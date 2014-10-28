Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 13

New comment
[Deleted]  
[Deleted]  
Madweed:
Nice work! Any updates available? cheers
Strategy Tester Report

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period15 Minutes (M15) 2012.02.01 10:15 - 2012.02.28 23:45 (2012.01.15 - 2012.02.29)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersMMType=1; UseClose=false; UseAdd=true; LotExponent=1.667; slip=3; Lots=0.01; LotsDigits=2; TakeProfit=23; PipStep=17; MaxTrades=10; UseEquityStop=false; TotalEquityRisk=15; UseTrailingStop=false; UseTimeOut=false; MaxTradeOpenHours=0;

Bars in test1980Ticks modelled1308219Modelling quality84.71%
Mismatched charts errors8




Initial deposit500.00



Total net profit477.37Gross profit991.67Gross loss-514.30
Profit factor1.93Expected payoff0.38

Absolute drawdown124.28Maximal drawdown224.61 (33.95%)Relative drawdown33.95% (224.61)

Total trades1267Short positions (won %)605 (70.08%)Long positions (won %)662 (72.05%)

Profit trades (% of total)901 (71.11%)Loss trades (% of total)366 (28.89%)
Largestprofit trade63.36loss trade-19.65
Averageprofit trade1.10loss trade-1.41
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)23 (5.86)consecutive losses (loss in money)7 (-41.81)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)92.66 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-72.37 (6)
Averageconsecutive wins4consecutive losses2

