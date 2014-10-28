Experts: earlyTopProrate - page 4

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kelvinrice:

HansH

I know that you do not put much faith in backtesting, but I backtested the EA without altering the default values, and got very good results in H4 and GBPUSD. I am certain that the time factor is not correct. (I live in Denver Co, USA.) I am certainly interested in the Premium version, so can you please tell me how I can purchase this? I did not see a link on how to do so. Also, I wonder if you can please send me your e-mail address. I have an idea that might interest you. My e-mail is kelvinrice@cs.com

Regards




Hi,

I post you.

 
Mrodri:

Greetings Hans,

Please let me know once the premium version is ready.

Demo account test below: http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/

http://forextech.mt4stats.com/


Best regards,

Marc Forextech

Mrodri.rod@gmail.com

Forextch@gmail.com




look into the messages ...
Mrodri:

Greetings Hans,

Please let me know once the premium version is ready.

Demo account test below: http://mrodri.mt4stats.com/

http://forextech.mt4stats.com/


Best regards,

Marc Forextech

Mrodri.rod@gmail.com

Forextch@gmail.com



 
GeMeL:
hansH:
GeMeL:

hansH:

...Ich trade selbst mit der Premium-Version - und zwar sehr erfolgreich....


Hallo Hans,

was meinst Du damit? Ist das nicht die Version, die Du benutzst? Wo liegt dann der Unterschied? Kann man die irgendwo sehen/kaufen?

MfG,

GM


Hi GM,

the demo version is a standard version, the premium version is better.

I am a trader and a coder - so, buy and trade.

Best regards,

hansH.

(Die Demo-Version ist eine abgespeckte Version, die Premium-Version allerdings besser. Die Frage nach dem "sehen können" erübrigt sich ja wohl. Oder?! )


Thanks Hans,

but this was my question: what is better in the premium version? Better entry controlling, additional trend detection, something else? OK, premium is not free, but exactly this point is what I'm asking about. If it's better, maybe it will be interesting for me. Können wir darüber sprechen? ;-)

Gruß,

GM


Premium hat erweiterte Filter, visuelle Kontrolle und wird ständig überarbeitet und dem Markt angepaßt. Meine Premium-Version wenden viele Trader erfolgreich an ...
[Deleted]  
hansH:
ehis:

Hi Hans,

Thanks for this system you are sharing here.

I test it on live acct today 25-8-10 it was good. (see report below only trades taken at 7.00)

However i am not sure if i used the correct time settings.

I trade with prime4x (+3 GMT sever time)

I used;

Start time - 7

End time - 12

Close Time - 20

ZD - 0

Mapos - 1

mmtyp - 0

I hope my settings are correct.

I also had to do partial close of profit manually

I wish you can add a kind of trade manager that can be set to do partial close of lots as the trade progress in profit.

Thanks once more you are a guru

Prime Forex Investment LLC

Account: 75825 Name: Ehis Imafidon Currency: USD 2010 August 25, 22:07
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
13400408 2010.08.24 22:50 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.5433 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 05:47 1.5440 0.00 0.00 0.00 14.00
13405004 2010.08.25 01:30 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.2636 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 14:03 1.2633 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.00
13406317 2010.08.25 07:00 sell 0.30 usdchf 1.0316 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 18:26 1.0283 0.00 0.00 0.00 96.28
13406319 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.50 audusd 0.8851 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 0.8798 0.00 0.00 0.00 -265.00
13406320 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.30 usdjpy 84.41 0.00 0.00 2010.08.25 18:26 84.62 0.00 0.00 0.00 74.45
13406321 2010.08.25 07:00 sell 0.50 usdcad 1.0593 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 1.0630 0.00 0.00 0.00 -174.04
13406324 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.25 gbpusd 1.5431 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 18:27 1.5448 0.00 0.00 0.00 42.50
13406446 2010.08.25 07:33 sell 0.30 nzdusd 0.7018 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 18:25 0.6977 0.00 0.00 0.00 123.00
13411121 2010.08.25 18:05 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.5431 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 18:17 1.5441 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
13411242 2010.08.25 07:33 sell 0.20 nzdusd 0.7018 0.6993 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 0.6980 0.00 0.00 0.00 76.00
13411245 2010.08.25 07:00 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.0316 1.0300 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 1.0275 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.81
13411250 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.20 usdjpy 84.41 84.41 0.00 2010.08.25 20:00 84.49 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.94
13411263 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.25 gbpusd 1.5431 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 1.5459 0.00 0.00 0.00 70.00
0.00 0.00 0.00 181.94
Closed P/L: 181.94
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 181.94 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 350.31 Equity: 4 350.31 Free Margin: 4 350.31


Hi,

try these settings: StartTime=4 (GermanTime=7), EndTime=9, ClosingTime=17 .

