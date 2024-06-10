50k dollars a month - page 36
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Dear Guufuj,
What do you expect my trading plan to contain? In most months I make a 1% profit, somethimes nothing. I made more in 2014 tan today. But at present time my only plan is to learn several methods and improve my trading. My only plan is NOT to continue as I am doing now. And I currently use EAs, now I want to go into manual trading or create my own EA with better strategy. All my question is regarding not to follow a plan, but to disrupt, break, change the course, change direction. That's what I need!
Interesting that you want to learn manual trading, can I add your email, to some of my books library on " how to learn to trade manually " ? , at the end you will only use a few indicators, just to determine the trend.
Interesting that you want to learn manual trading, can I add your email, to some of my books library on " how to learn to trade manually " ? , at the end you will only use a few indicators.
Of course dear Chris, this year I'm open to learning Abby way to improve trading. Sending you my email in message.
Alright, I will add you and sometime I will help you over private msg.
welcome.its good to see success.so much failure story out ther ;D.
For me manual trading is success but i m in hunt of profitable EAs.its a hard thing to find but i know its ther.lets see
Not promising you magic but Inbox me
:-) lol you even keep the past entry and closing point :-) EURUSD is really going into a flat trend, what do you think is going to happen? with the EU investors confidentiality is bringing doubting? and Mr Draghi coming out lately with some new plan to fix the foresee crisis that EU could face !!
:-) lol you even keep the past entry and closing point :-) EURUSD is really going into a flat trend, what do you think is going to happen? with the EU investors confidentiality is bringing doubting? and Mr Draghi coming out lately with some new plan to fix the foresee crisis that EU could face !!
the picture is my real entry and exit and not demo and yes i keep record and learn how good or bad are my entries for future benefits.I dont think there is anything ther to lol ;D.Do you know i executed
those trades without bothering even by single news bcos i dont believe in news.I believe it has already been factored in.I think this EURUSD end of flatness not in sight still...
the picture is my real entry and exit and not demo and yes i keep record and learn how good or bad are my entries for future benefits.I dont think there is anything ther to lol ;D.Do you know i executed
those trades without bothering even by single news bcos i dont believe in news.I believe it has already been factored in.I think this EURUSD end of flatness not in sight still...
In which way does keeping little arrows about past entry and exit on the screen can help you in future, tell us :-) please !!! , i just think its irrelevant to keep past entry and exit point on the screen because it that chart window get deleted it will all be gone. What really count is the profit in your account and the details statement.
I do believe that at time markets are already been factored, but careful at time news are important, I have seen market change condition when catastrophic new take place, such as a Tsunami which took place in Japan, the North Korea missile launched and many others, sometime when market are flat they usually wait for big impact new to more the market and if some new come out negative such as when the USA gov got shutdown in January, such new had an impact, it derail the market from following it preset motion.
In which way does keeping little arrows about past entry and exit on the screen can help you in future, tell us :-) please !!! , i just think its irrelevant to keep past entry and exit point on the screen because it that chart window get deleted it will all be gone. What really count is the profit in your account and the details statement.
I do believe that at time markets are already been factored, but careful at time news are important, I have seen market change condition when catastrophic new take place, such as a Tsunami which took place in Japan, the North Korea missile launched and many others, sometime when market are flat they usually wait for big impact new to more the market and if some new come out negative such as when the USA gov got shutdown in January, such new had an impact, it derail the market from following it preset motion.
referring to ''recent'' past entries help like you see my entry on 25th feb was too early.I managed to snatch small profits from possible loss.But my entry on 27th feb was okay.similarly entries were missed like on 15th feb and 7th march.Then you look back again what were the reasons.so on like that.thats my way of correcting my entries! yah profits are important so long as you take care of your trades ;D
Big news do impact but i hardly bothered to trade in small TF lesser than 1Hr. i feel not so much impact by bank news,financial news when trades in higher TF.Only the catastrophic news is dangerous for
obvious reasons there may not even be traders around. seriously ;D
After this nice thread started, I didn't actually improve.
Now I'm trying to develop my own algorithm and the process is being slow… meanwhile, poverty and climate change are growing and threaten our civilization...