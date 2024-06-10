50k dollars a month - page 34

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Chris Mukengeshayi:

I know its not that easy, Cheers, I'm proud to see my fellow country mates killing the market too, power up Mzanzi, it all started with Shezi inspiring us, now we killing and following big foot step.

It is easy but not for me my friend. My targets are lower than that

 
Chris Mukengeshayi:

I did this in just a month, just by using Elliot wave theory and 2 MA for determining the trend direction. Most of the profit came on the last week of the month, I had deposited some money just to increase the lot size, I wanted to see how far I could go about growing the account by increasing lot size. from $ 310.00 start up, everything manual trades, after such performance I became humble not to boast or show off my skills, I just observe and remain silent.


lol...drawdown 37-217%, you are real hero - kamikaze!)

[Deleted]  
Alain Verleyen:
Nice to read something from sane people. But I am afraid it will not stop all the BS flooding.
Might I be frank...sanely please.
It's stated in many places that approximately 95% of traders lose. Read somewhere recently that 95% of EAs fail to reach performance targets. Of it's exact truth I'm uncertain.
But this I am certain of....
Most of these traders use methods and analytical approaches that have been used for yeas. Even decades. A guy says, "I can teach you how to trade profitably." Not so. You can't teach anyone how to trade profitably. You may teach one all the trading terms. You may teach one how to navigate the trading platform. You may teach one all about deviation and moving averages. None of this is teaching one how to trade profitably. Trading profitably consistently is at least 80% psychological. No one can teach you that. It must be developed and honed in the trader's psyche by self. 
Guys have been pitching how they can make the "average Joe" into a profitable trader for many decades. None of this has happened and nor will it. Only the trader can conquer and manage the greed and fear found in trading for themselves. You can't buy it in a book or catch it on a webinar. 
In my opinion the reason mist traders fail is the lack of self application. Becoming a master trader requires pure honesty, examination, criticism, and dedication of self to trading the markets. By default most are not ready to admit their own flaws and faults. Most aren't ready to spend 16 hours a day at the computer. Thus, if you will not face your shortcomings in the mirror, and vow daily to better them and remove them, you will never master trading. You must first master self.
Finally, believing you can enter the market ever day with a set of parameters/indicators and expect consistency in results is ridiculous. A reaction to an economic event isn't always the same. People make the markets move. Traders at large firms push buttons based on their analysis. Traders are people, with emotions and may at times respond differently to the same event occurring on a different day. 
It is impossible to always receive the same response from an unpredictable moment. Every moment in the markets holds the characteristics of unpredictability. Interjecting a perfect mathematical science/strategy into an imperfect non science based market isn't even logical.

I like the words of Al Davis
"Just Win Baby".
I like to add my  2 cents too it.
"And lose well"

Trading is about how well you can lose. Anyone can win a trade. Anyone may win for a minute. But very few can lose well for a while. The market only travels two directions. Winning a trade or a few is inevitable at some point. Losing well with consistency...... ISN'T.
 
revers45:

lol...drawdown 37-217%, you are real hero - kamikaze!)

Thanks man, but there are far better traders than me on this forum with who I have spoke before, those guys are traders who make some think like $ 20k, $ 50K and $ 78K just on one single trade. They open big lots/volume size such as 20, 40 or 80 per single trade, they are also very humble and rarely comments in the forum or even come online, unless you text them privately. I will not mention names in public.

[Deleted]  
Wesley Thomas:
Might I be frank...sanely please.
It's stated in many places that approximately 95% of traders lose. Read somewhere recently that 95% of EAs fail to reach performance targets. Of it's exact truth I'm uncertain.
But this I am certain of....
Most of these traders use methods and analytical approaches that have been used for yeas. Even decades. A guy says, "I can teach you how to trade profitably." Not so. You can't teach anyone how to trade profitably. You may teach one all the trading terms. You may teach one how to navigate the trading platform. You may teach one all about deviation and moving averages. None of this is teaching one how to trade profitably. Trading profitably consistently is at least 80% psychological. No one can teach you that. It must be developed and honed in the trader's psyche by self. 
Guys have been pitching how they can make the "average Joe" into a profitable trader for many decades. None of this has happened and nor will it. Only the trader can conquer and manage the greed and fear found in trading for themselves. You can't buy it in a book or catch it on a webinar. 
In my opinion the reason mist traders fail is the lack of self application. Becoming a master trader requires pure honesty, examination, criticism, and dedication of self to trading the markets. By default most are not ready to admit their own flaws and faults. Most aren't ready to spend 16 hours a day at the computer. Thus, if you will not face your shortcomings in the mirror, and vow daily to better them and remove them, you will never master trading. You must first master self.
Finally, believing you can enter the market ever day with a set of parameters/indicators and expect consistency in results is ridiculous. A reaction to an economic event isn't always the same. People make the markets move. Traders at large firms push buttons based on their analysis. Traders are people, with emotions and may at times respond differently to the same event occurring on a different day. 
It is impossible to always receive the same response from an unpredictable moment. Every moment in the markets holds the characteristics of unpredictability. Interjecting a perfect mathematical science/strategy into an imperfect non science based market isn't even logical.