Best regards and good night, hansH.


Hi, hansH

In general, trading times are StartTime=7, EndTime=12, ClosingTime=20 (Germany Time). In Germany now is Summer Time (GMT+2) Link

Then if user's MT4 clock is GMT+3 (as in my case), trading times must be: StartTime=8, EndTime=13, ClosingTime=21. Correct me if I am wrong.

Best regards, kompira
 
kompira:
hansH:
ehis:

Hi Hans,

Thanks for this system you are sharing here.

I test it on live acct today 25-8-10 it was good. (see report below only trades taken at 7.00)

However i am not sure if i used the correct time settings.

I trade with prime4x (+3 GMT sever time)

I used;

Start time - 7

End time - 12

Close Time - 20

ZD - 0

Mapos - 1

mmtyp - 0

I hope my settings are correct.

I also had to do partial close of profit manually

I wish you can add a kind of trade manager that can be set to do partial close of lots as the trade progress in profit.

Thanks once more you are a guru

Prime Forex Investment LLC

Account: 75825 Name: Ehis Imafidon Currency: USD 2010 August 25, 22:07
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
13400408 2010.08.24 22:50 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.5433 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 05:47 1.5440 0.00 0.00 0.00 14.00
13405004 2010.08.25 01:30 sell 0.20 eurusd 1.2636 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 14:03 1.2633 0.00 0.00 0.00 6.00
13406317 2010.08.25 07:00 sell 0.30 usdchf 1.0316 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 18:26 1.0283 0.00 0.00 0.00 96.28
13406319 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.50 audusd 0.8851 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 0.8798 0.00 0.00 0.00 -265.00
13406320 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.30 usdjpy 84.41 0.00 0.00 2010.08.25 18:26 84.62 0.00 0.00 0.00 74.45
13406321 2010.08.25 07:00 sell 0.50 usdcad 1.0593 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 1.0630 0.00 0.00 0.00 -174.04
13406324 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.25 gbpusd 1.5431 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 18:27 1.5448 0.00 0.00 0.00 42.50
13406446 2010.08.25 07:33 sell 0.30 nzdusd 0.7018 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 18:25 0.6977 0.00 0.00 0.00 123.00
13411121 2010.08.25 18:05 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.5431 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 18:17 1.5441 0.00 0.00 0.00 20.00
13411242 2010.08.25 07:33 sell 0.20 nzdusd 0.7018 0.6993 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 0.6980 0.00 0.00 0.00 76.00
13411245 2010.08.25 07:00 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.0316 1.0300 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 1.0275 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.81
13411250 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.20 usdjpy 84.41 84.41 0.00 2010.08.25 20:00 84.49 0.00 0.00 0.00 18.94
13411263 2010.08.25 07:00 buy 0.25 gbpusd 1.5431 0.0000 0.0000 2010.08.25 20:00 1.5459 0.00 0.00 0.00 70.00
0.00 0.00 0.00 181.94
Closed P/L: 181.94
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 181.94 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 350.31 Equity: 4 350.31 Free Margin: 4 350.31


Hi,

try these settings: StartTime=4 (GermanTime=7), EndTime=9, ClosingTime=17 .

Best regards and good night, hansH.


Hi, hansH

In general, trading times are StartTime=7, EndTime=12, ClosingTime=20 (Germany Time). In Germany now is Summer Time (GMT+2) Link

Then if user's MT4 clock is GMT+3 (as in my case), trading times must be: StartTime=8, EndTime=13, ClosingTime=21. Correct me if I am wrong.

Best regards, kompira


Hi kompira,

may be. Best is looking at my statement 2010 August 24, 14:18. Search the statement prices at 05:00. If you find these prices at 08:00 in your chart then the StartTime=8.

Thanks and best regards,

hansH.