#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12012.02.01 10:15buy10.011.306160.000000.00000
22012.02.01 10:15modify10.011.306160.000001.30639
32012.02.01 10:17t/p10.011.306390.000001.306390.23500.23
42012.02.01 10:30buy20.011.306350.000000.00000
52012.02.01 10:30modify20.011.306350.000001.30658
62012.02.01 10:32t/p20.011.306580.000001.306580.23500.46
72012.02.01 10:45buy30.011.307670.000000.00000
82012.02.01 10:45modify30.011.307670.000001.30790
92012.02.01 10:57t/p30.011.307900.000001.307900.23500.69
102012.02.01 11:00sell40.011.307500.000000.00000
112012.02.01 11:00modify40.011.307500.000001.30727
122012.02.01 11:15sell50.011.310990.000000.00000
132012.02.01 11:15modify50.011.310990.000001.30902
142012.02.01 11:15modify40.011.307500.000001.30902
152012.02.01 11:30sell60.021.311420.000000.00000
162012.02.01 11:30modify60.021.311420.000001.31010
172012.02.01 11:30modify50.011.310990.000001.31010
182012.02.01 11:30modify40.011.307500.000001.31010
192012.02.01 11:45sell70.031.312380.000000.00000
202012.02.01 11:45modify70.031.312380.000001.31098
212012.02.01 11:45modify60.021.311420.000001.31098
222012.02.01 11:45modify50.011.310990.000001.31098
232012.02.01 11:45modify40.011.307500.000001.31098
242012.02.01 12:00sell80.051.314030.000000.00000
252012.02.01 12:00modify80.051.314030.000001.31216
262012.02.01 12:00modify70.031.312380.000001.31216
272012.02.01 12:00modify60.021.311420.000001.31216
282012.02.01 12:00modify50.011.310990.000001.31216
292012.02.01 12:00modify40.011.307500.000001.31216
302012.02.01 13:27t/p40.011.312160.000001.31216-4.66496.03
312012.02.01 13:27t/p50.011.312160.000001.31216-1.17494.86
322012.02.01 13:27t/p60.021.312160.000001.31216-1.48493.38
332012.02.01 13:27t/p70.031.312160.000001.312160.66494.04
342012.02.01 13:27t/p80.051.312160.000001.312169.35503.39
352012.02.01 13:30sell90.011.311720.000000.00000
362012.02.01 13:30modify90.011.311720.000001.31149
372012.02.01 13:45sell100.011.312820.000000.00000
382012.02.01 13:45modify100.011.312820.000001.31204
392012.02.01 13:45modify90.011.311720.000001.31204
402012.02.01 14:02t/p90.011.312040.000001.31204-0.32503.07
412012.02.01 14:02t/p100.011.312040.000001.312040.78503.85
422012.02.01 14:15sell110.011.312570.000000.00000
432012.02.01 14:15modify110.011.312570.000001.31234
442012.02.01 14:30sell120.011.314750.000000.00000
452012.02.01 14:30modify120.011.314750.000001.31343
462012.02.01 14:30modify110.011.312570.000001.31343
472012.02.01 14:45sell130.021.320030.000000.00000
482012.02.01 14:45modify130.021.320030.000001.31662
492012.02.01 14:45modify120.011.314750.000001.31662
502012.02.01 14:45modify110.011.312570.000001.31662
512012.02.01 16:12t/p110.011.316620.000001.31662-4.05499.80
522012.02.01 16:12t/p120.011.316620.000001.31662-1.87497.93
532012.02.01 16:12t/p130.021.316620.000001.316626.82504.75
542012.02.01 16:15sell140.011.315700.000000.00000
552012.02.01 16:15modify140.011.315700.000001.31547
562012.02.01 16:30sell150.011.316570.000000.00000
572012.02.01 16:30modify150.011.316570.000001.31591
582012.02.01 16:30modify140.011.315700.000001.31591
592012.02.01 17:02t/p140.011.315910.000001.31591-0.21504.54
602012.02.01 17:02t/p150.011.315910.000001.315910.66505.20
612012.02.01 17:15buy160.011.319440.000000.00000
622012.02.01 17:15modify160.011.319440.000001.31967
632012.02.01 17:30buy170.011.316860.000000.00000
642012.02.01 17:30modify170.011.316860.000001.31838
652012.02.01 17:30modify160.011.319440.000001.31838
662012.02.01 17:51t/p160.011.318380.000001.31838-1.06504.14
672012.02.01 17:51t/p170.011.318380.000001.318381.52505.66
682012.02.01 18:00buy180.011.319910.000000.00000
692012.02.01 18:00modify180.011.319910.000001.32014
702012.02.01 18:01t/p180.011.320140.000001.320140.23505.89
712012.02.01 18:15buy190.011.320860.000000.00000
722012.02.01 18:15modify190.011.320860.000001.32109
732012.02.01 18:30buy200.011.319370.000000.00000
742012.02.01 18:30modify200.011.319370.000001.32035
752012.02.01 18:30modify190.011.320860.000001.32035
762012.02.01 18:35t/p190.011.320350.000001.32035-0.51505.38
