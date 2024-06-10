50k dollars a month - page 34
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I know its not that easy, Cheers, I'm proud to see my fellow country mates killing the market too, power up Mzanzi, it all started with Shezi inspiring us, now we killing and following big foot step.
It is easy but not for me my friend. My targets are lower than that
I did this in just a month, just by using Elliot wave theory and 2 MA for determining the trend direction. Most of the profit came on the last week of the month, I had deposited some money just to increase the lot size, I wanted to see how far I could go about growing the account by increasing lot size. from $ 310.00 start up, everything manual trades, after such performance I became humble not to boast or show off my skills, I just observe and remain silent.
lol...drawdown 37-217%, you are real hero - kamikaze!)
Nice to read something from sane people. But I am afraid it will not stop all the BS flooding.
lol...drawdown 37-217%, you are real hero - kamikaze!)
Thanks man, but there are far better traders than me on this forum with who I have spoke before, those guys are traders who make some think like $ 20k, $ 50K and $ 78K just on one single trade. They open big lots/volume size such as 20, 40 or 80 per single trade, they are also very humble and rarely comments in the forum or even come online, unless you text them privately. I will not mention names in public.
Might I be frank...sanely please.
From my experience: Yes, I can teach someone to trade profitably.
Where is the proof? Show us your live account screenshot and stop telling us the teaching stories. Even if its a trading history also displaying the real account status.
Here is my screenshot. Where is yours?
Where is the proof? Show us your live account screenshot and stop telling us the teaching stories. Even if its a trading history also displaying the real account status.
Here is my screenshot. Where is yours?
Good statement Guufuj -
Never share your link with Live Acc data
(especially not at Forex Factory),
but one photo will not kill you.
Good statement Guufuj -
Never share your link with Live Acc data
(especially not at Forex Factory),
but one photo will not kill you.
Thanks man for that. I tried to hide my MT4 User ID at the top. I thought that's fine.
Thanks again my friend, i was trying to show all these talkative people always telling us about history in this trading business. We need the live account proof here, then you can talk.
Cheers Man
Guufuj
Thanks man for that. I tried to hide my MT4 User ID at the top. I thought that's fine.
Thanks again my friend, i was trying to show all these talkative people always telling us about history in this trading business. We need the live account proof here, then you can talk.
Cheers Man
Guufuj
Screaming through the jungle about nothing and with nothing in hand.
Screaming through the jungle about nothing and with nothing in hand.
Confirmation of $20 000/month. From 06-03-2018 to Today
Cheers
Guufuj