0.82162 0.00 0.00 0.00 139.97
41352771 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 1.54563 0.00 0.00 0.00 -20.94
41361483 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.10 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 83.788 0.00 0.00 0.00 35.62
41362254 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.30 nzdusd 0.70349 0.70349 0.00000 0.70744 0.00 0.00 0.00 93.31
0.00 0.00 0.00 247.96
Floating P/L: 247.96


Hi HansH,

Very good system. Such a simple logic yet it works very nicely.

I was just wondering have you tested it on demo account and does it work consistently for almost everyday?

I just started it on demo account and so far it is working fine.

Please let me know your testing results.


Hi,

since more than 20 years I am a real trader. I dont use backtastings because I test my systems on a demo account for two weeks and then ....

Best regards,

hansH

 

Currency: EUR 2010 August 25, 08:19
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41377076 2010.08.25 05:11 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.03090 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:04 1.02809 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.52
41379584 2010.08.25 07:53 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.54318 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:01 1.54573 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.10
41376600 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurgbp 0.82010 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:01 0.82256 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.81
41379410 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 audusd 0.88414 0.88414 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:01 0.88919 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.44
41379511 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.26504 1.26504 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:00 1.26999 0.00 0.00 0.00 77.95
41379479 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.10 eurjpy 106.632 106.882 0.000 2010.08.25 08:00 107.354 0.00 0.00 0.00 67.25
41376590 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.54282 0.00000 1.54282 2010.08.25 07:53 1.54282 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41376620 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.26504 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 07:51 1.26754 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.45
41378229 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurjpy 106.632 106.632 0.000 2010.08.25 07:51 107.137 0.00 0.00 0.00 94.27
41376595 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 usdjpy 84.307 0.000 0.000 2010.08.25 07:51 84.563 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.79
41376624 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70200 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 07:50 0.70451 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.64
41376605 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 audusd 0.88414 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 07:50 0.88677 0.00 0.00 0.00 41.53
41376602 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurjpy 106.632 0.000 0.000 2010.08.25 06:54 106.879 0.00 0.00 0.00 46.22
41376817 2010.08.25 05:11 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.03090 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 05:28 1.02867 0.00 0.00 0.00 34.31
0.00 0.00 0.00 689.28
Closed P/L: 689.28
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41377078 2010.08.25 05:28 buy 0.50 usdcad 1.06155 0.00000 1.06155 1.05743 0.00 0.00 0.00 -153.23
41379412 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.30 nzdusd 0.70200 0.70200 0.00000 0.70574 0.00 0.00 0.00 88.26
41379431 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.30 usdjpy 84.307 0.000 0.000 84.598 0.00 0.00 0.00 81.17
41379861 2010.08.25 08:00 buy 0.50 eurjpy 107.444 0.000 0.000 107.552 0.00 0.00 0.00 50.21
41379867 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.26504 1.26754 0.00000 1.27124 0.00 0.00 0.00 48.77
41380079 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.10 audusd 0.88414 0.88414 0.00000 0.88904 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.55
41380105 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.30 eurgbp 0.82010 0.00000 0.00000 0.82318 0.00 0.00 0.00 112.25
41380107 2010.08.25 07:53 buy 0.30 gbpusd 1.54318 0.00000 0.00000 1.54405 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.53
41380316 2010.08.25 05:11 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.03090 0.00000 0.00000 1.02883 0.00 0.00 0.00 31.65
0.00 0.00 0.00 318.16
Floating P/L: 318.16
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 689.28 Floating P/L: 318.16 Margin: 2 291.63
Balance: 12 223.50 Equity: 12 541.66 Free Margin: 10 250.03

[Deleted]  
hansH:
netFX:


Hi HansH,

Very good system. Such a simple logic yet it works very nicely.

I was just wondering have you tested it on demo account and does it work consistently for almost everyday?

I just started it on demo account and so far it is working fine.

Please let me know your testing results.


Hi,

since more than 20 years I am a real trader. I dont use backtastings because I test my systems on a demo account for two weeks and then ....

Best regards,

hansH


Hi hansh,

I did not mean to say back-testing resutls but the results on demo account.

You appear to have good expereince. How long you have ttried this system on demo account?

Do you think 2 weeks of demo testing is good enough from your expereince?

Please let me know.

123456789...13
New comment