772012.02.01 18:35t/p200.011.320350.000001.320350.98506.36
782012.02.01 18:45buy210.011.319890.000000.00000
792012.02.01 18:45modify210.011.319890.000001.32012
802012.02.01 18:45t/p210.011.320120.000001.320120.23506.59
812012.02.01 19:00buy220.011.320270.000000.00000
822012.02.01 19:00modify220.011.320270.000001.32050
832012.02.01 19:12t/p220.011.320500.000001.320500.23506.82
842012.02.01 19:15buy230.011.320410.000000.00000
852012.02.01 19:15modify230.011.320410.000001.32064
862012.02.01 19:17t/p230.011.320640.000001.320640.23507.05
872012.02.01 19:30sell240.011.319740.000000.00000
882012.02.01 19:30modify240.011.319740.000001.31951
892012.02.01 19:30t/p240.011.319510.000001.319510.23507.28
902012.02.01 19:45sell250.011.318350.000000.00000
912012.02.01 19:45modify250.011.318350.000001.31812
922012.02.01 19:47t/p250.011.318120.000001.318120.23507.51
932012.02.01 20:00buy260.011.318470.000000.00000
942012.02.01 20:00modify260.011.318470.000001.31870
952012.02.01 20:04t/p260.011.318700.000001.318700.23507.74
962012.02.01 20:15buy270.011.319260.000000.00000
972012.02.01 20:15modify270.011.319260.000001.31949
982012.02.01 20:21t/p270.011.319490.000001.319490.23507.97
992012.02.01 20:30sell280.011.318020.000000.00000
1002012.02.01 20:30modify280.011.318020.000001.31779
1012012.02.01 20:43t/p280.011.317790.000001.317790.23508.20
1022012.02.01 20:45sell290.011.316610.000000.00000
1032012.02.01 20:45modify290.011.316610.000001.31638
1042012.02.01 20:52t/p290.011.316380.000001.316380.23508.43
1052012.02.01 21:00sell300.011.316590.000000.00000
1062012.02.01 21:00modify300.011.316590.000001.31636
1072012.02.01 21:08t/p300.011.316360.000001.316360.23508.66
1082012.02.01 21:15sell310.011.316080.000000.00000
1092012.02.01 21:15modify310.011.316080.000001.31585
1102012.02.01 21:30sell320.011.316830.000000.00000
1112012.02.01 21:30modify320.011.316830.000001.31623
1122012.02.01 21:30modify310.011.316080.000001.31623
1132012.02.01 21:46t/p310.011.316230.000001.31623-0.15508.51
1142012.02.01 21:46t/p320.011.316230.000001.316230.60509.11
1152012.02.01 22:00sell330.011.315580.000000.00000
1162012.02.01 22:00modify330.011.315580.000001.31535
1172012.02.01 22:15sell340.011.316050.000000.00000
1182012.02.01 22:15modify340.011.316050.000001.31559
1192012.02.01 22:15modify330.011.315580.000001.31559
1202012.02.01 22:22t/p330.011.315590.000001.31559-0.01509.10
1212012.02.01 22:22t/p340.011.315590.000001.315590.46509.56
1222012.02.01 22:30sell350.011.315670.000000.00000
1232012.02.01 22:30modify350.011.315670.000001.31544
1242012.02.01 22:38t/p350.011.315440.000001.315440.23509.79
1252012.02.01 22:45buy360.011.316080.000000.00000
1262012.02.01 22:45modify360.011.316080.000001.31631
1272012.02.01 22:45t/p360.011.316310.000001.316310.23510.02
1282012.02.01 23:00sell370.011.315090.000000.00000
1292012.02.01 23:00modify370.011.315090.000001.31486
1302012.02.01 23:15sell380.011.315720.000000.00000
1312012.02.01 23:15modify380.011.315720.000001.31518
1322012.02.01 23:15modify370.011.315090.000001.31518
1332012.02.01 23:30sell390.021.315930.000000.00000
1342012.02.01 23:30modify390.021.315930.000001.31544
1352012.02.01 23:30modify380.011.315720.000001.31544
1362012.02.01 23:30modify370.011.315090.000001.31544
1372012.02.01 23:45sell400.031.316200.000000.00000
1382012.02.01 23:45modify400.031.316200.000001.31567
1392012.02.01 23:45modify390.021.315930.000001.31567
1402012.02.01 23:45modify380.011.315720.000001.31567
1412012.02.01 23:45modify370.011.315090.000001.31567
1422012.02.02 00:15sell410.051.316540.000000.00000
1432012.02.02 00:15modify410.051.316540.000001.31593
1442012.02.02 00:15modify400.031.316200.000001.31593
1452012.02.02 00:15modify390.021.315930.000001.31593
1462012.02.02 00:15modify380.011.315720.000001.31593
1472012.02.02 00:15modify370.011.315090.000001.31593
1482012.02.02 01:00sell420.081.316960.000000.00000
1492012.02.02 01:00modify420.081.316960.000001.31625
1502012.02.02 01:00modify410.051.316540.000001.31625
1512012.02.02 01:00modify400.031.316200.000001.31625
1522012.02.02 01:00modify390.021.315930.000001.31625