 
Currency: EUR 2010 August 27, 18:30
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
41426956 2010.08.27 08:31 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.55158 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.27 18:00 1.55070 0.00 0.00 0.00 13.82
41430499 2010.08.27 05:01 buy 0.10 nzdusd 0.70579 0.70829 0.00000 2010.08.27 18:00 0.71111 0.00 0.00 0.00 41.78
41427158 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.30 eurgbp 0.81985 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.27 18:00 0.82104 0.00 0.00 0.00 43.48
41430076 2010.08.27 05:01 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70579 0.70579 0.00000 2010.08.27 15:08 0.71094 0.00 0.00 0.00 80.63
41428863 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.10 usdchf 1.02445 1.02445 0.00000 2010.08.27 15:08 1.02445 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41419545 2010.08.27 05:00 sell 0.50 usdcad 1.05681 0.00000 1.05681 2010.08.27 15:07 1.05681 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41419673 2010.08.27 05:01 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70579 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.27 15:03 0.70830 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.44
41419573 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.27269 0.00000 1.27269 2010.08.27 15:02 1.27269 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41427391 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.20 usdchf 1.02445 1.02445 0.00000 2010.08.27 14:26 1.02954 0.00 0.00 0.00 77.95
41427109 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.20 audusd 0.88764 0.88764 0.00000 2010.08.27 14:02 0.88764 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41419575 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.20 usdchf 1.02445 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.27 14:00 1.02737 0.00 0.00 0.00 44.77
41425602 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.30 eurjpy 107.798 107.798 0.000 2010.08.27 13:58 107.798 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41425468 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.30 usdjpy 84.703 84.703 0.000 2010.08.27 13:57 84.703 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41419579 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.20 eurgbp 0.81985 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.27 13:55 0.82225 0.00 0.00 0.00 58.38
41425771 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.10 audusd 0.88764 0.88764 0.00000 2010.08.27 13:53 0.89043 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.91
41425411 2010.08.27 08:31 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.55158 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.27 13:44 1.54889 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.14
41419597 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.20 audusd 0.88764 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.27 12:40 0.89027 0.00 0.00 0.00 41.33
41419567 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.20 eurjpy 107.798 0.000 0.000 2010.08.27 12:34 108.045 0.00 0.00 0.00 45.72
41419558 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.20 usdjpy 84.703 0.000 0.000 2010.08.27 12:31 84.957 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.07
41422076 2010.08.27 08:31 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.55158 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.27 12:30 1.54792 0.00 0.00 0.00 57.60
41419637 2010.08.27 05:00 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.55263 0.00000 1.55263 2010.08.27 08:17 1.55263 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41413918 2010.08.26 05:00 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.02888 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 18:00 1.02515 0.00 0.00 0.00 28.63
41411414 2010.08.26 05:00 sell 0.30 usdcad 1.05686 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 18:00 1.05609 0.00 0.00 0.00 17.21
41407243 2010.08.26 06:15 sell 0.30 usdjpy 84.685 0.000 0.000 2010.08.26 18:00 84.589 0.00 0.00 0.00 26.79
41411968 2010.08.26 06:05 buy 0.30 audusd 0.88880 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 18:00 0.88679 0.00 0.00 0.00 -47.45
41399108 2010.08.26 05:00 sell 0.50 eurgbp 0.81722 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 18:00 0.81806 0.00 0.00 0.00 -51.34
41406263 2010.08.26 05:00 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.02888 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 16:57 1.02530 0.00 0.00 0.00 27.49
41410617 2010.08.26 05:25 buy 0.30 nzdusd 0.70448 0.70448 0.00000 2010.08.26 15:05 0.70448 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41400041 2010.08.26 06:05 buy 0.20 audusd 0.88880 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 14:38 0.89123 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.10
41399116 2010.08.26 05:00 sell 0.20 usdcad 1.05686 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 14:11 1.05417 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.03
41402103 2010.08.26 05:00 buy 0.30 eurjpy 107.724 0.000 107.724 2010.08.26 14:02 107.724 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41399299 2010.08.26 05:25 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70448 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 13:42 0.70697 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.19
41402526 2010.08.26 07:53 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.27107 0.00000 1.27107 2010.08.26 13:32 1.27107 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41400292 2010.08.26 06:15 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.685 0.000 0.000 2010.08.26 12:11 84.432 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.23
41405533 2010.08.26 05:00 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.02888 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 11:16 1.02598 0.00 0.00 0.00 22.27
41399130 2010.08.26 05:00 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.02888 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 10:28 1.02639 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.18
41402266 2010.08.26 07:37 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.55497 0.00000 1.55497 2010.08.26 10:04 1.55497 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41399995 2010.08.26 05:00 buy 0.30 eurusd 1.27092 1.27092 0.00000 2010.08.26 07:53 1.27092 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41399979 2010.08.26 05:00 buy 0.30 gbpusd 1.55486 1.55486 0.00000 2010.08.26 07:37 1.55486 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41399104 2010.08.26 05:00 buy 0.20 eurjpy 107.724 0.000 0.000 2010.08.26 07:28 107.974 0.00 0.00 0.00 46.31
