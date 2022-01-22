Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 12
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I am all for martingale and hedging systems.
I truly believe these things can be made to work.
But just not like that in the tester.
I also look into the math behind it from time to time.
And i also tried to tweak it many times, but just with the numbers and logic behind it.
So not like that trying to reach the highest score in the tester, because i know that it is not reliable.
The endless stream of tester curves mean nothing to me because they do not represent anything of real value.
You might see this as critique but i am afraid that you will come to the same conclusion once you put your idea's to the test.
And you can put terms on me as much as you wish, but it's not going to change anything about these issues i have just addressed.
If you could present a flow diagram, rather that a tester curve i would be happy to put it to the test so that we can at least give it a real try.
And perhaps discussed it after we divided the millions.
Icham, I am no trying to discourage you, just keep in mind that this does not seem very plausible.
Have you tested it using 99,9% quality tick data? (I mean, downloaded from StategyQuant for example)? Backtesting with the default data that MT4 downloads from brokers are not very valid.
All those signals + those you'll find across the internet has been set using the tester. (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals)
So I repeat, if you have ever encountered huge differences between test and live results - and it happens to everyone, including me - it's likely error on your side, even if you swear that no, even if you don't see where.
All those signals + those you'll find across the internet has been set using the tester. (https://www.mql5.com/en/signals)
So I repeat, if you have ever encountered huge differences between test and live results - and it happens to everyone, including me - it's likely error on your side, even if you swear that no, even if you don't see where.
Icham, I see you already have some EAs on the market. Will you provide this one there so I can test it on my end?
So i have this robot that turns $500 into $11183488 but the problem is that it only does that in the tester.
And now you are saying that this is
it's likely error on your side,
Either you are lightyears behind, or you,
I just don't know what to say really.
Again, maybe it's a good idea to try your idea's for real before telling other's that it's errors on their side.
They are not error's on their sides, they can't be.
Maybe it's time to look at the bigger picture.
Who has the most advantage over these insane test results?
Who gets excited over them and decides to open up an account and fund it with their savings, just to discover that it does not work as expected?
My God is it possible that it was engineered to look that good ?
Oops...
Impossible, it must be an error on my side.
It's a meaningless discussion in terms of real value with all these impossible tester graphs.
I would have hoped otherwise, i would have hoped that it was an error on my side because, that means that i would be able to fix it.
But that is not possible, because it's not an error on my side.
So i have this robot that turns $500 into $11183488 but the problem is that it only does that in the tester.
And now you are saying that this is
Either you are lightyears behind, or you,
I just don't know what to say really.
Again, maybe it's a good idea to try your idea's for real before telling other's that it's errors on their side.
They are not error's on their sides, they can't be.
Maybe it's time to look at the bigger picture.
Who has the most advantage over these insane test results?
Who gets excited over them and decides to open up an account and fund it with their savings, just to discover that it does not work as expected?
My God is it possible that it was engineered to look that good ?
Oops...
Impossible, it must be an error on my side.
It's a meaningless discussion in terms of real value with all these impossible tester graphs.
I would have hoped otherwise, i would have hoped that it was an error on my side because, that means that i would be able to fix it.
But that is not possible, because it's not an error on my side.
To be honest, I was sure you had one like that Marco. Otherwise you weren't deceived enough to pretend. There's necessarily a detail you missed. Have you tried to translate the code into MQL5 ?
EDIT :
I will have personally translate it into MQL5 because with MT5's tester it's possible to control the state of the positions from the beginning 'til the end. That is me, you, do whatever : sit, complain, cry. Whatever.
Icham, I see you already have some EAs on the market. Will you provide this one there so I can test it on my end?
I am a big boy with all my teeth, I just ended coding it, if I want to test it I can do it, if it confirms on demo account I pass it to a real account or no.
If it doesn't confirm I correct it watching how it acts in live, with reals price - it's a long & boring process with or without the debug on real data option - but once again, it's impossible to process only so, none will set his EA only using debug on real data - let me tell you that after 3 days working on that, you thank god for the tester.
To be honest, I was sure you had one like that Marco. Otherwise you weren't deceived enough to pretend. There's necessarily a detail you missed. Have you tried to translate the code into MQL5 ?
EDIT :
I will have personally translate it into MQL5 because with MT5's tester it's possible to control the state of the positions from the beginning 'til the end. That is me, you, do whatever : sit, complain, cry. Whatever.
Actually i have.
It was long time ago but i did convert it to MQL5 to run the same test.
You come up with reason after reason unaware that you will eventually fail.
Have you seen this post:
sharklife:
I tested several EA with the tester and I got almost incredible results with 90% quality models.
Example. EA tested results in 1 year it turned 5000$ in around 90000$
EA tested on the real market it turned 5000$ in 3500$ in less than 2 weeks.
The comic thing is that the EA tester for that 2 weeks gives out positive results wit this EA and not a -30% performance and for every period tested it never gives out a such big drawdown(maxdrawdon for 1 year was 208$). Even the realtime demo testing wasnt bad.
So is it useful to test EAs with a tester so imprecise? I'm working with the live account now, but as I thought it's not safe at present to put any serious money into a MT4 driven account.
This was posted in 2006, even then they knew.
I know... must be an error on their side right ?
12 Years of developer errors !!
I had the impression that you had some chance to make it but after the few past days i am certain that you won't ever.
I have already presented the truth to you, yet you are blinded by the profits, as we say it.
You don't stand a chance, your right where they need you to be... have you funded an account yet ?
I am going to stop wasting my time here.
Actually i have.
It was long time ago but i did convert it to MQL5 to run the same test.
You come up with reason after reason unaware that you will eventually fail.
Have you seen this post:
This was posted in 2006, even then they knew.
I know... must be an error on their side right ?
12 Years of developer errors !!
I had the impression that you had some chance to make it but after the few past days i am certain that you won't ever.
I have already presented the truth to you, yet you are blinded by the profits, as we say it.
You don't stand a chance, your right where they need you to be... have you funded an account yet ?
I am going to stop wasting my time here.
I wrote few time ago a triangular arbitrage EA, hedging too with currencies. I directly submitted it to the market without testing it live - I'd better have not - it wasn't an account destroyer but results were far different. I've paid back those who asked a refund and deleted it from the market. I hate the idea of being confused with a crook - there's so many !
During long time I tried to understand to what it was due. Until today I can't say I know what is it about. I've also tried many triangulage arbitrageur from the market, all with same results as the one I wrote.
Are we performing triangular arbitrage the wrong way ? Is it about timing between ticks ? None know but for sure ignoring what is it about won't make that very well known strategy a "scam", moreover that some testified of triangular arbitrageur working with metatrader.
That said, I may not be the one with whom you could share your tears. And in virtue of all the millionaires EA running & generating millions everyday everywhere - and there's many - I won't neither pretend that it's due to a platform fail.
Curve fitting is a plague one should insure to avoid from the beggining of EA conception.