1532012.02.02 01:00modify380.011.315720.000001.31625
1542012.02.02 01:00modify370.011.315090.000001.31625
1552012.02.02 02:15sell430.131.317140.000000.00000
1562012.02.02 02:15modify430.131.317140.000001.31651
1572012.02.02 02:15modify420.081.316960.000001.31651
1582012.02.02 02:15modify410.051.316540.000001.31651
1592012.02.02 02:15modify400.031.316200.000001.31651
1602012.02.02 02:15modify390.021.315930.000001.31651
1612012.02.02 02:15modify380.011.315720.000001.31651
1622012.02.02 02:15modify370.011.315090.000001.31651
1632012.02.02 02:45sell440.211.318660.000000.00000
1642012.02.02 02:45modify440.211.318660.000001.31726
1652012.02.02 02:45modify430.131.317140.000001.31726
1662012.02.02 02:45modify420.081.316960.000001.31726
1672012.02.02 02:45modify410.051.316540.000001.31726
1682012.02.02 02:45modify400.031.316200.000001.31726
1692012.02.02 02:45modify390.021.315930.000001.31726
1702012.02.02 02:45modify380.011.315720.000001.31726
1712012.02.02 02:45modify370.011.315090.000001.31726
1722012.02.02 03:15sell450.361.319330.000000.00000
1732012.02.02 03:15modify450.361.319330.000001.31799
1742012.02.02 03:15modify440.211.318660.000001.31799
1752012.02.02 03:15modify430.131.317140.000001.31799
1762012.02.02 03:15modify420.081.316960.000001.31799
1772012.02.02 03:15modify410.051.316540.000001.31799
1782012.02.02 03:15modify400.031.316200.000001.31799
1792012.02.02 03:15modify390.021.315930.000001.31799
1802012.02.02 03:15modify380.011.315720.000001.31799
1812012.02.02 03:15modify370.011.315090.000001.31799
1822012.02.02 03:46t/p370.011.317990.000001.31799-2.99507.03
1832012.02.02 03:46t/p380.011.317990.000001.31799-2.36504.68
1842012.02.02 03:46t/p390.021.317990.000001.31799-4.29500.38
1852012.02.02 03:46t/p400.031.317990.000001.31799-5.63494.75
1862012.02.02 03:46t/p410.051.317990.000001.31799-7.25487.50
1872012.02.02 03:46t/p420.081.317990.000001.31799-8.24479.26
1882012.02.02 03:46t/p430.131.317990.000001.31799-11.05468.21
1892012.02.02 03:46t/p440.211.317990.000001.3179914.07482.28
1902012.02.02 03:46t/p450.361.317990.000001.3179948.24530.52
1912012.02.02 04:00buy460.011.318550.000000.00000
1922012.02.02 04:00modify460.011.318550.000001.31878
1932012.02.02 04:15buy470.011.317930.000000.00000
1942012.02.02 04:15modify470.011.317930.000001.31847
1952012.02.02 04:15modify460.011.318550.000001.31847
1962012.02.02 04:21t/p460.011.318470.000001.31847-0.08530.44
1972012.02.02 04:21t/p470.011.318470.000001.318470.54530.98
1982012.02.02 04:30buy480.011.318640.000000.00000
1992012.02.02 04:30modify480.011.318640.000001.31887
2002012.02.02 04:45buy490.011.318060.000000.00000
2012012.02.02 04:45modify490.011.318060.000001.31858
2022012.02.02 04:45modify480.011.318640.000001.31858
2032012.02.02 05:00t/p480.011.318580.000001.31858-0.06530.92
2042012.02.02 05:00t/p490.011.318580.000001.318580.52531.44
2052012.02.02 05:15buy500.011.319070.000000.00000
2062012.02.02 05:15modify500.011.319070.000001.31930
2072012.02.02 05:30buy510.011.318400.000000.00000
2082012.02.02 05:30modify510.011.318400.000001.31897
2092012.02.02 05:30modify500.011.319070.000001.31897
2102012.02.02 06:15buy520.021.318010.000000.00000
2112012.02.02 06:15modify520.021.318010.000001.31860
2122012.02.02 06:15modify510.011.318400.000001.31860
2132012.02.02 06:15modify500.011.319070.000001.31860
2142012.02.02 06:45buy530.031.317000.000000.00000
2152012.02.02 06:45modify530.031.317000.000001.31801
2162012.02.02 06:45modify520.021.318010.000001.31801
2172012.02.02 06:45modify510.011.318400.000001.31801
2182012.02.02 06:45modify500.011.319070.000001.31801
2192012.02.02 07:00buy540.051.316680.000000.00000
2202012.02.02 07:00modify540.051.316680.000001.31755
2212012.02.02 07:00modify530.031.317000.000001.31755
2222012.02.02 07:00modify520.021.318010.000001.31755
2232012.02.02 07:00modify510.011.318400.000001.31755
2242012.02.02 07:00modify500.011.319070.000001.31755
2252012.02.02 07:45buy550.081.316410.000000.00000
2262012.02.02 07:45modify550.081.316410.000001.31719
2272012.02.02 07:45modify540.051.316680.000001.31719