41399134 2010.08.26 05:00 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.27092 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 06:05 1.27339 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.79
41399126 2010.08.26 05:00 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.55486 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.26 06:05 1.55771 0.00 0.00 0.00 44.79
41380105 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.30 eurgbp 0.82010 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 18:00 0.81892 0.00 0.00 0.00 -43.23
41380316 2010.08.25 05:11 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.03090 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 18:00 1.02785 0.00 0.00 0.00 46.89
41379861 2010.08.25 08:00 buy 0.50 eurjpy 107.444 0.000 106.944 2010.08.25 14:09 106.944 0.00 0.00 0.00 -233.77
41383317 2010.08.25 09:37 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.26776 0.00000 1.26776 2010.08.25 14:02 1.26776 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41379431 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.30 usdjpy 84.307 84.307 0.000 2010.08.25 12:30 84.307 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41380107 2010.08.25 07:53 buy 0.30 gbpusd 1.54318 0.00000 1.54318 2010.08.25 10:36 1.54318 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41377078 2010.08.25 05:28 buy 0.50 usdcad 1.06155 0.00000 1.06155 2010.08.25 10:05 1.06155 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41379412 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.30 nzdusd 0.70200 0.70200 0.00000 2010.08.25 10:04 0.70200 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41380079 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.10 audusd 0.88414 0.88414 0.00000 2010.08.25 10:04 0.88414 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41379867 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.10 eurusd 1.26504 1.26754 0.00000 2010.08.25 09:37 1.26754 0.00 0.00 0.00 19.72
41377076 2010.08.25 05:11 sell 0.10 usdchf 1.03090 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:04 1.02809 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.52
41376600 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurgbp 0.82010 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:01 0.82256 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.81
41379584 2010.08.25 07:53 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.54318 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:01 1.54573 0.00 0.00 0.00 40.10
41379410 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 audusd 0.88414 0.88414 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:01 0.88919 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.44
41379511 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.26504 1.26504 0.00000 2010.08.25 08:00 1.26999 0.00 0.00 0.00 77.95
41379479 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.10 eurjpy 106.632 106.882 0.000 2010.08.25 08:00 107.354 0.00 0.00 0.00 67.25
41376590 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.54282 0.00000 1.54282 2010.08.25 07:53 1.54282 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41376620 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurusd 1.26504 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 07:51 1.26754 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.45
41378229 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurjpy 106.632 106.632 0.000 2010.08.25 07:51 107.137 0.00 0.00 0.00 94.27
41376595 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 usdjpy 84.307 0.000 0.000 2010.08.25 07:51 84.563 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.79
41376624 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70200 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 07:50 0.70451 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.64
41376605 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 audusd 0.88414 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 07:50 0.88677 0.00 0.00 0.00 41.53
41376602 2010.08.25 05:00 buy 0.20 eurjpy 106.632 0.000 0.000 2010.08.25 06:54 106.879 0.00 0.00 0.00 46.22
41376817 2010.08.25 05:11 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.03090 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.25 05:28 1.02867 0.00 0.00 0.00 34.31
41351026 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.50 eurgbp 0.81932 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 18:00 0.81971 0.00 0.00 0.00 23.79
41352771 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 1.54297 2010.08.24 18:00 1.54693 0.00 0.00 0.00 -31.23
41361483 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.10 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 18:00 84.141 0.00 0.00 0.00 2.44
41362254 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.30 nzdusd 0.70349 0.70349 0.00000 2010.08.24 18:00 0.70502 0.00 0.00 0.00 36.20
41350976 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70349 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 14:15 0.70628 0.00 0.00 0.00 43.97
41350992 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.26420 0.00000 1.26420 2010.08.24 14:03 1.26420 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41358448 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 14:02 0.87978 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.92
41358948 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 14:01 83.645 0.00 0.00 0.00 98.93
41350999 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.50 usdchf 1.04092 0.00000 1.04092 2010.08.24 13:24 1.04092 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41354503 2010.08.24 08:13 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.167 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:21 83.858 0.00 0.00 0.00 58.49
41358616 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.10 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:20 105.869 0.00 0.00 0.00 70.28
41357976 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.10 usdcad 1.05640 1.05890 0.00000 2010.08.24 12:19 1.06393 0.00 0.00 0.00 56.19
41354365 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.20 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 12:18 106.102 0.00 0.00 0.00 96.32
