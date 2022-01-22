Hedge saved you, who will save Hedge ? - page 14
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Ahhhhhh it's due to that !
edit : cleaned
really clean. eurusd with entry 0.01
Ahhhhhh it's due to that !
edit : cleaned
really clean. eurusd with entry 0.01
Looking good! How much pips are you using as TP?
Looking good! How much pips are you using as TP?
it's a tp : 100 / sl : 200 (in points)
by the way, do you / does someone know a way to standardize points across all symbols ?
ie. EURUSD (spread 10) & USDRUB (spread 1000) ; 5 digits ; i want to be able to use the same setting for the two & keep the proportions if I use tp 100
a little m1 bar with USDRUB -----> 1569 points !!!
Is it how we do it ? using tickvalue & ticksize ?
Is there a formula ? Or should I just calculate oninit "x points for tv = 1" ?
it's a tp : 100 / sl : 200 (in points)
by the way, do you / does someone know a way to standardize points across all symbols ?
ie. EURUSD (spread 10) & USDRUB (spread 1000) ; 5 digits ; i want to be able to use the same setting for the two & keep the proportions if I use tp 100
a little m1 bar with USDRUB -----> 1569 points !!!
Is it how we do it ? using tickvalue & ticksize ?
Is there a formula ? Or should I just calculate oninit "x points for tv = 1" ?
I don't konw. There were some EAs I made some time ago and I had to make a version for each pair, ajusting this type of configuration.
Hi.
I will share a few more ideas I had for the recovery system.
Instead of using a standard lot progression (like 0.01 -> 0.03 -> 0.06 -> 0.09 -> 0.12 or 0.01 -> 0.02 -> 0.04 -> 0.08 -> 0.16) I am using Fibonacci progression to add lots: 0.01 -> 0.02 -> 0.03 -> 0.05 -> 0.08 -> 0.13 -> 0.21... it seems to work well.
I am also working on a adaptive system, where if the recovery trades (either hedge or averaging) are failing, the system will invert the position (if buy - sell - buy - sell is failing, the EA would invert positions, where buy becomes sell and sell becomes buy to try to solve this problem). Of course this has to happen on a very specific market condition or the situation could get worse.
Another thing to have in mind is time. A recovery system should not take too long. In my opinion there should always be a time limit, accepting loss when necessary. If recovering from a losing trade takes too long, we don't have time to actually make money.
But no matter how much adjustments are made, there will always come a time where everything goes wrong. The question is: How much are we willing to lose? If we set a max DD of 10% for example, we could reach that level several times a year. If we set max DD at 50%, we could spend a few years without reaching that level, but we never know WHEN it will happen, it could happen tomorrow.
A well made system can only minimize this, but can never prevent it. Making money on a pure Money Management system (hedge/averaging) is very, very difficult (I wouldn't say impossible). I think a well made recory system can be used to minime the losses of another system, for example when used with a trending following strategy.
As always, if you that are reading this wants to share yours ideas, you are very welcome.
Hi.
I will share a few more ideas I had for the recovery system.
Instead of using a standard lot progression (like 0.01 -> 0.03 -> 0.06 -> 0.09 -> 0.12 or 0.01 -> 0.02 -> 0.04 -> 0.08 -> 0.16) I am using Fibonacci progression to add lots: 0.01 -> 0.02 -> 0.03 -> 0.05 -> 0.08 -> 0.13 -> 0.21... it seems to work well.
I am also working on a adaptive system, where if the recovery trades (either hedge or averaging) are failing, the system will invert the position (if buy - sell - buy - sell is failing, the EA would invert positions, where buy becomes sell and sell becomes buy to try to solve this problem). Of course this has to happen on a very specific market condition or the situation could get worse.
Another thing to have in mind is time. A recovery system should not take too long. In my opinion there should always be a time limit, accepting loss when necessary. If recovering from a losing trade takes too long, we don't have time to actually make money.
But no matter how much adjustments are made, there will always come a time where everything goes wrong. The question is: How much are we willing to lose? If we set a max DD of 10% for example, we could reach that level several times a year. If we set max DD at 50%, we could spend a few years without reaching that level, but we never know WHEN it will happen, it could happen tomorrow.
A well made system can only minimize this, but can never prevent it. Making money on a pure Money Management system (hedge/averaging) is very, very difficult (I wouldn't say impossible). I think a well made recory system can be used to minime the losses of another system, for example when used with a trending following strategy.
As always, if you that are reading this wants to share yours ideas, you are very welcome.
Hi Rafael,
I never tried to use Fibo for lot size, it's not a non sense as the more it's trending the more it deserves to be considered for an hedge order. I may try it too !
I've noticed that when buy - sell - buy - sell is failing, it's often because the market entered a range.
In this case : LOSS = (1*30) + (3*-60) = -150 - it's possible to recalculate it before placing a new hedge.
Finally that's what is interesting with such strategy, I took it as a "mind puzzle", with a very high balance and very low risk it's possible to let run during 10 years with high probability to never fall - but it's not profitable at all - yet it's still better than the average saving account - hence the need to innovate and share ideas.
it's a tp : 100 / sl : 200 (in points)
by the way, do you / does someone know a way to standardize points across all symbols ?
ie. EURUSD (spread 10) & USDRUB (spread 1000) ; 5 digits ; i want to be able to use the same setting for the two & keep the proportions if I use tp 100
a little m1 bar with USDRUB -----> 1569 points !!!
Is it how we do it ? using tickvalue & ticksize ?
Is there a formula ? Or should I just calculate oninit "x points for tv = 1" ?
Hey, instead of using function in OrderSend() why don't you use
sure you need to open a ticket for the Open price
while you can use Bid/Ask for current price.
Going negative value means the market is reversing (You can use it as an SL too).
or, like I did. I just use an OrderProfit().
For example,
if the OrderProfit goes $1 (TP), closed trade
else if the OrderProfit goes -$2 (SL), also closed the trade. lol
Hey, instead of using function in OrderSend() why don't you use
sure you need to open a ticket for the Open price
while you can use Bid/Ask for current price.
Going negative value means the market is reversing (You can use it as an SL too).
or, like I did. I just use an OrderProfit().
For example,
if the OrderProfit goes $1 (TP), closed trade
else if the OrderProfit goes -$2 (SL), also closed the trade. lol
But because ...
EURUSD : 100 pts 0.01 lots = 1 USD
USDRUB : 6193 pts 0.01 lots = 1 USD
1USD = 1% of a 100USD balance - so it will indeed self adapt, but is it convenient when it comes to define following hedges orders take profit & stop ? Unsure.
But because ...
EURUSD : 100 pts 0.01 lots = 1 USD
USDRUB : 6193 pts 0.01 lots = 1 USD
1USD = 1% of a 100USD balance - so it will indeed self adapt, but is it convenient when it comes to define following hedges orders take profit & stop ? Unsure.
Well, in my opinion, by using OrderProfit() you will have better control towards equity instead of using Pips or Pts. You can decide how many percents to risk and how many percents to gain by referring directly to the AccountEquity().
Like "USDRUB : 6193 pts 0.01 lots = 1 USD". Sure it does look it needs a big pts compare to EURUSD but in a chart, if you measure it using crosshair, 6k pts is like a drop in the sea.
Well, of course, you are free to use any style you familiar with.