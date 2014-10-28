Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 2
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English Pleaseeeeeeeeee
Sorry,
ZD is the server time difference to the Act. Time in hours.
Negative results are normal in every program - but look at my transactions published on this site. I trade even with the premium version - and very successfully.
It should preferably be initially made to my basic settings unchanged. Under these circumstances, I can then also express a concrete, if necessary.
If you are a "back tester" and thus no serious trader, then I can not help you. My advice: Set up a demo account with 10,000 EUR or USD and test on a platform at least five pairs of two weeks. If you find then that you were fearless and did not intervene manually into the program, then you transfer a nice donation to your SPCA and trade real.
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My trading time is from 7 to 12:00. The closing time is clock 20:00. These times are German times.
The start and end time must be the right server time. If GermanTime is 7:00 (GTM=5) and your ServerTime = 6 then StartHour = 6, EndHour = 11, ClosingHour = 19 and ZD always is 0.
Best regards,
hansH.
English Pleaseeeeeeeeee
Ähm Hans,
wie meinst du das jetzt mit 6:45 Uhr zu 20:15 Uhr ? Handelszeiten sind doch von 7 - 12 Uhr und closing ist 20 Uhr .....
(bin blond.... ;) )
Danke im voraus
MfG
Ähm Hans,
wie meinst du das jetzt mit 6:45 Uhr zu 20:15 Uhr ? Handelszeiten sind doch von 7 - 12 Uhr und closing ist 20 Uhr .....
(bin blond.... ;) )
Danke im voraus
MfG
if you have the PC switched on 6:45 to 20:15, the program is working correctly.
Ok Hans ;), i understand you ....
Thank you very much for your hard work :)
Best Regards
Hi HansH,
Very good system. Such a simple logic yet it works very nicely.
I was just wondering have you tested it on demo account and does it work consistently for almost everyday?
I just started it on demo account and so far it is working fine.
Please let me know your testing results.
Hi HansH,
Very good system. Such a simple logic yet it works very nicely.
I was just wondering have you tested it on demo account and does it work consistently for almost everyday?
I just started it on demo account and so far it is working fine.
Please let me know your testing results.
Hi,
since more than 20 years I am a real trader. I dont use backtastings because I test my systems on a demo account for two weeks and then ....
Best regards,
hansH
Hi HansH,
Very good system. Such a simple logic yet it works very nicely.
I was just wondering have you tested it on demo account and does it work consistently for almost everyday?
I just started it on demo account and so far it is working fine.
Please let me know your testing results.
Hi,
since more than 20 years I am a real trader. I dont use backtastings because I test my systems on a demo account for two weeks and then ....
Best regards,
hansH
Hi hansh,
I did not mean to say back-testing resutls but the results on demo account.
You appear to have good expereince. How long you have ttried this system on demo account?
Do you think 2 weeks of demo testing is good enough from your expereince?
Please let me know.