41353379 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 12:14 0.88234 0.00 0.00 0.00 79.30
41354155 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 usdcad 1.05640 1.05640 0.00000 2010.08.24 11:48 1.06146 0.00 0.00 0.00 75.59
41354103 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:13 84.196 0.00 0.00 0.00 69.61
41354065 2010.08.24 08:03 sell 0.20 eurjpy 106.613 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:11 106.297 0.00 0.00 0.00 59.46
41351053 2010.08.24 05:00 buy 0.20 usdcad 1.05640 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 08:04 1.05891 0.00 0.00 0.00 37.59
41352934 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:04 84.428 0.00 0.00 0.00 95.20
41352945 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.10 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 08:03 106.633 0.00 0.00 0.00 68.46
41351107 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 audusd 0.88734 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 07:44 0.88483 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.78
41352807 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:20 106.833 0.00 0.00 0.00 99.22
41350989 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 usdjpy 84.935 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:20 84.667 0.00 0.00 0.00 50.15
41351001 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 eurjpy 107.363 0.000 0.000 2010.08.24 07:17 107.108 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.62
41351728 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 07:16 1.53781 0.00 0.00 0.00 81.78
41350980 2010.08.24 05:00 sell 0.20 gbpusd 1.54297 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.24 06:01 1.54045 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.89
41339820 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.30 usdjpy 85.360 0.000 0.000 2010.08.23 19:48 85.207 0.00 0.00 0.00 42.53
41333088 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.50 eurgbp 0.81707 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.23 19:48 0.81582 0.00 0.00 0.00 -76.61
41339212 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.30 usdcad 1.04788 0.00000 1.04788 2010.08.23 19:48 1.05252 0.00 0.00 0.00 -104.41
41333764 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.30 usdchf 1.03336 0.00000 1.03336 2010.08.23 19:48 1.04041 0.00 0.00 0.00 -160.50
41341649 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.10 nzdusd 0.70692 0.70692 0.00000 2010.08.23 15:05 0.70692 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41341611 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.10 eurjpy 108.554 0.000 0.000 2010.08.23 14:26 108.012 0.00 0.00 0.00 50.18
41334600 2010.08.23 07:44 buy 0.50 gbpusd 1.55689 0.00000 1.55689 2010.08.23 13:46 1.55689 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41339218 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.10 audusd 0.89179 0.89179 0.00000 2010.08.23 13:38 0.89701 0.00 0.00 0.00 41.08
41341614 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.10 nzdusd 0.70692 0.70692 0.00000 2010.08.23 13:11 0.70965 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.51
41339211 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.10 nzdusd 0.70692 0.70692 0.00000 2010.08.23 13:09 0.70964 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.43
41341509 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.10 eurjpy 108.554 0.000 0.000 2010.08.23 13:09 108.141 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.19
41334519 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.10 eurjpy 108.554 0.000 0.000 2010.08.23 13:03 108.074 0.00 0.00 0.00 44.41
41333086 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.50 eurusd 1.27189 0.00000 1.27189 2010.08.23 11:58 1.27189 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41333057 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.20 usdjpy 85.360 0.000 0.000 2010.08.23 11:25 85.117 0.00 0.00 0.00 44.92
41338114 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.20 audusd 0.89179 0.89179 0.00000 2010.08.23 10:54 0.89674 0.00 0.00 0.00 77.92
41333048 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.20 usdcad 1.04788 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.23 10:53 1.04534 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.25
41333076 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.20 nzdusd 0.70692 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.23 10:53 0.70944 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.67
41333081 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.20 audusd 0.89179 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.23 10:08 0.89431 0.00 0.00 0.00 39.68
41334160 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.55689 1.55689 0.00000 2010.08.23 07:44 1.55689 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
41333067 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.20 eurjpy 108.554 0.000 0.000 2010.08.23 07:42 108.298 0.00 0.00 0.00 47.28
41333772 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.55689 1.55689 0.00000 2010.08.23 07:15 1.55962 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.47
41333054 2010.08.23 05:00 buy 0.20 gbpusd 1.55689 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.23 06:43 1.55970 0.00 0.00 0.00 44.15
41333059 2010.08.23 05:00 sell 0.20 usdchf 1.03336 0.00000 0.00000 2010.08.23 06:42 1.03050 0.00 0.00 0.00 43.63
0.00 0.00 0.00 3 143.86
Closed P/L: 3 143.86
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Size Item Price S / L T / P Market Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: 3 143.86 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 13 004.35 Equity: 13 004.35 Free Margin: 13 004.35
Details:
Gross Profit: 3 892.40 Gross Loss: 748.54 Total Net Profit: 3 143.86
Profit Factor: 5.20 Expected Payoff: 27.34
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 341.52 (3.26%) Relative Drawdown: 3.26% (341.52)
Total Trades: 115 Short Positions (won %): 45 (91.11%) Long Positions (won %): 70 (94.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 107 (93.04%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (6.96%)
Largest profit trade: 99.22 loss trade: -233.77
Average profit trade: 36.38 loss trade: -93.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 25 (1 408.92) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-341.52)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 408.92 (25) consecutive loss (count): -341.52 (3)
Average
[Deleted]  