I like the words of Al Davis
"Just Win Baby".
I like to add my  2 cents too it.
"And lose well"

Trading is about how well you can lose. Anyone can win a trade. Anyone may win for a minute. But very few can lose well for a while. The market only travels two directions. Winning a trade or a few is inevitable at some point. Losing well with consistency...... ISN'T.
From my experience: Yes, I can teach someone to trade profitably.
I thought myself to trade profitably. I can teach someone else.
It has happened and it will happen.
I have been trading 17 hours per day for the last 30 months. 
I am an expert in making mistakes. I know that. I learn from all my mistakes. Maybe that's why I'm ahead.
I now enter the EuroDollar market every day and trade it with my customized MACD on the M1, M5 and M15 and trade it consistently in profit on my phone. Again today in the supermarket.
That's my experience.
7.5% profit today from trading half day - partly in the supermarket on my phone.
I never trade the price, only the indicator, but, on the right time frame. That's the key.
 I have a reliable customized MACD. I trust it. That's why I trade it. It works. Obviously on my phone too.
I am very pleased with the situation and very grateful to the people who developed the MT5 platform.

 
PennySeven:
From my experience: Yes, I can teach someone to trade profitably.
I thought myself to trade profitably. I can teach someone else.
It has happened and it will happen.
I have been trading 17 hours per day for the last 30 months. 
I am an expert in making mistakes. I know that. I learn from all my mistakes. Maybe that's why I'm ahead.
I now enter the EuroDollar market every day and trade it with my customized MACD on the M1, M5 and M15 and trade it consistently in profit on my phone. Again today in the supermarket.
That's my experience.
7.5% profit today from trading half day - partly in the supermarket on my phone.
I never trade the price, only the indicator, but, on the right time frame. That's the key.
 I have a reliable customized MACD. I trust it. That's why I trade it. It works. Obviously on my phone too.
I am very pleased with the situation and very grateful to the people who developed the MT5 platform.

Where is the proof? Show us your live account screenshot and stop telling us the teaching stories. Even if its a trading history also displaying the real account status.


Here is my screenshot. Where is yours?



 
Guufuj Forex:

Where is the proof? Show us your live account screenshot and stop telling us the teaching stories. Even if its a trading history also displaying the real account status.


Here is my screenshot. Where is yours?



Good statement Guufuj -

Never share your link with Live Acc data

(especially not at Forex Factory),

but one photo will not kill you.

 
SickOfScam:

Good statement Guufuj -

Never share your link with Live Acc data

(especially not at Forex Factory),

but one photo will not kill you.

Thanks man for that. I tried to hide my MT4 User ID at the top. I thought that's fine.


Thanks again my friend, i was trying to show all these talkative people always telling us about history in this trading business. We need the live account proof here, then you can talk.


Cheers Man

Guufuj

 
Guufuj Forex:

Thanks man for that. I tried to hide my MT4 User ID at the top. I thought that's fine.


Thanks again my friend, i was trying to show all these talkative people always telling us about history in this trading business. We need the live account proof here, then you can talk.


Cheers Man

Guufuj

Yeeaah man,

Screaming through the jungle about nothing and with nothing in hand.

Who said that before? ....Darwin?
 
SickOfScam:
Yeeaah man,

Screaming through the jungle about nothing and with nothing in hand.

Who said that before? ....Darwin?

Confirmation of $20 000/month. From 06-03-2018 to Today



Cheers

Guufuj

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