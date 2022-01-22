Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 6
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Hello Icham. What improvements did you make in order to eliminate those down spikes? As I see, your latest backtests are more smoothly going up.... ?
Yeah but ...
Forget that...all of this has nothing to do with what is possible in real world.
Alain is true.
Only by using it with the MQL5 version and adding a 100 ms delay, it wasn't longer true :-] (edit) Here's the curve with the same code & same settings in mql5 :
Spikes were back in the best config I found once I correct it.
But admit that it's beautiful to see!?!?!
EDIT : BTW, one would have say that with a 100% win, it was no longer hedging - in my hedging code, but no longer hedged ;-)
How the signals are calculated :
It should finally just be about the hedging management. It implies risk & position control etc ..
There's no ultimate guide for hedging.
I think this sums up the market as a whole, not just hedging
Quality of a good trader:
- The supreme art of trading is to subdue the market without fighting.
- Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.
- Victorious traders study/learn the market first and then go trades, while defeated traders open trades first and then seek to win.
One should learn first the market before opening a trade, it simple and it will help you avoiding hedging position.
So what you want to say is that hedging can be done as part of speculating the market when the other part "opened trades which is also speculating the market" fail to go in the direction speculated
I think this sums up the market as a whole, not just hedging
So what you want to say is that hedging can be done as part of speculating the market when the other part "opened trades which is also speculating the market" fail to go in the direction speculated
Yes it's indeed a good memorandum : signals are just mean to make the balance tip on our side, without no signals, considering that markets are absolutely imprevisible (which is wrong, another debate) it's still possible to find his way thru it by combining a good risk management & positions management.
I think that's what I'm trying to prove to myself - btw I do it only for pleasure.
Another curve, since signals are random, I do multitest :
The smoother the better.
f.i.n.a.l.l.y!
Only by using it with the MQL5 version and adding ...
Broker's dream has always been FIFO and NO Hedge.
f.i.n.a.l.l.y!
I see that you have a sudden drop then quick recovery after that.
What happen? is it the EA giving up the martingale and close all the trade; followed by recovery on its next trade by increasing the lots?
//Have you tried this; Each time the trade open, the EA will memorize its condition (such as how many pips its current price to the price on MA or what level it's on stochastic or something else).
//Then, if the trade reverses and triggers a martingale then in the future the EA won't open any trade if the same condition occurs.
//I've been working on it so far and was able to reduce the cut loss encounter but still not good enough, yet (IMHO).
//You should try it too, maybe you have a better idea (I think you already did, didn't you?)
I see that you have a sudden drop then quick recovery after that.
What happen? is it the EA giving up the martingale and close all the trade; followed by recovery on its next trade by increasing the lots?
//Have you tried this; Each time the trade open, the EA will memorize its condition (such as how many pips its current price to the price on MA or what level it's on stochastic or something else).
//Then, if the trade reverses and triggers a martingale then in the future the EA won't open any trade if the same condition occurs.
//I've been working on it so far and was able to reduce the cut loss encounter but still not good enough, yet (IMHO).
//You should try it too, maybe you have a better idea (I think you already did, didn't you?)
Hi Ahmad !
This occurs when the lots has been increased already. It lets positions opened and makes a "switch" to transform a "long basket" <---> "short basket" before taking profit. easy to think much more harder to code.
It works well but it's not yet ready to use, you can't see it on that screenshot (it's the dax) but i did found some incoherence with others instruments i should correct but i'm actually quite bored of that job, I would have trash it & go play to beach if it wasn't that cold outside. Don't you find it's a particularly cold winter ?