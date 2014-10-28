Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 13
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Nice work! Any updates available? cheers
hi hansh, im using this robot om demo but i cant set the lot size, can u tell me please, how can i change the lot size.
i want to run it on live acc with 200$ can i use it there with 0.01 lot ? if yes so please tell me how can i chage the lot size,
thank u.
...Rehan... iflyonthesky@yahoo.com
Hi, can you please send me the latest version to my email. I have tried your ea in live, its working fine, but need to discuss . Please send me to hideararun@gmail.com
Thank you.
do we have to maintain any time frame like 30 mins or 4 hour.
do we need to change any inputs for 4 digit broker and 5 digit broker.
can anyone explain the specifications please.
Hi,
has anyone tried the adaptive scalper on an FXCM account?