2282012.02.02 07:45modify530.031.317000.000001.31719
2292012.02.02 07:45modify520.021.318010.000001.31719
2302012.02.02 07:45modify510.011.318400.000001.31719
2312012.02.02 07:45modify500.011.319070.000001.31719
2322012.02.02 07:56t/p500.011.317190.000001.31719-1.88529.56
2332012.02.02 07:56t/p510.011.317190.000001.31719-1.21528.35
2342012.02.02 07:56t/p520.021.317190.000001.31719-1.64526.71
2352012.02.02 07:56t/p530.031.317190.000001.317190.57527.28
2362012.02.02 07:56t/p540.051.317190.000001.317192.55529.83
2372012.02.02 07:56t/p550.081.317190.000001.317196.24536.07
2382012.02.02 08:00buy560.011.317360.000000.00000
2392012.02.02 08:00modify560.011.317360.000001.31759
2402012.02.02 08:12t/p560.011.317590.000001.317590.23536.30
2412012.02.02 08:15buy570.011.317520.000000.00000
2422012.02.02 08:15modify570.011.317520.000001.31775
2432012.02.02 08:20t/p570.011.317750.000001.317750.23536.53
2442012.02.02 08:30buy580.011.318380.000000.00000
2452012.02.02 08:30modify580.011.318380.000001.31861
2462012.02.02 08:45buy590.011.317270.000000.00000
2472012.02.02 08:45modify590.011.317270.000001.31806
2482012.02.02 08:45modify580.011.318380.000001.31806
2492012.02.02 09:15buy600.021.316910.000000.00000
2502012.02.02 09:15modify600.021.316910.000001.31760
2512012.02.02 09:15modify590.011.317270.000001.31760
2522012.02.02 09:15modify580.011.318380.000001.31760
2532012.02.02 09:25t/p580.011.317600.000001.31760-0.78535.75
2542012.02.02 09:25t/p590.011.317600.000001.317600.33536.08
2552012.02.02 09:25t/p600.021.317600.000001.317601.38537.46
2562012.02.02 09:30buy610.011.318070.000000.00000
2572012.02.02 09:30modify610.011.318070.000001.31830
2582012.02.02 09:33t/p610.011.318300.000001.318300.23537.69
2592012.02.02 09:45buy620.011.318240.000000.00000
2602012.02.02 09:45modify620.011.318240.000001.31847
2612012.02.02 09:59t/p620.011.318470.000001.318470.23537.92
2622012.02.02 10:00buy630.011.318520.000000.00000
2632012.02.02 10:00modify630.011.318520.000001.31875
2642012.02.02 10:15buy640.011.315050.000000.00000
2652012.02.02 10:15modify640.011.315050.000001.31702
2662012.02.02 10:15modify630.011.318520.000001.31702
2672012.02.02 10:30buy650.021.314390.000000.00000
2682012.02.02 10:30modify650.021.314390.000001.31582
2692012.02.02 10:30modify640.011.315050.000001.31582
2702012.02.02 10:30modify630.011.318520.000001.31582
2712012.02.02 10:44t/p630.011.315820.000001.31582-2.70535.22
2722012.02.02 10:44t/p640.011.315820.000001.315820.77535.99
2732012.02.02 10:44t/p650.021.315820.000001.315822.86538.85
2742012.02.02 10:45buy660.011.315940.000000.00000
2752012.02.02 10:45modify660.011.315940.000001.31617
2762012.02.02 11:00buy670.011.313820.000000.00000
2772012.02.02 11:00modify670.011.313820.000001.31511
2782012.02.02 11:00modify660.011.315940.000001.31511
2792012.02.02 11:15buy680.021.313060.000000.00000
2802012.02.02 11:15modify680.021.313060.000001.31420
2812012.02.02 11:15modify670.011.313820.000001.31420
2822012.02.02 11:15modify660.011.315940.000001.31420
2832012.02.02 11:32t/p660.011.314200.000001.31420-1.74537.11
2842012.02.02 11:32t/p670.011.314200.000001.314200.38537.49
2852012.02.02 11:32t/p680.021.314200.000001.314202.28539.77
2862012.02.02 11:45sell690.011.313090.00000
 

hi hansh, im using this robot om demo but i cant set the lot size, can u tell me please, how can i change the lot size.

i want to run it on live acc with 200$ can i use it there with 0.01 lot ? if yes so please tell me how can i chage the lot size,

thank u.

...Rehan... iflyonthesky@yahoo.com

[Deleted]  

Hi, can you please send me the latest version to my email. I have tried your ea in live, its working fine, but need to discuss . Please send me to hideararun@gmail.com

Thank you.

[Deleted]  

do we have to maintain any time frame like 30 mins or 4 hour.

do we need to change any inputs for 4 digit broker and 5 digit broker.

can anyone explain the specifications please.

 
A backtest on EUR/USD shows a poor performance.
 

Hi,

has anyone tried the adaptive scalper on an FXCM account? 

1...678910111213
New comment