Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 4
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HansH
I know that you do not put much faith in backtesting, but I backtested the EA without altering the default values, and got very good results in H4 and GBPUSD. I am certain that the time factor is not correct. (I live in Denver Co, USA.) I am certainly interested in the Premium version, so can you please tell me how I can purchase this? I did not see a link on how to do so. Also, I wonder if you can please send me your e-mail address. I have an idea that might interest you. My e-mail is kelvinrice@cs.com
Regards
Hi,
I post you.
Greetings Hans,
Please let me know once the premium version is ready.
Demo account test below: http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/http://forextech.mt4stats.com/
Best regards,
Marc Forextech
Mrodri.rod@gmail.com
Forextch@gmail.com
look into the messages ...
Greetings Hans,
Please let me know once the premium version is ready.
Demo account test below: http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/http://forextech.mt4stats.com/
Best regards,
Marc Forextech
Mrodri.rod@gmail.com
Forextch@gmail.com
hansH:
...Ich trade selbst mit der Premium-Version - und zwar sehr erfolgreich....
Hallo Hans,
was meinst Du damit? Ist das nicht die Version, die Du benutzst? Wo liegt dann der Unterschied? Kann man die irgendwo sehen/kaufen?
MfG,
GM
Hi GM,
the demo version is a standard version, the premium version is better.
I am a trader and a coder - so, buy and trade.
Best regards,
hansH.
(Die Demo-Version ist eine abgespeckte Version, die Premium-Version allerdings besser. Die Frage nach dem "sehen können" erübrigt sich ja wohl. Oder?! )
Thanks Hans,
but this was my question: what is better in the premium version? Better entry controlling, additional trend detection, something else? OK, premium is not free, but exactly this point is what I'm asking about. If it's better, maybe it will be interesting for me. Können wir darüber sprechen? ;-)
Gruß,
GM
Premium hat erweiterte Filter, visuelle Kontrolle und wird ständig überarbeitet und dem Markt angepaßt. Meine Premium-Version wenden viele Trader erfolgreich an ...
Hi Hans,
Thanks for this system you are sharing here.
I test it on live acct today 25-8-10 it was good. (see report below only trades taken at 7.00)
However i am not sure if i used the correct time settings.
I trade with prime4x (+3 GMT sever time)
I used;
Start time - 7
End time - 12
Close Time - 20
ZD - 0
Mapos - 1
mmtyp - 0
I hope my settings are correct.
I also had to do partial close of profit manually
I wish you can add a kind of trade manager that can be set to do partial close of lots as the trade progress in profit.
Thanks once more you are a guru
Hi,
try these settings: StartTime=4 (GermanTime=7), EndTime=9, ClosingTime=17 .
Best regards and good night, hansH.
Hi, hansH
In general, trading times are StartTime=7, EndTime=12, ClosingTime=20 (Germany Time). In Germany now is Summer Time (GMT+2) Link
Then if user's MT4 clock is GMT+3 (as in my case), trading times must be: StartTime=8, EndTime=13, ClosingTime=21. Correct me if I am wrong.Best regards, kompira
Hi Hans,
Thanks for this system you are sharing here.
I test it on live acct today 25-8-10 it was good. (see report below only trades taken at 7.00)
However i am not sure if i used the correct time settings.
I trade with prime4x (+3 GMT sever time)
I used;
Start time - 7
End time - 12
Close Time - 20
ZD - 0
Mapos - 1
mmtyp - 0
I hope my settings are correct.
I also had to do partial close of profit manually
I wish you can add a kind of trade manager that can be set to do partial close of lots as the trade progress in profit.
Thanks once more you are a guru
Hi,
try these settings: StartTime=4 (GermanTime=7), EndTime=9, ClosingTime=17 .
Best regards and good night, hansH.
Hi, hansH
In general, trading times are StartTime=7, EndTime=12, ClosingTime=20 (Germany Time). In Germany now is Summer Time (GMT+2) Link
Then if user's MT4 clock is GMT+3 (as in my case), trading times must be: StartTime=8, EndTime=13, ClosingTime=21. Correct me if I am wrong.Best regards, kompira
Hi kompira,
may be. Best is looking at my statement 2010 August 24, 14:18. Search the statement prices at 05:00. If you find these prices at 08:00 in your chart then the StartTime=8.
Thanks and best regards,
hansH.
Hi hansh
You can send me details of premium version of earlyTopProrate and earlyOpenTrend. Because i downloaded the demo version but not working on Liteforex.
my email is quadri@lagosgist.com
you advise is welcome!
Thanks
Hi hansh
You can send me details of premium version of earlyTopProrate and earlyOpenTrend. Because i downloaded the demo version but not working on Liteforex.
my email is quadri@lagosgist.com
you advise is welcome!
Thanks
Hi,
I thank you for your interest. More information I will send by email.
Hi, I changed my settings to 4 - 9 - 17 as recommended. But when i compared my trades of 27th to those of 'crashtestdummy', I see that i have more wrong trades, the result of which was i big loss in my acct. See result below:
I want to ask if my bad trades was as a result of time settings or demo version.
Note that the following trades were wrong:
EURUSD - SELL instead of BUY
USDJPY - SELL instead of BUY
USDCHF - SELL instead of BUY
EURJPY - SELL instead of BUY
All these 4 pairs went the wrong way any my trades closed in a loss at 17hrs MT4 time (+3 GMT).
Please contact me on how to get the premium version (ehisimafidon@gmail.com)
Hey Hans,
I hope all is well. How do I get the money management to work on this EA?
Lots size .50 is way to much on smaller balances. I was able to re-write the lots size manually via the MQ4 code however I'd really like for the EA to decide which lot size is best via the MM. Can you explain in more detail the money management feature & what I need to do to turn it on???
Will the advance version trade Micro Lots?
When are you going to make the advance version avail for purchase?
Let me know once the advance version is ready for purchase.
Kind regards,
Marco Rod
Mrodri.rod@gmail.com
Forextch@gmail.com