Hi hansh

You can send me details of premium version of earlyTopProrate and earlyOpenTrend. Because i downloaded the demo version but not working on Liteforex.

my email is quadri@lagosgist.com

you advise is welcome!

Thanks

 
8267:

Hi hansh

You can send me details of premium version of earlyTopProrate and earlyOpenTrend. Because i downloaded the demo version but not working on Liteforex.

my email is quadri@lagosgist.com

you advise is welcome!

Thanks


Hi,

I thank you for your interest. More information I will send by email.

[Deleted]  

Hi, I changed my settings to 4 - 9 - 17 as recommended. But when i compared my trades of 27th to those of 'crashtestdummy', I see that i have more wrong trades, the result of which was i big loss in my acct. See result below:

I want to ask if my bad trades was as a result of time settings or demo version.

Note that the following trades were wrong:

EURUSD - SELL instead of BUY

USDJPY - SELL instead of BUY

USDCHF - SELL instead of BUY

EURJPY - SELL instead of BUY

All these 4 pairs went the wrong way any my trades closed in a loss at 17hrs MT4 time (+3 GMT).

Please contact me on how to get the premium version (ehisimafidon@gmail.com)

Account: 75825 Name: Ehis Imafidon Currency: USD 2010 August 27, 23:29
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
134310942010.08.27 04:00sell0.50eurusd1.27080.00000.00002010.08.27 17:001.27260.000.000.00-90.00
134310902010.08.27 04:00sell0.50usdjpy84.360.000.002010.08.27 17:0084.690.000.000.00-194.83
134310872010.08.27 04:00buy0.50audusd0.88570.00000.00002010.08.27 17:000.89020.000.000.00225.00
134311482010.08.27 04:14buy0.50nzdusd0.70450.00000.00002010.08.27 17:000.70510.000.000.0030.00
134310932010.08.27 04:00sell0.50usdcad1.05840.00000.00002010.08.27 17:001.06090.000.000.00-117.82
134310882010.08.27 04:00buy0.50eurgbp0.81890.00000.00002010.08.27 17:000.82170.000.000.00216.79
134310922010.08.27 04:00sell0.50gbpusd1.55200.00000.00002010.08.27 17:001.54870.000.000.00165.00
134311392010.08.27 04:13sell0.50usdchf1.02270.00000.00002010.08.27 17:001.02550.000.000.00-136.52
134310912010.08.27 04:00sell0.50eurjpy107.180.000.002010.08.27 17:00107.800.000.000.00-365.83
0.00 0.00 0.00 -268.21
Closed P/L: -268.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price
No transactions
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00
Closed Trade P/L: -268.21 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 430.53 Equity: 4 430.53 Free Margin: 4 430.53
[Deleted]  

Hey Hans,

I hope all is well. How do I get the money management to work on this EA?

Lots size .50 is way to much on smaller balances. I was able to re-write the lots size manually via the MQ4 code however I'd really like for the EA to decide which lot size is best via the MM. Can you explain in more detail the money management feature & what I need to do to turn it on???

Will the advance version trade Micro Lots?

When are you going to make the advance version avail for purchase?

Let me know once the advance version is ready for purchase.

Kind regards,

Marco Rod

Mrodri.rod@gmail.com

Forextch@gmail.com

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